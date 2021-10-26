Awards Wrap: New Media takes a bit out of the Big Apple, all the Loeries winners, African stars shine at 2021 MTV EMAS nominations announcement

The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.
New Media wins big in New York
South African content marketing agency New Media has taken a big bite of the Big Apple. Announced at a gala event in New York, New Media (the company behind Woolworths TASTE) won Gold in four categories at the prestigious 2021 Eddie & Ozzie Awards:
• Full Issue (Content Marketing, 6 or more Issues): Woolworths TASTE magazine
• Series of Articles (Content Marketing): Khanya Mzongwana for Woolworths TASTE
• Cover Design (Content Marketing, 6 or more Issues): Woolworths TASTE magazine
• Overall Art Direction (Content Marketing): Woolworths TASTE
In addition to the four category wins, the Woolworths TASTE team also scooped two special recognition awards: Editorial Team of the Year and Overall Editorial Excellence in Content Marketing.
New Media CEO Aileen Lamb said: “New Media exists to bring specialised storytelling to life through the very best editorial and creative talents in South Africa. Recognition on the international stage is true affirmation of our purpose. A huge well done to our talented Woolworths TASTE team, who continue to raise the bar in exceptional food content and innovation in South Africa.” Woolworths is a long-time New Media client. The agency has produced TASTE magazine for Woolies for nearly two decades.
New Media also received honourable mention in the following categories, including two more nods for TASTE:
• Series of Articles (Content Marketing): Abigail Donnelly for Woolworths TASTE
• Video (Content Marketing): Woolworths TASTETube Made at Home
• Overall Art Direction (B2B): Leading Architecture & Design
• Overall Art Direction (Consumer): VISI
Leading Architecture & Design and VISI are New Media-owned brands.
Lamb concludef: “All our titles are leaders in their respective fields and are well regarded for adding proper value to the lives of their audiences. I am so incredibly proud of each and every one of the New Medians who passionately create magic on these winning brands. They are producing work that is literally among the best in the world!”
Research-first and digital-focus is formula for success as Rogerwilco Digital named as 2021 FM Adfocus Awards finalist
Rogerwilco Digital has been named as finalist in the Digital Agency category for the 2021 FM Adfocus Awards.
“We’re immensely proud that we are going from strength to strength,” said CEO Charlie Stewart. “While Covid’s headwinds buffeted many agencies, our digital-first focus has helped us record a 55% increase in revenue over the last 12 months, thanks to the combination of increasing work to existing clients and welcoming new clients to the business.”
In addition, the company continued to grow a more sustainable and diverse workplace on all levels, from its board to management and throughout the agency.
“Some agencies might see their staff as a commodity, whereas we know they are our greatest asset,” continued Stewart. “Representation is important to us as it fosters a sense of belonging for our staff and on-going skills development ensures we remain relevant in the rapidly changing digital landscape; both contribute to our progressive culture.”
At the heart of the agency is its research-first approach the industry which resulted in 2021 being the first year it commissioned two independent reports – the 3rd South African Digital Customer Experience Report to share market research to assist marketers with their decision-making, as well as the 2021 South African Township Marketing Report – the first time a report of this nature had been conducted in the country.
African stars shine at 2021 MTV EMAS nominations announcement
MTV announced nominations for the 2021 MTV EMAs with Africa’s biggest acts from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania securing nominations. Amapiano is globally recognised through artists such as South African ‘Ke Star’ hitmaker Focalistic who bagged a nomination in the Best African Act category. Ghanaian Songstress Amaarae of SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY fame also clinched a nomination in the category.
Nigerian superstars Wizkid and songstress Tems who both collaborated on the global hit Essence have each been nominated. Rounding up the list of African nominees is African superstar Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania. Voting is now open at mtvema.com until 10 November at 11:59pm CET, so fans can cast votes for their favourite African Act beginning today. The 2021 MTV EMAs will premiere exclusively on MTV Africa ( DStv Channel 130) & MTV Base (DSTV Channel 322) on Sunday November 14 21:00 CAT (Pre-Show) and 22:00 CAT (Main Show).
Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, commented, “The 2021 MTV EMAs is one of the biggest entertainment stages in the world and we are excited to see African stars shine and make their presence felt globally. Congratulations to all of our African nominees for their incredible achievements. We are proud to witness such great diversity of African talent, music and culture. This is an amazing showcase of their artistry to the world”.
African nominee Focalistic said, “To be nominated as the Best African Act at the 2021 MTV EMA’s means a lot to me. Taking my music to the world means that Amapiano is taking over and this a big stride for the genre and South African music. Let us make more noise and make sure we vote and bring this one home.”
Globally Justin Bieber is the frontrunner securing eight nominations.
PEP honoured as Ask Afrika Orange Index® 2021/2022 Overall Winner
Africa’s largest single brand retailer, PEP has been recognised as both the Best Industry Clothing Retailer, and the Overall Winner of 2021/2022 at the Ask Afrika Orange Index® Awards – a prestigious accolade for customer experience performance amongst leading industries.
The Ask Afrika Orange Index measures 200 companies in 31 industries across all channels and interviewed 19 986 customers between May and July 2021 to establish which company provides the best customer service and experience in the country. This is the third time PEP has been named as the Overall Winner in the last 20 years; having previously walked away with the Award in 2006 and 2007.
“Our customers have always been at the heart of everything we do. Our purpose, even after 55 years, is still as relevant today – it’s about making a difference in the lives of our customers by making it possible for them to look good and feel good. These accolades are a testament to PEP delivering on its purpose and delighting its remarkable customers,” said Jaap Hamman, PEP Chief Executive Officer.
Ask Afrika says customers are looking for emotional connections with brands. “This is unsurprising since consumers across the globe, including South African citizens, live in a constantly changing society on a macro and micro-level. Citizens experienced lack of trust, fear of the unknown and loneliness on higher levels during Covid Lockdown”.
Lorraine Smit and Melina McDonald inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame
Lorraine Smit and Melina McDonald, Darling Films’ two executive producers, were announced as the Loeries’ Hall of Fame inductees during Loeries Creative Week 2021. They are also its first-ever dual inductees.
“Lorraine and Melina are the embodiment of creative excellence,” said Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries. “They are renowned for their strong work ethic and passion for brand communications. The industry is truly richer from their vast contribution and they are outstanding inductees into the Loeries Hall of Fame.”
Introduced in 2008, the Hall of Fame recognises those in the brand communications industry who make notable contributions to the growth and wellbeing of the industry. Being an inductee means standing alongside some venerable past inductees, including TBWA’s John Hunt, Facebook’s Nunu Ntshingila and other industry icons.
Darling Films has developed a reputation for more than its ability to make films. It’s known for putting creativity and people development first. McDonald, reflecting on the award, says: “It really means a lot to be recognised, though it’s not something we’ve sought. We’d like to think we have a genuine commitment to the industry. We focus on developing talent, growing people, and helping clients with particularly difficult projects. It’s really a great honour.”
The passion for transformation also plays directly into the founders’ priority of women’s empowerment. Darling is 100% female owned and has a 50% female director base, more than half of which consists of women of colour.
Full list of Loeries winners
The world of advertising and media celebrated excellence at the 2021 Loeries held in Cape Town last week. The region’s creative minds come together to recognise the best work from across Africa and the Middle East.
|Prize
|Entry Agency
|Category
|Brand
|Craft Certificate
|Giant Films
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|GLO
|Craft Certificate
|Bioscope Films
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|Volkswagen
|Craft Certificate
|Bioscope Films
|Film Crafts – Direction
|ACG Global
|Craft Certificate
|Bioscope Films
|Film Crafts – Performance
|ACG Global
|Craft Certificate
|Pressure Cooker Studios
|Film Crafts – Music
|Chicken Licken
|Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Film Crafts – Use of Technology
|POWA (People Opposing Women Abuse)
|Craft Certificate
|they
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|Momentum
|Craft Certificate
|they
|Film Crafts – Production Design
|Momentum
|Craft Certificate
|CIRCUS!
