Are we there yet? 2022 is around the corner













The year 2021 has been enormously trying on all of us but let’s take a look back at some of the more positive outcomes from this year and start thinking about how we can prepare for 2022.

The first thing to do is to recharge your batteries and appreciate all you’ve achieved and even all the things that aren’t the same as they once were. We have made it this far, and perhaps we will all emerge from this year with some valuable lessons gained that we can apply in the future.

It’s sometimes helpful to take a step back and ask some questions so that you can concentrate on your vision board for 2022.

Is there any way to improve freshly implemented company processes so that they provide more rewarding and efficient results for your clients?

Is it new software, a new skill, or a new tool that can add value to any new campaigns?

Have you discovered any new media platforms that you’ll be focused on in 2022 that were not part of your media mix before?

Have you discovered any areas where you know you can make a significant improvement with some work and just a little focus? Take time to collaborate with your collective team to implement these necessary changes and make a difference that will “stand out”.

What do you do in your media process that others don’t? Is that what you’re concentrating on? Are you making the most of your skills and are you imparting those with your fellow team mates?

You are needed

We have achieved more than ever to meet the needs of our clients by keeping the creative juices flowing and this was testament with our two big MOST Awards wins and perfect client reviews. We have discovered innovative methods to adapt and move our available resources to take care of our evolving brands and their demands when some businesses transitioned to working from home and even closed offices. We, as well as our clients, deserve kudos for figuring out how to stay afloat, if not prosper, in these trying times.

You are acknowledged and appreciated

For me, although our business has evolved, my gratitude for our clients, team members, and family has never been greater.

To end with a quote: Your talent determines what you can do. Your motivation determines how much you are willing to do. Your attitude determines how well you do it.” ~ Lou Woltz

We’ve got this!

Riezkah Allan is a media strategist at The MediaShop.

