Awards Wrap: New Media takes a bit out of the Big Apple, all the Loeries winners, African stars shine at 2021 MTV EMAS nominations announcement

New Media wins big in New York

South African content marketing agency New Media has taken a big bite of the Big Apple. Announced at a gala event in New York, New Media (the company behind Woolworths TASTE) won Gold in four categories at the prestigious 2021 Eddie & Ozzie Awards:

• Full Issue (Content Marketing, 6 or more Issues): Woolworths TASTE magazine

• Series of Articles (Content Marketing): Khanya Mzongwana for Woolworths TASTE

• Cover Design (Content Marketing, 6 or more Issues): Woolworths TASTE magazine

• Overall Art Direction (Content Marketing): Woolworths TASTE

In addition to the four category wins, the Woolworths TASTE team also scooped two special recognition awards: Editorial Team of the Year and Overall Editorial Excellence in Content Marketing.

New Media CEO Aileen Lamb said: “New Media exists to bring specialised storytelling to life through the very best editorial and creative talents in South Africa. Recognition on the international stage is true affirmation of our purpose. A huge well done to our talented Woolworths TASTE team, who continue to raise the bar in exceptional food content and innovation in South Africa.” Woolworths is a long-time New Media client. The agency has produced TASTE magazine for Woolies for nearly two decades.

New Media also received honourable mention in the following categories, including two more nods for TASTE:

• Series of Articles (Content Marketing): Abigail Donnelly for Woolworths TASTE

• Video (Content Marketing): Woolworths TASTETube Made at Home

• Overall Art Direction (B2B): Leading Architecture & Design

• Overall Art Direction (Consumer): VISI

Leading Architecture & Design and VISI are New Media-owned brands.

Lamb concludef: “All our titles are leaders in their respective fields and are well regarded for adding proper value to the lives of their audiences. I am so incredibly proud of each and every one of the New Medians who passionately create magic on these winning brands. They are producing work that is literally among the best in the world!”

Research-first and digital-focus is formula for success as Rogerwilco Digital named as 2021 FM Adfocus Awards finalist

Rogerwilco Digital has been named as finalist in the Digital Agency category for the 2021 FM Adfocus Awards.

“We’re immensely proud that we are going from strength to strength,” said CEO Charlie Stewart. “While Covid’s headwinds buffeted many agencies, our digital-first focus has helped us record a 55% increase in revenue over the last 12 months, thanks to the combination of increasing work to existing clients and welcoming new clients to the business.”

In addition, the company continued to grow a more sustainable and diverse workplace on all levels, from its board to management and throughout the agency.

“Some agencies might see their staff as a commodity, whereas we know they are our greatest asset,” continued Stewart. “Representation is important to us as it fosters a sense of belonging for our staff and on-going skills development ensures we remain relevant in the rapidly changing digital landscape; both contribute to our progressive culture.”

At the heart of the agency is its research-first approach the industry which resulted in 2021 being the first year it commissioned two independent reports – the 3rd South African Digital Customer Experience Report to share market research to assist marketers with their decision-making, as well as the 2021 South African Township Marketing Report – the first time a report of this nature had been conducted in the country.

African stars shine at 2021 MTV EMAS nominations announcement

Focalistic

MTV announced nominations for the 2021 MTV EMAs with Africa’s biggest acts from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania securing nominations. Amapiano is globally recognised through artists such as South African ‘Ke Star’ hitmaker Focalistic who bagged a nomination in the Best African Act category. Ghanaian Songstress Amaarae of SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY fame also clinched a nomination in the category.

Nigerian superstars Wizkid and songstress Tems who both collaborated on the global hit Essence have each been nominated. Rounding up the list of African nominees is African superstar Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania. Voting is now open at mtvema.com until 10 November at 11:59pm CET, so fans can cast votes for their favourite African Act beginning today. The 2021 MTV EMAs will premiere exclusively on MTV Africa ( DStv Channel 130) & MTV Base (DSTV Channel 322) on Sunday November 14 21:00 CAT (Pre-Show) and 22:00 CAT (Main Show).

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, commented, “The 2021 MTV EMAs is one of the biggest entertainment stages in the world and we are excited to see African stars shine and make their presence felt globally. Congratulations to all of our African nominees for their incredible achievements. We are proud to witness such great diversity of African talent, music and culture. This is an amazing showcase of their artistry to the world”.

African nominee Focalistic said, “To be nominated as the Best African Act at the 2021 MTV EMA’s means a lot to me. Taking my music to the world means that Amapiano is taking over and this a big stride for the genre and South African music. Let us make more noise and make sure we vote and bring this one home.”

Globally Justin Bieber is the frontrunner securing eight nominations.

PEP honoured as Ask Afrika Orange Index® 2021/2022 Overall Winner

Africa’s largest single brand retailer, PEP has been recognised as both the Best Industry Clothing Retailer, and the Overall Winner of 2021/2022 at the Ask Afrika Orange Index® Awards – a prestigious accolade for customer experience performance amongst leading industries.

