‘A helluva ride’ – that is how I often describe my year in the advertising industry since graduating at the end of 2021. But, as I spend more time with clients and colleagues, I realise there is more to this industry than books can teach you. In fact, almost daily I find myself muttering to myself: “If only they had told me …”

Do not get me wrong, I am still very passionate about advertising and enjoyed every second of my study journey. I lapped up the learnings that were pushed my way from the theoretical frameworks to the techniques and methods used to promote products or services to consumers.

From SWOT or Porter’s 5 Forces to glimpses into the psychology of marketing and the strategies used to persuade consumers to make purchases, it was an excellent immersion into the history of the industry and gave me a deep understanding of how it has evolved over time.

And therein lies the rub – while very enlightening, at the end of the day, it was only an academic perspective. The reality is quite different. So much so that the days I experience at RAPT Creative, my current employer, in no way resemble the days I imagined while I was studying.

Here are just a few things I have learnt as the journey progresses:

Sink or swim

The industry is highly competitive. Staying ahead of the curve is crucial to success, and if you do not swim, you will sink. The need to grab consumer attention and convey a message effectively, all while navigating evolving regulations and constantly shifting market trends, is a challenging task. The pressure to deliver measurable results within tight deadlines can also create a high-stress environment. Coping with the stress, working under pressure, were not exactly addressed at university – I sometimes wish they had been.

Change is the only constant

The industry changes rapidly and often. I have learnt – while working, not while studying – that only keeping up-to-date with the latest technologies and media channels will enable an agency to create the most effective campaigns. Digital advertising, for example, not only offers more granular data and targeting options, it also requires advertisers to navigate complex algorithms, privacy concerns and a constantly changing digital landscape. This constant change across all the disciplines means that textbooks (digital or analogue) need to reflect contemporary developments … and most often they do not.

Pretty pictures do not cut it any more

Successful campaigns involve much more than eye-catching advertisements and amazing activations. They require a comprehensive understanding of consumer behaviour, market trends, and the competitive landscape. They are best activated by leveraging data to create personalised targeted campaigns. The marketer must be able to identify with and empathise with different cultures, not only different personalities.

Get them while they are young

In my experience, many people study advertising for years, only to start in the industry and dislike it. So, more brand owners and their agencies should open their doors to first-year, second-year and third-year students, and not just the graduates, to give them a real feel of the advertising world and determine if they truly want to be in it.

In conclusion, as I continue my journey, I am realising that these lessons are building and moulding me to become a better marketing practitioner. Reflecting as the journey unfolds helps me better define my path. My only hope is that, as we grow in this space, we can learn to give back to those who will come after us to ensure we groom practitioners fit to service the industry and the brands we love.