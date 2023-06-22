The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: The new-look Home Channel goes HD

The Home Channel, South Africa’s popular design and décor TV destination, is getting a makeover all of its own. But it’s not just a fresh new look for the well-loved brand.

From this week the channel will also be upgraded to full HD on DStv 176.

“HD is going to make a big difference to our viewers and advertisers,” said channel head Michael Porter.

“Décor and design is all about the detail. Now our viewers can experience the most stunning homes, gardens and renovations as if they were there.”

The revamped branding, from Mauritius-based designers Aestetika Studios, blends everyday home images with rich tones and bold colours to create warmth and a sense familiarity.

The key content pillars of décor, gardening, food, DIY, property and health are colour coded to help viewers navigate their way.

To celebrate the relaunch, a slate of new shows, as well as new episodes of old favourites, will roll out from June.

The Home Channel, owned by Arena Broadcast, started as a weekends-only channel in 2005. Due to its popularity it expanded to a full 24/7 service in 2007.

“We are delighted by the success and longevity of the channel” says Arena Broadcast head Vernon Matzopoulos, “and we hope to inspire and delight new generations of home-owners for years to come.”

People moves

Human8 appoints 11 new partners

Human8 (previously known as InSites Consulting), the new human-driven consultancy, has announced 11 new partner appointments. All new partners will step in as shareholders on a global group level and will become more closely involved in global strategic choice-making as a result.

With these appointments, the agency can now leverage upon the leadership skills of 36 partners across the globe. Following an intense partner selection programme over the past two months, supported by an external leadership assessment, Human8 appointed a diverse mix of new partners. The new partners are Amy Perifanos (US), Bob Yazbeck (US), Daniel Teixeira (APAC), Delphine Vantomme (EMEA), Ian Brown (EMEA), Lisa McFarland (US), Mark Alvarez (APAC), Paul Child (EMEA), Stijn Poffé (EMEA), Thomas Troch (US) and Timo Vandemaele (EMEA).

“Our people are truly the foundation of our company, so it’s key we continue to grow and develop our leaders today and for the future. We take that even a step further with the partnership model we already embraced in the early days of founding our business. Partnership implies rewarding those that have had a significant impact on our people, clients and our business, allowing them to grow from business leaders to business owners,” said Kristof De Wulf, CEO Human8.

Van Schaik Bookstore appoints new MD

Academic book retailer, Van Schaik Bookstore, has appointed Ugan Poobalan as its new managing director, effective 30 June 2023, following the retirement of outgoing MD, Stephan Erasmus, in May this year.

Poobalan takes the helm at a company that is over 100 years old and comprises more than 70 stores in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini and Namibia, plus an ecommerce platform and library service.

Ready to take on the dynamic and challenging academic book market in Southern Africa, Poobalan is prioritising an agile and innovative approach to the business: “As MD, my primary focus will be to foster a culture of innovation, excellence, and hard work. Together, we will embrace emerging technologies, seize sales opportunities, and navigate any obstacles that may come our way.”

“It is an honour to be entrusted with this responsibility, and to have the opportunity to work alongside the committed and dedicated Van Schaik Team.”

Business moves

HWB Communications transforms into Alkemi Collective

People connect with people. In a digitally transformed world, it’s become even more important for marketing and communication agencies to create powerful stories that form real connections.

For more than 25 years, HWB Communications has understood this and has continued to evolve the way it works to evolve its services and approach to ensure that brands remain relevant in an ever-changing market.

To reflect its evolution as an agency, HWB Communications has transformed to become Alkemi Collective.

According to Bradly Howland, CEO of Alkemi Collective, storytelling has remained the bedrock of the agency. “When HWB Communications started in the late ’90s it offered a traditional PR and media relations service to its clients. As things have changed, so have we. Today, creating impactful narratives that resonate with people has meant we’ve had to do so much more. We believe our new brand reflects this truth.”

Howland explains that the rebrand is more than just a name change, and that the agency has completely transformed itself to meet the changing market and client needs head-on. “As a fully integrated marketing agency, we’ve become a plug-and-play marketing team to support brands and help them tell their stories to the people that matter to them most.”

Appointed in March 2022, Howland has been focused on a strong turnaround strategy for the business to ensure that it recovers from its pandemic losses and grows into one of the country’s leading agencies for marketing, communications, digital and creative services.

