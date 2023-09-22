In the fast-evolving world of digital marketing, the demise of third-party cookies is reshaping the way businesses collect and utilise user data.

This transformation is fuelled by growing privacy concerns and stricter regulations, making it imperative for businesses to adapt.

In this article, I will explore five crucial considerations, supported by statistics and figures, that are essential when navigating the cookie-less terrain.

Embrace first-party data

First-party data is emerging as a prized asset for businesses in a cookie-less world. Let’s look at some figures:

Transparent consent mechanisms : A study by TrustArc found that 72% of consumers are more likely to share their data if a company is transparent about its data collection practices.

: A study by TrustArc found that 72% of consumers are more likely to share their data if a company is transparent about its data collection practices. User engagement : According to eMarketer, 62% of users are willing to share their data in exchange for personalised recommendations and tailored content.

: According to eMarketer, 62% of users are willing to share their data in exchange for personalised recommendations and tailored content. Personalisation: Research by segment reveals that 44% of consumers are more likely to become repeat buyers after a personalised shopping experience.

Explore contextual targeting

Contextual targeting is gaining momentum as a viable alternative. Here’s some data to support its effectiveness:

Content analysis : Contextual targeting has a 63% higher engagement rate compared to other targeting methods, as reported by GumGum.

: Contextual targeting has a 63% higher engagement rate compared to other targeting methods, as reported by GumGum. User intent : According to Adweek, ads placed in contextually relevant environments are 83% more likely to be remembered by users.

: According to Adweek, ads placed in contextually relevant environments are 83% more likely to be remembered by users. Brand safety: DoubleVerify’s data shows that ads displayed in brand-safe environments are 42% more likely to be viewed favourably by users.

Invest in data platforms

Robust data platforms can streamline data management. Here’s some data on the importance of these platforms:

Data security : A survey by Gemalto found that 64% of consumers are concerned about the security of their personal information. Investing in data security can build trust.

: A survey by Gemalto found that 64% of consumers are concerned about the security of their personal information. Investing in data security can build trust. Integration capability : A report by MuleSoft reveals that 88% of organizations believe that integration significantly improves their ability to meet business objectives.

: A report by MuleSoft reveals that 88% of organizations believe that integration significantly improves their ability to meet business objectives. Analytics: According to Forbes, companies that use advanced analytics are 2.2 times more likely to outperform their peers in terms of revenue growth.

Consider Alternative Identifiers

Alternative identifiers are becoming essential in a cookie-less world. Here’s some data to underscore their significance:

Privacy compliance : The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) reported that non-compliance with GDPR can result in fines of up to €20 million or 4% of global annual revenue, whichever is higher.

: The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) reported that non-compliance with GDPR can result in fines of up to €20 million or 4% of global annual revenue, whichever is higher. Diversify data sources : A study by Experian found that companies that diversified their data sources saw a 20% increase in customer retention rates.

: A study by Experian found that companies that diversified their data sources saw a 20% increase in customer retention rates. Stay informed: According to PwC, 83% of organisations that stay informed about changing privacy regulations perform better in terms of customer trust and loyalty.

Adapt to regulatory changes

Regulations like GDPR and CCPA are reshaping data practices. Here’s how compliance can impact your business:

Compliance : As of 2021, GDPR had resulted in €114 million in fines. Non-compliance can have a severe financial impact on businesses.

: As of 2021, GDPR had resulted in €114 million in fines. Non-compliance can have a severe financial impact on businesses. Education : A study by the Ponemon Institute found that organisations that prioritise employee education on data privacy experienced 64% fewer data breaches.

: A study by the Ponemon Institute found that organisations that prioritise employee education on data privacy experienced 64% fewer data breaches. Monitoring: Adapting to regulatory changes is crucial. A survey by Gartner found that 58% of organisations reported increased spending on compliance efforts in 2021.

Conclusion

The shift to a cookie-less environment is not just a trend; it’s a fundamental change in the digital marketing landscape. These considerations, backed by compelling statistics and figures, underscore the importance of adapting to this new reality.

By embracing first-party data, leveraging contextual targeting, investing in data platforms, exploring alternative identifiers, and adapting to regulatory changes, businesses can not only survive but thrive in this evolving digital ecosystem.

It’s not just about compliance; it’s about building trust, enhancing data protection practices, and providing meaningful, consent-based interactions to succeed in the cookie-less world.

Nkateko Mongwe a seasoned data analyst with a decade-long career in media and data analytics. His expertise includes a range of tools like Google Analytics, PowerBI, Telmar, and more. Throughout his career, he has excelled in deciphering complex data, crafting data strategies, and driving insightful analytics solutions. Notable roles include leading data strategy at Essence Mediacom, spearheading digital media analytics at Publicis Media, and optimising campaigns at Vodacom Group. Mongwe has consistently delivered actionable insights, supported multi-channel strategies, and maintained in-depth reporting dashboards. In a fast-changing digital landscape, he remains a trusted source of data-driven excellence for informed decision-making and optimisation.