|Film Crafts – Sound Design
|Pepsi
|Craft Certificate
|Carbon Films
|Film Crafts – Performance
|KFC
|Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United
|Film Crafts – Best Use of Licenced Music
|Chicken Licken
|Craft Certificate
|ROMANCE
|Film Crafts – Production Design
|Kellogg’s
|Craft Certificate
|ROMANCE
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Chicken Licken
|Craft Certificate
|Chocolate Tribe
|Film Crafts – Animation
|SHOWMAX
|Craft Certificate
|The Star Film Company
|Film Crafts – Performance
|Chicken Licken
|Craft Certificate
|Wicked Pixels
|Film Crafts – Special Visual Effects
|Moonga K
|Craft Certificate
|FIELD
|Film Crafts – Music
|Sanlam
|Craft Gold
|Ola Films
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Chicken Licken
|Craft Gold
|Massif Media (PTY) Ltd
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Shelflife
|Craft Gold
|ROMANCE
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Kellogg’s
|Craft Gold
|Chocolate Tribe
|Film Crafts – Animation
|Chicken Licken
|Craft Gold
|Chocolate Tribe
|Film Crafts – Special Visual Effects
|Pringles
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Post Modern
|Film Crafts – Editing
|Shelflife Clothing Franchise
|Gold
|The Open Window
|Student – Digital Media
|Rooted (Own Brand)
|Gold
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|The Animation School
|Gold
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|The Animation School
|Silver
|AFDA
|Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|Short Film
|Silver
|The Open Window
|Student – General Design
|011 Creative Club
|Silver
|The Open Window
|Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|Kung Pao
|Silver
|The Open Window
|Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|Onvermydelik
|Silver
|IIE-Vega
|Student – Package Design
|Luna
|Silver
|University of Johannesburg
|Student – Publication Design
|Islam
|Silver
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|The Animation School
|Silver
|IIE-Vega
|Student – Digital Media
|ZamBuk
|Silver
|IIE-Vega
|Student – Integrated Campaign
|Premier FMCG
|Bronze
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|Student – Integrated Campaign
|Spec Savers
|Bronze
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Student – Digital Media
|Insight
|Bronze
|The Open Window
|Student – General Design
|N.A
|Bronze
|IIE-Vega
|Student – Radio Commercials & Branded Content
|Aware.org
|Bronze
|The Open Window
|Student – Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|Explorations of Femininity
|Bronze
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|Student – Publication Design
|ISTD
|Bronze
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photogrpahy
|Student – General Design
|Stellenbosch University Botanical Gardens
|Bronze
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photogrpahy
|Student – General Design
|Shoprite
|Bronze
|IIE-Vega
|Student – Radio Commercials & Branded Content
|Lift
|Bronze
|The Creative Academy
|Student – Integrated Campaign
|Creative Academy
|Bronze
|AAA school of Advertising
|Student – Radio Commercials & Branded Content
|Breathe.com
|Bronze
|North-West University
|Student – Package Design
|Zwakala Brewery
|Bronze
|University of Pretoria
|Student – Publication Design
|Numbers From the Rainbow Nation
|Craft Certificate
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|Student – Print & Design Crafts – Illustration
|Personal
|Craft Certificate
|AFDA
|Student – Television, Film & Video Crafts
|Short Film
|Craft Certificate
|The Open Window
|Student – Television, Film & Video Crafts
|Onvermydelik
|Craft Certificate
|The Open Window
|Student – Television, Film & Video Crafts
|Onvermydelik
|Craft Gold
|AFDA
|Student – Television, Film & Video Crafts
|Short Film
|Craft Gold
|The Open Window
|Student – Television, Film & Video Crafts
|Onvermydelik
|Gold
|FP7 McCann MENAT
|Effective Creativity
|Mastercard
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Effective Creativity
|Nedbank
|Silver
|FP7 McCann MENAT
|Effective Creativity
|Donner Sang Compter
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Effective Creativity
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Bronze
|FP7 McCann MENAT
|Effective Creativity
|Almosafer
|Gold
|Retroviral & Panther Punch
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|Kreepy Krauly
