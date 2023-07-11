With budgets cut to the bone, marketing execs in smaller businesses need to take a more creative approach to get their message out to existing and potential customers.

Marketers are facing pressure to improve sales in a tough economy, with smaller budgets and fewer human resources as businesses reduce overheads by curbing hiring. One way to do it is using the technology that you already have in your business.

Here are some places you can get marketing messages across through the channels you already own and control.

Website banners

Smaller businesses, particularly in the B2B sector, often don’t give their websites as much love and attention as they could. Keep your site up to date on your offerings, pricing, and promotions to help stimulate interest, particularly from existing customers who may not be aware of newer services you offer.

Google My Business

Google offers free Business Profiles that business owners can use to manage the way their businesses show up on Search and Maps. The profiles include trading hours, services, images, specials and contact details, which make it easier for customers to find you and use your services.

Social media and free listings

Ensure your basic social media channels are set up – Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and WhatsApp Business (as relevant). Use them to tell the world what you are up to. For example, share press coverage, company news, blogs as well as product and services info.

Free listings like that offered by https://www.digitech.gov.za/, which promotes South African businesses globally, are invaluable and require little effort to set up.

Digital receptionists

Set up your telephony system to play informative recordings rather than muzak to callers while they’re on hold. This keeps them updated about your promotions, products and services and is more engaging than pan flutes.

Also make sure your teams know how to use features like call forward so that no customer calls are missed. If your solution allows it, integrate your telephony with your CRM tool so that your sales and service teams always have the most updated information to hand during calls.

Promote your customers on your website and ask them to promote you. For example, add their logos, a URL and some basic business information – it’s a great way to refer business within your network.

Lauren Pybus is national marketing manager at Euphoria Telecom. Euphoria Telecom is a leading provider of an innovative, cloud-based, cost effective, business telephone service that offers unprecedented control and automated operational efficiency.