Media Moves: SANEF & SAASTA partner to boost science journalism, changes to Newzroom AFrika team, ACA board clears Jarred Cinman, Old Friends Young Talent and Hippcampus combine forces

This week’s BIG move: Science journalism in SA receives a well-needed boost

The development and growth of science journalism in South Africa is critical to advance scientific literacy and a critically engaged society. The recent pandemic highlighted the need for accurate, accessible and up-to-date science content. Currently there are a limited number of science journalists in the mainstream media in South Africa.

In order to develop science journalism in South Africa, the South African National Editor’s Forum (SANEF), in collaboration with the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement (SAASTA), a business unit of the National Research Foundation and the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) are launching Science Journalism Internship Programme. This great initiative will support mainstream media in South Africa.

“There is significant potential for growth in the quantity and impact of science coverage both in mainstream media and community media in South Africa. Many dedicated science journalists who previously specialised in the science and technology beat are no longer working full time for the mainstream media and some of the science desks have been discontinued,” said SAASTA managing director, Dr Mamoeletsi Mosia.

“Many science journalists are working as freelancers and in a community media the availability of science journalism capacity is even lower,” she added.

Some of the challenges that have been identified in research studies on science journalism in South Africa have included: the lack of investment and budget of media organisation to support science journalism, the industry being under-resourced in terms of science journalism skills, the complexity of the relationship between scientists and journalists, and the low appetite for publishing and buying science news articles, amongst others.

“The demand for honest and trustworthy scientific news stories has been more pronounced since the outbreak of Covid-19. South Africans had trust that journalists would dig and find accurate information about the plague and educate intended audiences as they researched more about the virus. As SANEF, we believe it is time the media reinvest in the education and growth of scientific writers in this country,” said Sbu Ngalwa SANEF Chairman.

The internship programme will be roll out in phases and in phase one, the interns will be placed within the SABC. The successful applicants will work in SABC newsrooms across the country, to produce science, technology and innovation stories for broadcasts and online media.

The South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement will also partner with other media outlets including Media24, Newsroom Afrika and EWN. The aim is to partner with multiple the mainstream media outlets through this initiative and in 2023 the internship will be expanded to even add more mainstream media outlets in South Africa.

People moves

New editor-in-chief, strengthened editorial committee as Newzroom Afrika builds for the future

Accomplished broadcaster Njanji Chauke has today joined Newzroom Afrika as editor in chief, among several changes to the editorial management designed to build the newsroom of the future. Chauke joins the current team which includes managing editor, Zain Semaar.

There have also been changes to the editorial advisory committee, which was established at the inception of the channel to provide independent editorial oversight and uphold the channel’s editorial policy and commitment to independence and editorial integrity.

Journalism veteran and stalwart Dr Joe Tlholoe remains chairman of the committee and is joined by new members Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, who brings deep political insight, Ngiphiwe Mapi Mhlangu, who will lend her expertise on sustainable newsrooms, and the channel’s outgoing news director, Katy Katopodis, who vacates that position at the end of the year to take up her role on the editorial advisory committee. As a long-standing member of SANEF Katopodis brings an understanding of the well-being of active journalists in the field.

“Our editorial advisory committee now boasts three generations of journalists of the highest calibre, and we are truly privileged to draw on their expertise and high standing in the profession,” said Newzroom Afrika CEO Thabile Ngwato. “This committee provides the assurance that Newzroom Afrika will always strive to uphold the highest standards of journalism, and reporting that is balanced, fair and reliable.

“We are thrilled to welcome Njanji Chauke as our new Editor-in-Chief as we put in place the building blocks towards creating the newsroom of the future. Our aim is to take our reporting to the next level with these strategic appointments,” said Ngwato.

Chauke is a multi-skilled media professional with 25 years of journalism experience, having reported from global hotspots and disaster zones, from Baghdad to the DRC, as well as pivotal moments in recent South African history, including the Marikana Massacre, Nelson Mandela’s passing and the Arms Deal Inquiry.

Meanwhile, Newzroom Afrika’s News@Prime anchor, Cathy Mohlahlana, will be on maternity leave from mid-December, with Thembekile Mrototo standing in as prime anchor for the next few months.

Outcome of the ACA members meeting regarding the actions of ACA director, Jarred Cinman.

The actions of Jarred Cinman, in his capacity as board director of The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), were deliberated and voted upon at a meeting of the members with voting rights, held on 25 November 2022.

The meeting was called in accordance with section 71 of the Companies Act, 2008 in order to resolve and vote on concerns and questions raised by members of the ACA. These related to a recent opinion piece published in the media and whether through this opinion piece, Cinman has failed in his duty to exercise reasonable care, good faith, and due diligence in the affairs of the ACA.

The vote was held following representations, with the outcome in favour of Cinman. As a result, it was resolved that Cinman retain his role as board director with no further action deemed necessary.

