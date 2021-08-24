AGENCY SCOPE South Africa: Responding to industry desire to raise the bar













The fourth edition of AGENCY SCOPE South Africa 2021/2022 is moving rapidly along towards disclosing the analysis industry leaders have come to value highly.

While media agencies have not been privy to how media owners see them in previous SCOPEN studies in South Africa, it is a new-to-South Africa section included in our research and should prove to be a highlight for both sectors.

Already included in SCOPEN’s research and analysis overseas, it was suggested by media agencies that media owners have input into the study as they have a unique and valuable view of media agencies which will add a further dimension to the study in addition to views from marketers.

For South Africa, it’s an innovation that we view as one that will continue to raise the bar and even enables comparison with global agencies.

Attributing excellence

Questions asked of media owners see agencies ranked by specific attributes. The value of this for agencies lies in understanding what both the media owner and the client want, and adjusting their performance to comply.

On viewing their ranking, the true value for subscribing agencies is being able to note current trends and measure themselves against overall industry standards.

Total interviews completed in the fieldwork for AGENCY SCOPE South Africa 2021so far include 174 CMOs and 148 agency professionals. By the time fieldwork is completed 17 September, these numbers are expected to increase to 250 CMOs and 200 agency professionals as well as 50 media owners.

This new addition to the South African version means that after analysis and publication of AGENCY SCOPE South Africa 2021/2022 subscribing media agencies can see all ratings, and determine which areas media owners are looking for maximum capability.

We’ve reached an exciting time in the fieldwork, where we are able to see how South African companies in our industry are looking to improve in all areas, and looking forward to seeing the input from the industry as a whole.

At a time when remote work has dissolved all borders, it is heartening to see local organisations preparing for global competitiveness on every level.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.