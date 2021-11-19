dentsu’s 2022 Media Trends guide goes global













For the first time ever, dentsu international has collectively gathered and published the insights and predictions of all its global media agencies into the ultimate 2022 Media Trends guide for marketers worldwide. Futurist experts, specialists and leaders from Carat, dentsu X and iProspect have joined forces to identify and explore the biggest media trends to watch out for in the coming year.

In the 40 page ‘dentsu 2022 Media Trends’ report launched today, dentsu examines three megatrends helping to define a route to post-pandemic recovery, each with smaller manifestations or sub-trends which have major implications for brands.

Specifically, the ‘dentsu 2022 Media Trends’ report puts a spotlight on three megatrends:

1. The prolonged pandemic describes the process of rapid adjustment, experimentation and innovation which is currently taking place as companies and consumers adapt to new ways of living. This includes new hybrid models in many parts of life, greater use of virtual worlds, and greater flexibility in working patterns.

2. Brand citizenship examines how many brands are taking a more public-spirited approach to their manufacturing and marketing, using their knowledge and market power to help make the world more sustainable and fairer. Not least the consideration around the climate emergency, diversity and equality in media and enhancing supply chains.

3. Identity looks at how, in the age of the pandemic, it is more important than ever that people be able to prove who they are, but at the same time harder for brands and third parties to know who they are reaching.

The implications of each of these megatrends for businesses, marketers and CMOs are also highlighted within the report as part of an up-front discussion with Fiona Lloyd (global client and brand president, Carat), Amanda Morrissey (global client and brand president, iProspect), and Sanjay Nazerali (global client and brand president, dentsu X).

Speaking about the report and the collaboration involved, Peter Huijboom, global CEO, media and global clients, dentsu international, says, “We felt this year, after having been so long separated from offices and colleagues, is the right time to demonstrate how radical collaboration and co-operation can also bring cohesion around the best of ideas, thoughts and insights. With so many amazing specialists across our media network we’ve been able to go deep into the topic and truly appraise each trend with an unbiased eye, based on three very different viewpoints from each of our agency brand perspectives.”

Incorporated in the three core media trends are ten sub-trends marketers should consider when planning their 2022 media campaigns. These are:

OmniChannel everything

New ways to buy

Virtual worlds

Secure scarcity

Fans of flexibility

The responsible rebuild

Sustainable marketing

The end of anonymity

Beyond the cookie

Value exchanges

To find out more about these trends and to access a free copy of the ‘dentsu 2022 Media Trends’ click here.

