South Africa fast food industry report (with infographic)













[PRESS OFFICE] 2021 has been quite an interesting year, and while we still continue to fight against the current global pandemic, one trend that has emerged during our time in lockdown is an increase in people loving convenience and the use of online delivery services like CheckersSixty60 and UberEats.

From Nando’s bringing the heat with their tweets on Twitter to Chicken Licken getting rave reviews for their ad campaigns, Meltwater – the global leaders in media intelligence and social analytics – tracked media mentions on South Africa’s fast food industry, to compile this in-depth media analysis.

5.22 billion combined reach on fast food mentions in South Africa

KFC, Nando’s and McDonald’s have the top share of voice

UberEats is a high topic of interest when it comes to delivery services

Most of the industry’s audience is based in Johannesburg

About Meltwater

Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs and news sites, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 1,700 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.

