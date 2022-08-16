What is social entertainment and should you (really) care?













At a time when it seems like many brands have a similar approach to their social media – product ‘hero’ posts, TV ad cut-downs, the occasional influencer collaboration, etc – you have to stop and think about the exact role that social media plays in the digital marketing mix.

The very idea of marketing speaks to highlighting a brand’s unique qualities … while showing up in ways that differentiate it from the rest. But it seems that, even in the rapidly changing digital environment, the tried-and-tested methodologies for organic content seem to be applied the most.

Does this mean to say that all these tactics are wrong?

Not in the slightest. Different media served through different channels each have their own unique purpose. But, to create and build an audience is one thing, retaining them is an entirely different task. With this in mind, what role does social media play? In one word, entertainment.

The idea of social media and content marketing is not new. Brands have explored both creating their own unique entertainment-focused content as well as sponsoring existing creators’ platforms.

But audiences have become more concerned with privacy, and reluctant to trust brands whose action don’t align their values. They’re more interested in discovering and engaging with content that they actually enjoy, not just another ad.

Social media is already cluttered and noisy, and the majority of audiences are looking to be entertained … not marketed to.

For brands to gain more value from social, they need to ask what value they are creating for their audiences. And value can be interpreted in many different ways. Value can be humour. It can be education. A platform for those without one at all. Or something completely new and different.

The point is that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to social entertainment. But, in a landscape where marketers need to leverage different channels to create unique value, it offers new opportunities to make an impact.

This is Jordan Major’s last column for The Media Online. He has left RAPT Creative.