As part of these efforts, the agency concluded an M&A deal at the end of 2022 with Breakout Marketing & Communications that allowed it to grow its team of specialists and establish a Johannesburg office.

Owlhurst returns after a short hiatus

After a well-deserved six-month sabbatical, Owlhurst is returning to the industry, reinvigorated and more dedicated than ever to delivering exceptional PR and media relations services within the South African and UK markets.

Established in 2001, Owlhurst Communications quickly made a name for itself as a specialised publicity agency catering specifically to the advertising and media sectors. With over two decades of experience, Owlhurst remains committed to serving these industries while also expanding its capabilities across diverse genres and categories of publicity.

According to Mark Campbell, “We specialise in harnessing the power of the written word, cultivating fruitful publicity and media relations, and ultimately helping our South African and UK clients thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of public perception. Our comprehensive services encompass social media relations, reputation management, internal communications, crisis communications, content generation, and strategic advice across all communication and business domains.”

Campbell further adds, “We eagerly anticipate reconnecting with our existing clients, while also forging new partnerships and cultivating new relationships along the way. Additionally, we are excited to strengthen our bonds with the media professionals we have come to know so well throughout our years of operation.”

Boomtown delivers refreshed CI for Mertech Marine

Following the development of a comprehensive communication strategy for Mertech Marine, Boomtown has reimagined the company’s corporate identity with a refreshed look that does justice to its modern, relevant service offerings.

Mertech Marine’s diversified business includes worldwide cable recovery and recycling, shore-end services, cable storage and handling, depot clearance and route clearance.

According to Boomtown group account director, Mark Momberg, the full suite of corporate identity elements included letterheads, business cards, email signatures, poster designs, brochures, print and digital advertisements, social media (LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram posts), outdoor media, corporate gifting, iconography, and website.

HOT102.7FM Now the Official Radio Station of Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa

Johannesburg-based radio station HOT 102.7FM has struck another valuable partnership, becoming the official radio station of the Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa.It’s the world’s oldest club recognised by Ferrari, having been endorsed by founder Enzo Ferrari himself back in 1967, when the club was formed by a small group of members at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg.

Ownership of a Ferrari vehicle is a prerequisite for Ferrari Owners’ Club membership and the club in South Africa now numbers 345 members across the country, with 190 in Gauteng.

“We’re always on the lookout for partnerships that make sense to us and fit our brand identity and target audience, and this agreement with the Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa ticks all those boxes,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM. “Like many of our partnerships, it matches a premium radio station with a premium motorsport brand, and we feel that this will resonate deeply with our loyal audience.”

pudo Partners with Yaga: Amplifying accessibility in the e-commerce landscape

As online shopping continues to expand, the frequency of collaborations between eCommerce platforms and parcel delivery services has risen, aiming to satisfy the demands of customers nationwide.

One such partnership, which will facilitate easier accessibility to customers across the country, is that of smart locker parcel delivery business, pudo and online selling and shopping platform for new and preloved fashion, Yaga.

“Yaga’s business model perfectly complements our own. Yaga clients are present throughout South Africa, just like our lockers that facilitate the connection between buyers and sellers of small parcels, all at an extremely affordable cost,” said Simon Hill, head of marketing at pudo.

Jameson SA and partner agencies deliver an exceptional integrated Jameson Distillery on Tour

Jameson Irish Whiskey returned to Johannesburg from Cape Town with its famous Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT), a concept first launched in 2020 with partner agencies RAPT Creative and Playmakers.

These same agency partners injected JDOT with new energy inviting all Jameson lovers to explore a “portable” version of the Jameson’s iconic Bow Street Distillery, with a South African touch. The two-week event – dubbed the Winter Edition – commenced in May and boasted a host of curated sensorial experiences coupled with Jameson Irish whiskey and a sought-after entertainment line-up never seen before on the tour. It featured coupled-up artists such as DJ Zinhle & Morda and Lamiez Holworthy & Khuli Chana who shared their love with the crowd.

The team also created considerable buzz on social and in mainstream press, leveraging trusted connections to the country’s key lifestyle journalists and influencers, providing creative support to ensure they embraced the Jameson visual language and tone. The RAPT team further supported the digital campaign, promoting the activation with web design and CRM updates amplified across various influencer channels.

Making moves

Deal or No Deal SA impacts South Africans with R2 million in winnings

The exhilarating weeknight game show Deal or No Deal South Africa has captivated audiences across the country, providing ordinary citizens with unprecedented opportunities to change their lives. The show, hosted by the talented Katlego Maboe, has not only brought entertainment to households nationwide but has also become a catalyst for positive transformation, as more than R2 million has been paid out in winnings since its debut on SABC 1 on 6 March.

