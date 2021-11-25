2021 Financial Mail AdFocus award winners announced













The winners of the 2021 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards were announced on 24 November 2021, during an event in Johannesburg that streamed online – celebrating advertising’s game changers. Joe Public United Johannesburg was awarded as the Overall Agency of the Year. Fifteen other awards were presented.

Since their inception in 1990, the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised – not only for their creative marketing skills – but for their overall business acumen. The Awards have grown to become a landmark on the South African marketing and communications landscape, where business effectiveness is the primary measurement tool.

Financial Mail AdFocus Jury Chairperson Tumi Rabanye says: “This year’s winners are testament to the hard work and dedication that the marketing and communications industry continues to display towards clients and brands, at a time when businesses need people with dynamic, can-do attitudes amidst what has been a challenging period for everyone. The innovation that has been displayed by agencies and marketers, and the collaborations they have forged, show us how resilient and determined the industry is – an industry of game-changers.”

This year’s Financial Mail AdFocus Awards winners are:

Small Advertising Agency of the Year – SPECIAL MENTION – Avatar Durban

Medium Advertising Agency of the Year – Grey

Large Advertising Agency of the Year – Joe Public United Johannesburg

Public Relations Agency of the Year – Razor Communications

Specialist Agency of the Year – Triple Eight

Digital Agency of the Year – Rogerwilco

Media Agency of the Year – Mediology

Partnership of the Year (sponsored by IAS and Scopen) – Joe Public United Johannesburg / Chicken Licken

African Impact Award – Dentsu International

Transformation Award – Joe Public United

Adaptability Award – Levergy

Student of the Year Winner – Niamh Aremband Finalist – Janine Louw Finalist – Zahra Khan

Lifetime Achievement Award – Thebe Ikalafeng

Industry Leader of the Year – Khensani Nobanda

Shapeshifter – Tshepo Tumahole

Overall Agency of the Year – Joe Public United Johannesburg

The winner of the Best Tactical Print Ad title – as part of the annual Financial Mail Creative Challenge – was won by the Abnormal Group for their client, PinkDrive’s Breast Cancer awareness ad.

The organisers would like to acknowledge the support of Ornico and The MediaShop as the partners of the 2021 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards.

