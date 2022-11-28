Striking the digital touchpoint

When I had completed my degree I felt extremely lost; I knew I wanted to be a creative, I just wasn’t sure what that looked like as a career for me.

I was fortunate enough to start out as a copywriter for a company that hosted international triathlons – because it was only once I started writing and read my first press release online that everything clicked.

My copywriting journey began in the form of digital, and I believe it is the key to growing in all creative fields. A creative that understands traditional and digital media is essential in today’s ever-changing world, because they no longer work in isolation. It’s not about being a creative copywriter or a digital copywriter; it’s about being a writer that can craft copy that works across all touchpoints – because the line between traditional media and digital media is blurred. We all need to be able to write for digital if we want our clients and our campaigns to be successful.

I only realised this when I started working at Boomtown in Gqeberha. Although I was employed in the Bayeza Graduate Programme as a digital copywriter in 2021, I was writing for media in all forms. I learnt so much about digital writing and how much power it holds – whether you are on concept, or creative.

Writing for digital isn’t easy. The digital space is fast and intelligent and you need to get your message across in as few lines as possible. We may love using all our words but online, people just want you to get to the point. And today, clients need your writing to be intuitive and work online. We all need to start thinking more digitally and make an effort to understand the digital world and learn the skills to adapt our writing for it.

When you can adapt and understand the world of digital, your writing does more than just send a message to your target audience: it drives your strategy across all platforms – from your website to SEO, right through to creative campaigns. They all work together. We can no longer think of each media touchpoint in isolation – we always need to be thinking digital.

~ Caitlin Morgan, copywriter at Boomtown Agency

