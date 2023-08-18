The realities of the South African labour market in the last quarter are sobering, and shocking. South Africa’s national, on-demand, 24/7 workforce.

Called Jobb’n, it already has a 345 000-strong resource community. The tasks ‘Jobbers’ complete are wide-ranging, from beta-testing new innovations to facilitating store hygiene tasks to testing the efficacy of an ad campaign. At the same time, the platform is also an individual’s answer to starting a side-hustle by leveraging and capitalising on their time and services.

Founded by the same digitally-savvy team behind Webfluential and theSALT, Jobb’n is a platform that has been designed to solve two issues.

Firstly, it provides businesses and brands with real-time, location-specific or virtual solutions to chunky tasks (such as market research) at a fraction of the market cost and with unheard-of accuracy, reach and speed. Secondly, it offers citizens from every corner of the country the opportunity to earn extra money — at the touch of a button, via their phones.

Add cash to your wallet

“Marketplace crowdsourcing is here and it has the opportunity to add cash to your wallet if you’re an individual, or to save and stretch your budget if you’re a company,” says Jobb’n founder and CEO of the newest subsidiary within the Nfinity Influencer stable, Pieter Groenewald.

Providing immediate access to a diverse pool of talent and to complete a vast array of tasks, Jobb’n matches businesses from all industries with the right people for the right purpose.

Jobb’n opens up the talent access economy by making vetted, brand-aligned individuals and location-based resources available to businesses without having to permanently hire a single person.

Asked how much ‘jobbers’ could earn, the company says it depends on “the time spent on the job/task and can vary from a quick R150 to do a short survey, up to R1000 to visit a store and do a mystery shopping task. The subscribers have to opt into the job within a specified period of time, otherwise it is allocated to the next available and qualified jobber.

“There are no specified skills required and we match jobs to fitting profiles. The community is, however, mostly digitally-savvy as a result of our onboarding process, which does help, but does not seem to be a stumbling block to onboard new jobbers”.

Comprehensive database

Working with some of the country’s top blue-chip companies to reach their marketing, sales and operational goals, Jobb’n offers key services across in-trade activities (mystery shopping, installing POS, price comparison and competitive analysis), smart surveys (online questions, social canvassing, ad testing and packaging testing) as well as smart sampling, sales and real-time reviews.

“One of South Africa’s major pet food suppliers recently used Jobb’n to verify the merchandising of their products in 200 third-party stores.

The organisation didn’t have the workforce to achieve this, and Jobb’n provided immediate access to a vetted, credible pool of people and successfully obtained live data from every store, including those as far-flung as Kakamas, within 48 hours,” says Groenewald.

“Streamlined and efficient, Jobb’n manages the entire process from the start to finish of a project via its platform, for both clients and individuals. Through its strategic partnership with theSALT and its technical expertise and one-of-a-kind database, brands gain access to the most comprehensive database in Africa with the ability to target Jobbers at a granular level,” concludes Groenewald.

If you’re interested in joining Jobb’n as a client or Jobber, make sure you register your profile on this link https://app.thesalt.co.za<https://app.thesalt.co.za>.