Cindy Diamond is the new group executive: sales at the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

The public broadcaster says Diamond will play a crucial part in positioning the SABC’s commercial services to drive growth, maximise revenue, and build a world-class brand.

“Reclaiming and expanding our market share in advertising revenue is my primary focus and I am determined to achieve this – we’re the biggest broadcaster not only in our country but on the continent,” said Diamond in a press release.

“Joining the SABC as group executive: Sales is an honour. SABC has a rich legacy and a promising future that aligns with my passion for diversified revenue streams and meaningful partnerships through various platforms and digital innovations,” she added.

Expertise and drive

Welcoming Diamond, the SABC’s chief operations officer, Ian Plaatjes, said, “we warmly welcome Cindy Diamond to the SABC. With her extensive industry experience, expertise, and drive, we are poised to enhance sales capabilities and performance.

“Our collaboration will steer SABC’s transformation into a fiscally sustainable, competitive, and credible public broadcaster. I’m thrilled to be part of this positive direction for Cindy, the SABC, and South Africa.”

Diamond said she was familiar with challenges and looked forward to collaborating with talented individuals within the organisation. “Together, we will establish ourselves as a dominant sales partner known for results, consistency, and outstanding service,” she said.

Diamond was previously chief revenue officer at Primedia Broadasting after spending 25 years years at sales house, Mediamark. She is recognised as a dynamic media sales and management leader by industry peers.

The SABC says her proven track record in growing revenue market share and decades of industry experience aligns seamlessly with its mission to become a digitally empowered, financially sustainable public broadcaster for South Africa and beyond.