Basalt Technology appoints Tamsin Mullins as new MD

Tamsin Mullins was recently appointed as the new MD at Basalt Technology joining the financial services software builder at a key point in the company’s growth with the newly established UK business.

Mullins has 10 years of senior management, business development and strategic solutions deployment experience across various industries. While she largely cut her executive teeth in FMCG where sector agnostic skills (such as leading large staff compliments, driving revenue and profits, process management, risk mitigation, vendor management and strategy implementation across international and local markets) were learnt, she grew up in fintech.

Mullins previously held the position of head of operations South Africa for ImaliPay Group where she was instrumental in setting up the infrastructure around the local and international footprint expansion of the group which is set to expand to an additional three territories in 2023. Before this, she was responsible for group operations where she coordinated and consolidated responsibilities for 50+ direct reporting relationships in the group.

Business moves

Old Friends Young Talent and Hippcampus combine forces

Hippocampus and Old Friends Young Talent have announced they will merge as OFYT effective 1 March 2023.

As two long-standing, independent agencies, this move is a natural business and culture fit. With complementary skills that will see a more robust spread of disciplines and future-fit capabilities, being offered to clients – old and new, the agency is set to continue its current growth trajectory, with its offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The Partnership team will be made up of Paul Newman (CEO), Carol Gallarelli (group managing director), Chris Gotz (group creative office), Melusi Tshabalala (executive creative director) and Guy Parton will operate in a leadership position, alongside the partners.

Newman believes the merger will set OFYT apart from other agencies as both businesses are committed to the upliftment and development of young talent.

Gallarelli says the merger has come at an exciting time for both agencies. “With recent account wins in both businesses, we look forward to creating work that impacts the bottom line for our clients, puts brands on the map, moves the public and sparks interesting conversation within the South African market.

The new combined client list boasts the likes of Kia, Hi-Q Tyres and Autocare, Tracker, Woolworths Food & Home, The Crazy Store, Birkenstocks, and Campari Group (Aperol, Bisquit & Duboche, Bulldog and SkYY), Douglas Green (Tall Horse, Franschhoek Cellars, Old Road Wine Company) and d-school Afrika.

Launch of Artificial Intelligence Institute of South Africa and AI hubs

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, in partnership with the Vice-chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, Prof Tshilidzi Marwala and the Vice-chancellor of the Tshwane University of Technology, Prof Tinyiko Maluleke have launched the Artificial Intelligence Institute of South Africa and the UJ and TUT Artificial Intelligence Hubs.

The launch of the AI Institute is the realisation of one of the recommendations of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (PC4IR) and aims to place South Africa as a leading country in the world on digital technologies. During the 2022/3 Budget Vote Speech, the Minister made a commitment that the AI Institute will be launched this financial year to mark a new era in the country’s digital transformation agenda.

AAXO launches Lunch and Learn series to develop skills of the events sector

As key economic enablers, the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) industry contributes enormously to South Africa’s annual GDP. In fact, revenue generated from the events industry is projected to reach over R 4 billion by the end of 2022 and, with an annual growth rate of 6.25%, the booming industry’s projected market volume is expected to reach over R 6 billion by 2027. [1]

With these figures in mind, exhibitions are a recognised component of a business’s marketing mix and form an integral part of face-to-face marketing strategies due to the sheer volume of captured audiences in attendance. Likewise, events professionals seek marketing to amplify their offering to their desired target audience and drive delegate attendance.

To educate and upskill members of the events industry on the right marketing mediums for their events, as well as highlight the importance of exhibitions in marketing strategies, The African Association of Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) recently launched a new Lunch and Learn series which will cover a range of topics from Google advertising, through to PR and Communications.

“AAXO supports members’ training and development across a range of important issues and topics that impact their jobs, with awareness, education and sales being a key focus for events professionals across sectors. We’ve engaged with experts across the marketing mix to deliver quick and impactful content that will empower our members with the knowledge needed to succeed,” says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, Chairperson of AAXO.

For more information on the AAXO Lunch and Learn series, and how to join, visit www.aaxo.co.za

Incubeta Opens Offices In Saudi Arabia to Execute on Regional and Global Growth Strategy

Digital marketing group, Incubeta, has announced the opening of new offices in Saudi Arabia as part of its expansion within the MENA region.

This expansion will formalise Incubeta’s presence in the local market allowing the company to better service its existing portfolio of clients in the Kingdom, including major partners like McDonald’s KSA, PIF, and Walima.

The decision for Incubeta to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia constitutes a significant milestone that will strengthen their regional growth strategy. Additionally it’ll allow Incubeta to further expand its portfolio, providing clients with fully-integrated, end-to-end digital services and access to Google Marketing Platform solutions.

Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning economy offers a significant opportunity for Incubeta to explore new business growth and contribute to the Kingdom’s goal of opening up to the world while maintaining steady and continuous economic growth.

2023 World Out of Home Organization Global Congress set for Lisbon June 7-9

The 2023 World Outdoor Organization Global Congress is scheduled for Lisbon, Portugal on June 7-9 at the Epic Sana hotel and conference centre in the heart of the city. The Congress includes an opening reception, one and a half packed days of presentations and a full social programme including the annual Awards Presentation and Gala Dinner.

An international panel of speakers and panellists will be announced in the coming months. WOO is also pleased to announce that 2023 Global Congress prices will be held at the same level as the 2022 Global Congress in Toronto which attracted over 400 delegates.

WOO President Tom Goddard said: “Toronto was our first in-person Global Congress since Dubai in 2019 and was the first opportunity for the global OOH industry to come together after the pandemic.

“Lisbon 2023 is an opportunity for the industry to look forward and plot our course through a challenging future but one that is full of opportunities for a renascent and dynamic industry. After two successful regional events in APAC and MENA, we look forward to our biggest and best Global Congress.”

Making moves

Call to Journalists for apps development training

The South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) in partnership with the Project Management Institute (PMI) invite journalists keen on developing skills for multimedia platforms to apply for the Citizen Developer (CD) course. In this self-paced course, successful candidates will learn to design apps to transform how the news environment works.

The PMI has made available revolutionary digital-based courses that will benefit 25 up-and-coming multimedia and community journalists. This is an opportunity for upskilling and reskilling to survive the challenges of the ever-changing news environment. The objective of the programme is to enable journalists to transform the way they work and bridge the worlds of traditional media and an always-on marketplace.

Each successful applicant will get both courses for free.

How to apply

Write a 500-word motivation stating why you should be considered for this course.

Prepare a one-page CV.

Compile a compressed portfolio of evidence / stories published on print or online or broadcast on radio or TV.

Send the documents / clips via email / WeTransfer to SANEF administrator, Dzudzie Netshisaulu, sanef@sanef.org.za

Applications to be submitted on or before (6th January 2023)

Who qualifies

Any multimedia or community media journalist who has practiced for a minimum of one year either as a freelancer or employed in a newsroom.

Applicants must have a journalism certificate, diploma or degree from an accredited institution.

Applicant must have access to a computer or smartphone or tablet as well as data.

M-Net and Fremantle’s award-winning drama Reyka renewed for a second season

M-Net and Fremantle’s riveting, mystery crime thriller Reyka will be returning for a second season. The series, from writer and creator Rohan Dickson, will see South African-born actress Kim Engelbrecht and acclaimed British actor Iain Glen return to their roles and will premiere on M-Net in late 2023 with production kicking-off in early January next year.

Season 1 of the unique and ground-breaking English language drama follows the story of titular character Reyka (Kim Engelbrecht), a crime profiler hunting an elusive serial killer in KwaZulu-Natal’s sugarcane fields, all while facing her past traumas.

The series, which is an international co-production between M-Net and Fremantle, who also handle global distribution, has earned acclaim around the world for its strong performances, stunning cinematography and intriguing storylines.

“Season 2 promises to be even more compelling than season 1,” said Quizzical Pictures Creative Director and Reyka producer Harriet Gavshon.

Nomsa Philiso, CEO: general entertainment at MultiChoice Group, said: “Reyka is one of the leaders in our international co-production journey, and it’s performed exceptionally well both locally and in other territories. We are excited to see where season 2 takes the story. We remain invested in the growth of our creatives on an international stage, and this is a further step in that direction.”

DStv Access subscribers get hit telenovela The Wife

The festive season is starting on an exciting note for DStv Access subscribers when the popular and much-loved telenovela The Wife, heads to Mzansi Wethu in December.

The Wife follows the love story between a feisty young journalist, Hlomu, and the unpredictable taxi driver and taxi owner, Mqhele. As the story grows, it blossoms into a larger tale of love, loyalty, rivalry and revenge – and it has kept viewers gripped since its premiere.

“We recently brought The Wife to our DStv Compact subscribers when the show premiered on Mzansi Magic in September. Our move to premiere it on Mzansi Wethu is a chance for our DStv Access subscribers to get in on the action and to enjoy one of the most talked about shows in recent memory. We are excited for our viewers to fall in love with this phenomenal world and its characters,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

Having broken several records for both its season 1 and season 2 premieres, The Wife is inspired by the popular book series by Dudu Busani-Dube.

Come learn podcasting basics!

This year has been a quiet one for Podmeet, and the organisation hopes to have a much stronger 2023. But, in the meantime, here’s an invitation from the team.

Elna will be hosting a workshop on the basics of podcasting this Saturday at Joon’s coffee bar and gallery in Linden, Johannesburg.

Please rsvp to elna@elnaschutz.com if you’re able to make it.

