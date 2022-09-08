Agile. Dynamic. Exceptional: MOST Awards 2022 winners













[FROM THE EDITOR] Just before I settled down to write this editor’s letter, one of those ubiquitous Facebook memories popped up. It was a reminder to register to watch the MOST Awards virtual ceremony. It promised a lesson in mixology, and luxury mixology kits for the first 500 individuals to register for the 2021 online awards show.

That brought back recent memories of the virtual media awards shows and important announcements of 2021: the flurry of deliveries of goodies – from coffee and cookies to gin and biltong – ahead of the online events; the scurry to make up one’s face and don a stylish top while wearing sloppy PJs below the eye of the camera. The fear of being called out for not properly following instructions on how to mix a cocktail (that would be you, Pabi Moloi, at the eVOD launch). The hope that one’s fibre connection would stay steady and that load shedding could be avoided.

The stress!

What a wonderfully different experience the MOST Awards 2022 were.

Just a week after tickets to the live event went on sale, the bulk sold out – not surprising, really, considering the record number of entries in this year’s survey. Another much loved and appreciated element of the MOST Awards are the activations and experiences – never let it be said sponsors don’t go large when it comes to the experiential of the awards show – especially after a two-year hiatus.

While the MOST Awards are underpinned by the serious and vitally important business of buying and selling advertising space, with relationships between agencies and owners a key part of the successful transactions, part of keeping the machine oiled is to have some fun together, too.

That is why one of the MOST Awards’ most important fundamentals – besides the announcing of the winners – is the opportunity for members of the media world to press the flesh and network face-to-face; to engage with colleagues on the owner and agency sides in an informal environment. Yes, to have some fun together. And probably do a bit of business too…

As FGI founder and researcher, Brad Aigner, says, “The 2022 MOST Awards survey shows that the bar of service excellence among buyers and sellers of media space in South Africa has never been higher. It reveals how many media agencies and media owners have done what it takes to get through the tough times in recent years to remain – or get to – the top of their games. This is testament to their tenacity and their commitment to the power of partnerships.”

Hear hear.

Congratulations to our winners. You are all superstars.

The Media. Got to love it.

Glenda

CLICK ON THE COVER TO READ THE MEDIA’S MOST AWARDS ISSUE

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 79 times, 23 visits today)