|Gold
|Havas Middle East
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|adidas
|Silver
|DUKE Advertising (Pty) Ltd
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|Little Green Beverage Company
|Silver
|King James Group
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|Sanlam
|Silver
|MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC & UAE Government Media Office
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|UAE Government Media Office
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|POWA (People Opposing Women Abuse)
|Bronze
|TBWA\RAAD and UAE Government Media Office
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|UAE Government Media Office
|Bronze
|MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|Mobily
|Bronze
|FP7 McCann MENAT
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|Home Centre
|Gold
|King James Group
|Live Events
|Sanlam
|Silver
|IMPACT BBDO
|Live Events
|Baalbeck International Festival
|Silver
|Havas Middle East
|Live Activations
|adidas
|Bronze
|Betika
|Live Events
|BETIKA
|Bronze
|TBWA\RAAD and UAE Government Media Office
|Live Events
|UAE Government Media Office
|Bronze
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Radio Station Commercials
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Radio Station Commercials
|Nando’s
|Gold
|TBWA \Hunt Lascaris South Africa
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|Nissan South Africa
|Campaign Gold
|The Odd Number
|Radio Station Commercials
|Massdiscounters
|Campaign Silver
|Grey Africa / WPP Team Liquid
|Radio Station Commercials
|Distell
|Campaign Silver
|Joe Public
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|Chicken Licken
|Campaign Bronze
|DUKE Advertising (Pty) Ltd
|Branded Content Radio & Audio
|Riscura Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Campaign Bronze
|The Odd Number
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|Massdiscounters
|Campaign Bronze
|The Odd Number
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|Massdiscounters
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public United
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|Chicken Licken
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Radio Station Commercials
|Chicken Licken
|Campaign Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Radio Station Commercials
|KFC
|Campaign Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Radio Station Commercials
|KFC
|Campaign Craft Gold
|TBWA \Hunt Lascaris South Africa
|Radio Crafts – Sound Design
|Nissan South Africa
|Campaign Craft Gold
|TBWA \Hunt Lascaris South Africa
|Radio Crafts – Direction
|Nissan South Africa
|Campaign Craft Gold
|The Odd Number
|Radio Crafts – Writing
|Massdiscounters
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Joe Public
|Radio Crafts – SA Non-English Performance
|Chicken Licken
|Campaign Craft Gold
|The Odd Number
|Radio Crafts – Performance
|Massdiscounters
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|TBWA \Hunt Lascaris South Africa
|Radio Crafts – Use of Technology
|Nissan South Africa
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|The Odd Number
|Radio Crafts – Performance
|Massdiscounters
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Radio Crafts – Writing
|Chicken Licken
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Radio Crafts – SA Non-English Writing
|Chicken Licken
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United
|Radio Crafts – Writing
|Chicken Licken
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Radio Crafts – Writing
|Chicken Licken
|Gold
|TBWA\RAAD and UAE Government Media Office
|Integrated Campaign
|UAE Government Media Office
|Silver
|Joe Public, Riverbed, Liquorice & The MediaShop
|Integrated Campaign
|Nedbank
|Silver
|Joe Public United
|Integrated Campaign
|Chicken Licken
|Silver
|Havas Middle East
|Integrated Campaign
|adidas
|Bronze
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris South Africa & Grid Worldwide
|Integrated Campaign
|MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications
|Bronze
|TBWA\RAAD
|Integrated Campaign
|M.A.L.I
|Bronze
|TBWA\RAAD
|Integrated Campaign
|KFC Arabia
|Bronze
|King James Group
|Integrated Campaign
|Pick n Pay
|Bronze
|Joe Public United
|Integrated Campaign
|South African Breweries