The Ask Afrika Orange Index measures 200 companies in 31 industries across all channels and interviewed 19 986 customers between May and July 2021 to establish which company provides the best customer service and experience in the country. This is the third time PEP has been named as the Overall Winner in the last 20 years; having previously walked away with the Award in 2006 and 2007.

“Our customers have always been at the heart of everything we do. Our purpose, even after 55 years, is still as relevant today – it’s about making a difference in the lives of our customers by making it possible for them to look good and feel good. These accolades are a testament to PEP delivering on its purpose and delighting its remarkable customers,” said Jaap Hamman, PEP Chief Executive Officer.

Ask Afrika says customers are looking for emotional connections with brands. “This is unsurprising since consumers across the globe, including South African citizens, live in a constantly changing society on a macro and micro-level. Citizens experienced lack of trust, fear of the unknown and loneliness on higher levels during Covid Lockdown”.

Lorraine Smit and Melina McDonald inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame

Lorraine Smit and Melina McDonald, Darling Films’ two executive producers, were announced as the Loeries’ Hall of Fame inductees during Loeries Creative Week 2021. They are also its first-ever dual inductees.

“Lorraine and Melina are the embodiment of creative excellence,” said Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries. “They are renowned for their strong work ethic and passion for brand communications. The industry is truly richer from their vast contribution and they are outstanding inductees into the Loeries Hall of Fame.”

Introduced in 2008, the Hall of Fame recognises those in the brand communications industry who make notable contributions to the growth and wellbeing of the industry. Being an inductee means standing alongside some venerable past inductees, including TBWA’s John Hunt, Facebook’s Nunu Ntshingila and other industry icons.

Darling Films has developed a reputation for more than its ability to make films. It’s known for putting creativity and people development first. McDonald, reflecting on the award, says: “It really means a lot to be recognised, though it’s not something we’ve sought. We’d like to think we have a genuine commitment to the industry. We focus on developing talent, growing people, and helping clients with particularly difficult projects. It’s really a great honour.”

The passion for transformation also plays directly into the founders’ priority of women’s empowerment. Darling is 100% female owned and has a 50% female director base, more than half of which consists of women of colour.

Full list of Loeries winners

The world of advertising and media celebrated excellence at the 2021 Loeries held in Cape Town last week. The region’s creative minds come together to recognise the best work from across Africa and the Middle East.

