Motherhood and the media industry professional













Times change. No kids to having kids. Late nights to MUCH earlier nights. The ability to party all night and shake off a hangover to hangovers that last for two days. I can just imagine the reader knowingly smiling to themselves and nodding their heads in agreement.

However, the biggest for me has been the transition to motherhood. I’ve taken a brief look at the positive changes that have happened in my life and my career in this amazing media industry because of motherhood.

When I started my career in the media industry at age 22, one of the aspects I enjoyed most was the number of industry events. I could dress to the nines while meeting other professionals, surrounded by good food and drink. I had the stamina to attend many of these events each week in tight fashionable attire and high heels.

I look back on those days fondly, however, these days, as a mother of three boys under seven, I couldn’t help but think about how being a mother has altered everything in my life even what I have now come to value in the workplace.

Never-mind the temporary filters available on TikTok and the like, one could say that motherhood has come with an instant, automatic, and permanent filter that’s been applied to my eyes and sensibilities.

These are the top three ways that motherhood has changed me:

Comfort first: Remember those industry events I used to attend? Well, I’ve traded in the tight fashions for looser, roomier clothing and the bulk of my stiletto collection has been swapped out for flat comfortable shoes (the lower to the ground the better!). When I do attend events, I’ve also been known to kick my shoes off, yank my wig and lashes off before arriving home.

Eat all your veggies: I not only utter these words to my, often resistant, children but I now constantly remind myself to make better food choices like limiting sugar and alcohol intake so I may live longer. Being present for my children well into their adulthood is the biggest motivator for being more conscious of my health. I’ve even obtained a gym membership – gone are the days when my sweet tooth did not affect my waistline… sigh!

It truly takes a village: This saying has taken on more meaning as I’ve observed myself becoming even more sensitive than I naturally am (which I didn’t think was possible). Every child I encounter could be my child so anything that hurts other children deeply affects me.

What else has changed? My media usage! I now consume too much YouTube in the form of Coco Melon, Busy Beaver, Blippi and Diana and Roma – lol. I also never used to say ‘lol’. My TV watching habits changed dramatically to nonexistent when my two-year-old smashed the set with a tennis racket. Social media has increased, I’m on social media a lot, especially after the boys have gone to bed.

As one would expect, my shopping habits have changed too. I now stick to ‘the list’ because I’m on a budget and I’m more flexible on brands that I use based on specials and promotions. I generally still stick to the same brands because even though I’m on a budget I like to buy brands I know my children will consume.

This piece however would not be complete without mentioning just how grateful I am to be a part of an industry that has evolved, seemingly effortlessly yet incredibly thoughtfully, to be inclusive and accommodating of the needs of working mothers.

Knowing that the media industry in South Africa is largely female dominated, I find that the inclusive polices and flexible working conditions are accommodating of the very specific needs of mothers. I’m thankful for all the managers and colleagues along the way that have supported me in ways that have helped me adjust well to being a working mom making strides towards a healthier, more manageable work-life balance.

Personally, I can testify that it is possible to combine the best of both worlds!

Motshedise Ntsie is a media planner at Meta Media.