“The impact of Deal or No Deal South Africa extends far beyond the confines of the television screen. The show’s substantial payouts as well as the exposure of individuals’ skills and talents have uplifted and empowered many of the contestants, providing them with newfound opportunities to pursue their aspirations, support their families, and invest in a brighter future. The stories of triumph and the positive influence of the show have also inspired countless South Africans, igniting hope and excitement within communities nationwide,” said Jan du Plessis, President of Primedia Studios.

24-year-old Siya’s remarkable win serves as a testament to the life-altering potential of the show. He became the first contestant to secure the grand sum of R250 000 in prize money and he has now purchased his first home.

Another fortunate winner is Dimaks. The mother of five and grandmother of eight came onto the show to put money towards her grandchildren’s education. She’s also a keen golfer and hoped to win enough to invest in the sport. Dimakatso played the game well and won R62 400.

Proudly South African names its new Mascot – with the help of South Africa

Proudly South African has, with the help of members of the public, named its new mascot – a colourful and fun character named LoLo Warona – whose job is to skillfully remind consumers to purchase local in order to create jobs and stimulate the South African economy.

The team at Proudly South African realised that a well-designed and thought-out character could play a crucial role in promoting its brand to its audience. The result is LoLo (an abbreviation of ‘Love Local’ and Warona, meaning ‘ours’ and confirming that we all have a responsibility to be the difference we want to see, to create a demand for local jobs by creating a demand for local goods.

Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, chief marketing officer at Proudly South African and her team, spent weeks collaborating with members of the public to name the mascot: “We are hoping that LoLo Warona becomes synonymous with our brand and that it will be used on a variety of platforms. It is a fun mascot, and we hope when consumers see LoLo Warona they identify it with Proudly South African and importantly think about how they can make their contribution by buying local.

Student Village hosts Youth Month for Reels Event: Empowering Creativity and Igniting Potential!

In the spirit of both recognising and nurturing talent, as well as future-proofing South Africa’s up-and-coming generations with dynamic and versatile skills, youth marketing specialist, Student Village, recently hosted its Youth Month for Reels collaboration at InstaNation, in Rosebank.

Co-sponsored by Standard Bank, Mamelodi Sundowns and Heineken, the event was designed to ignite the creative sparks within young content creators, students, and influencers. Attendees had the incredible chance to be part of a masterclass from Meta, LinkedIn and Twitter social media industry experts. They shared invaluable insights on kickstarting and amplifying their creator and influencer careers.

From secrets on crafting compelling content to navigating the ever-evolving landscape of social media, the Youth Month for Reels agenda unlocked some amazing tips to successful social media practice and allowed participants to put into action what they had learned.

Speaking about the event and the importance of social media as a career opportunity, Student Village digital lead, Bonolo Ntamu, said: “Social media plays an essential role in everyday life today and it’s our responsibility to empower young people to use social media for the better. We’re excited about content creation as a career in South Africa, so we hosted the Youth Month for Reels campaign to showcase these opportunities and allow young creators to flex their muscles and learn from the best for REAL!”

Ogilvy’s continued investment in young talent drives industry transformation

The advertising and creative industry thrives on youthful energy that keeps it fresh, inventive, and resonant. However, attracting and retaining young talent in a meaningful way remains a formidable challenge. Ogilvy South Africa addresses this, while paving the way for transformative change through its ground-breaking Ogilvy Graduate Programme.

Anchored on purpose and impact, Ogilvy’s Graduate Programme has produced 127 successful alumni and a current cohort of 27 talented individuals, over the past eight years. The programme has absorbed an impressive 76% of its graduates into permanent roles at Ogilvy, with 82% of them being black talent, showcasing the significant impact of youth on the business.

“Ogilvy has helped produce an incredible number of industry giants, and that is why we’re often referred to as the University of advertising,” said the CEO & creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa, Pete Case.

In the face of South Africa’s unemployment crisis, with a shocking 46.5% of people between 15 and 34 without work, Ogilvy has created a cyclical business model, which targets particular deliverables, such as job creation, youth development, sustainability and successful business practice.

The cyclical business model, with its focus on key business goals, aims to create a symbiotic relationship between these components, fostering a virtuous cycle of growth commercially and for talent.