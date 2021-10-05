The world belongs to storytellers













As the younger generation begins to grow into a demographic of consumers with the means to make their own spending and financial decisions, the world has begun to see a completely new approach to how brands are being supported. Suddenly we find that engaging with existing and potential customers on a personal level has started to yield better results than flawless messaging aimed at the broadest possible audience.

Today, social media enables us to connect to individuals, and spark better consumer reactions without having to break the bank on marketing spend. Also, customer bases have changed virtually overnight by the way that young consumers now choose to gather information about the brands that they interact with throughout their daily life.

The current generation has grown immune to clichés, generic words, and companies that superficially support causes that align with their bottom-line. What they need instead, is an ongoing narrative that gives them insight into the people behind the business. Authentic content is informed by the values and passions of the people that make companies work – as opposed to one-way messaging designed to hit the right notes.

The fact is that this new way of reaching out to customers, cannot be faked. It requires a narrative that invites each individual consumer into the company and shows them exactly what their favourite brands are built on. There is a demand for general humanisation and brands that address real issues like inclusivity and tailoring content to suit the individual rather than the masses.

Just as important, are the platforms that can bring these trends to life, and TikTok is confident the platform has just the right formula for success.

This is no small task, but the good news is that the tools to achieve this are available as soon as your brand is ready to embark on this new way of telling its story.

New generation of storytellers

As a platform, TikTok is home to a new generation of storytellers that are defining culture. The power of authenticity is central to its experience, which is how TikTok sets itself apart from the mass of social networks that exist today.

The last handful of years have proven TikTok’s culture-defining impact on modern brands. The fashion, music and most certainly retail industries have seen massive shifts in consumer behaviour. New players in their markets have on numerous occasions rocketed past their peers on the sheer momentum of consumer interaction that they garnered from this platform.

In addition to the success that individual brands are increasingly experiencing from building their narrative on a platform like this, there is also an impact registering on the broader culture. As TikTok continues to dominate brand and product discovery, more and more advertisers have started to ‘unlearn’ traditional retail marketing techniques. These specialists in creative, impactful communication are now recognising the value of authentic connections with customers – the TikTok community.

The creativity and authenticity of our community makes TikTok a truly special place. It’s a platform where creators, users, and brands can be their true selves. It is therefore inspiring to see how our community supports each other and makes genuine connections through shared interests.

In this space, the narrative needs to be ongoing and consistent to guarantee authenticity as a brand. Today’s consumers expect their experience to be consistent across all devices and platforms. This is important to consider when looking at TikTok as an advertising platform. We are open for business and excited to help brands go down a new path with their customers.

Scott Thwaites is head of emerging markets – global business solutions for TikTok. TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Seoul, and Tokyo.