Prize Entry Agency Category Brand Craft Certificate Giant Films Film Crafts – Cinematography GLO Craft Certificate Bioscope Films Film Crafts – Cinematography Volkswagen Craft Certificate Bioscope Films Film Crafts – Direction ACG Global Craft Certificate Bioscope Films Film Crafts – Performance ACG Global Craft Certificate Pressure Cooker Studios Film Crafts – Music Chicken Licken Craft Certificate Joe Public Film Crafts – Use of Technology POWA (People Opposing Women Abuse) Craft Certificate they Film Crafts – Cinematography Momentum Craft Certificate they Film Crafts – Production Design Momentum Craft Certificate CIRCUS! Film Crafts – Sound Design Pepsi Craft Certificate Carbon Films Film Crafts – Performance KFC Craft Certificate Joe Public United Film Crafts – Best Use of Licenced Music Chicken Licken Craft Certificate ROMANCE Film Crafts – Production Design Kellogg’s Craft Certificate ROMANCE Film Crafts – Direction Chicken Licken Craft Certificate Chocolate Tribe Film Crafts – Animation SHOWMAX Craft Certificate The Star Film Company Film Crafts – Performance Chicken Licken Craft Certificate Wicked Pixels Film Crafts – Special Visual Effects Moonga K Craft Certificate FIELD Film Crafts – Music Sanlam Craft Gold Ola Films Film Crafts – Direction Chicken Licken Craft Gold Massif Media (PTY) Ltd Film Crafts – Direction Shelflife Craft Gold ROMANCE Film Crafts – Direction Kellogg’s Craft Gold Chocolate Tribe Film Crafts – Animation Chicken Licken Craft Gold Chocolate Tribe Film Crafts – Special Visual Effects Pringles Campaign Craft Certificate Post Modern Film Crafts – Editing Shelflife Clothing Franchise Gold The Open Window Student – Digital Media Rooted (Own Brand) Gold The Animation School (PTY) Ltd Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos The Animation School Gold The Animation School (PTY) Ltd Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos The Animation School Silver AFDA Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos Short Film Silver The Open Window Student – General Design 011 Creative Club Silver The Open Window Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos Kung Pao Silver The Open Window Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos Onvermydelik Silver IIE-Vega Student – Package Design Luna Silver University of Johannesburg Student – Publication Design Islam Silver The Animation School (PTY) Ltd Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos The Animation School Silver IIE-Vega Student – Digital Media ZamBuk Silver IIE-Vega Student – Integrated Campaign Premier FMCG Bronze Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography Student – Integrated Campaign Spec Savers Bronze Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography Student – Digital Media Insight Bronze The Open Window Student – General Design N.A Bronze IIE-Vega Student – Radio Commercials & Branded Content Aware.org Bronze The Open Window Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos Explorations of Femininity Bronze Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography Student – Publication Design ISTD Bronze Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photogrpahy Student – General Design Stellenbosch University Botanical Gardens Bronze Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photogrpahy Student – General Design Shoprite Bronze IIE-Vega Student – Radio Commercials & Branded Content Lift Bronze The Creative Academy Student – Integrated Campaign Creative Academy Bronze AAA school of Advertising Student – Radio Commercials & Branded Content Breathe.com Bronze North-West University Student – Package Design Zwakala Brewery Bronze University of Pretoria Student – Publication Design Numbers From the Rainbow Nation Craft Certificate Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography Student – Print & Design Crafts – Illustration Personal Craft Certificate AFDA Student – Television, Film & Video Crafts Short Film Craft Certificate The Open Window Student – Television, Film & Video Crafts Onvermydelik Craft Certificate The Open Window Student – Television, Film & Video Crafts Onvermydelik Craft Gold AFDA Student – Television, Film & Video Crafts Short Film Craft Gold The Open Window Student – Television, Film & Video Crafts Onvermydelik Gold FP7 McCann MENAT Effective Creativity Mastercard Silver Joe Public Effective Creativity Nedbank Silver FP7 McCann MENAT Effective Creativity Donner Sang Compter Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Effective Creativity Volkswagen South Africa Bronze FP7 McCann MENAT Effective Creativity Almosafer Gold Retroviral & Panther Punch PR & Media Communication Campaign Kreepy Krauly Gold Havas Middle East PR & Media Communication Campaign adidas Silver DUKE Advertising (Pty) Ltd PR & Media Communication Campaign Little Green Beverage Company Silver King James Group PR & Media Communication Campaign Sanlam Silver MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC & UAE Government Media Office PR & Media Communication Campaign UAE Government Media Office Bronze Joe Public PR & Media Communication Campaign POWA (People Opposing Women Abuse) Bronze TBWA\RAAD and UAE Government Media Office PR & Media Communication Campaign UAE Government Media Office Bronze MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC PR & Media Communication Campaign Mobily Bronze FP7 McCann MENAT PR & Media Communication Campaign Home Centre Gold King James Group Live Events Sanlam Silver IMPACT BBDO Live Events Baalbeck International Festival Silver Havas Middle East Live Activations adidas Bronze Betika Live Events BETIKA Bronze TBWA\RAAD and UAE Government Media Office Live Events UAE Government Media Office Bronze TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Radio Station Commercials City Lodge Hotel Group Bronze M&C Saatchi Abel Radio Station Commercials Nando’s Gold TBWA \Hunt Lascaris South Africa SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials Nissan South Africa Campaign Gold The Odd Number Radio Station Commercials Massdiscounters Campaign Silver Grey Africa / WPP Team Liquid Radio Station Commercials Distell Campaign Silver Joe Public SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials Chicken Licken Campaign Bronze DUKE Advertising (Pty) Ltd Branded Content Radio & Audio Riscura Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd Campaign Bronze The Odd Number SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials Massdiscounters Campaign Bronze The Odd Number SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials Massdiscounters Campaign Bronze Joe Public United SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials Chicken Licken Campaign Bronze Joe Public Radio Station Commercials Chicken Licken Campaign Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Radio Station Commercials KFC Campaign Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Radio Station Commercials KFC Campaign Craft Gold TBWA \Hunt Lascaris South Africa Radio Crafts – Sound Design Nissan South Africa Campaign Craft Gold TBWA \Hunt Lascaris South Africa Radio Crafts – Direction Nissan South Africa Campaign Craft Gold The Odd Number Radio Crafts – Writing Massdiscounters Campaign Craft Gold Joe Public Radio Crafts – SA Non-English Performance Chicken Licken Campaign Craft Gold The Odd Number Radio Crafts – Performance Massdiscounters Campaign Craft Certificate TBWA \Hunt Lascaris South Africa Radio Crafts – Use of Technology Nissan South Africa Campaign Craft Certificate The Odd Number Radio Crafts – Performance Massdiscounters Campaign Craft Certificate Joe Public Radio Crafts – Writing Chicken Licken Campaign Craft Certificate Joe Public Radio Crafts – SA Non-English Writing Chicken Licken Campaign Craft Certificate Joe Public United Radio Crafts – Writing Chicken Licken Campaign Craft Certificate Joe Public Radio Crafts – Writing Chicken Licken Gold TBWA\RAAD and UAE Government Media Office Integrated Campaign UAE Government Media Office Silver Joe Public, Riverbed, Liquorice & The MediaShop Integrated Campaign Nedbank Silver Joe Public United Integrated Campaign Chicken Licken Silver Havas Middle East Integrated Campaign adidas Bronze TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris South Africa & Grid Worldwide Integrated Campaign MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications Bronze TBWA\RAAD Integrated Campaign M.A.L.I Bronze TBWA\RAAD Integrated Campaign KFC Arabia Bronze King James Group Integrated Campaign Pick n Pay Bronze Joe Public United Integrated Campaign South African Breweries

