Schwarp’s first few TV proposals never saw the light of day. Today, he’s a multi-award-winning broadcast specialist and showrunner of five popular entertainment and lifestyle formats currently on local TV, with his latest documentary feature film currently in production.

Picture a world where I, as a young visual storyteller, dared to step onto the hallowed ground of traditional broadcasting. The year was 2016 and in this realm, tried and tested formats, sprawling budgets, and meticulously planned productions reigned supreme.

Yet, lurking amid the glamour and grandeur, there was a formidable adversary, an insurmountable challenge: the doubting decision-maker.

Back in the day these decision-makers, adorned with years of experience, often times cast sceptical glances upon new concepts and formats. Dare I call them the ‘gatekeepers of risk aversion’, apprehensive about venturing into uncharted waters.

Treacherous journey

For a budding content strategist and producers it was akin to attempting to navigate a maze without a map—a treacherous journey indeed.

As a then-neophyte in the world of television, I encountered this treacherous terrain of traditional broadcasting and the unspoken red tape that underpins it. In the haze of the recycled formatted narratives, the ‘create and convince’ approach began to take shape for me.

It is no secret that convincing executives and commissioning teams to allocate a substantial budget for an unproven idea was a task akin to coaxing a unicorn into your backyard. Every penny is precious, and the prospect of securing backing for a project bereft of a proven track record is a Herculean endeavour.

And to a certain extent I get why… Over the years these decision-makers had witnessed numerous ingenious concepts fizzle into oblivion, rendering them understandably wary of taking a leap of faith.

Say ‘yes’ to you

So if you are wondering how to breach the formidable walls of tradition, here’s my biggest tip: get out of your own way. It’s about leveraging the resources you have at your disposal, using the tools you possess, and no longer accepting “no” as an insurmountable obstacle.

Communicating a vision succinctly, in a manner that resonates with seasoned executives, often times feels as challenging as explaining string theory to a toddler with a short attention span. And unfortunately lack a clear reference or proof of content in the pitch process often sounds the death knell.

‘Create and convince’ breathed new life into my creative endeavours. Rather than awaiting the elusive green light, I embarked on audacious experiments, pushing boundaries, and redefining the rules. In turn I realised that sometimes, to break free from the shackles of tradition, I must take the first step into the unknown.

Negotiation and persuasion

Now, as someone who’s transitioned from being the one pitching concepts to being the one receiving them, I carry these lessons with me. I understand the struggles, the passion, and the relentless determination of creators seeking to get their projects greenlit.

It’s a perspective that’s been shaped by the trials and tribulations of the industry, and it’s a perspective I’m eager to share.

In the ever-evolving landscape of broadcast media, negotiation and persuasion has to undergo a transformation of sorts. Once you have crafted something extraordinary [or something your mom would be proud of], you wield tangible proof of its potential, whether in the form of format, audience feedback, or a pilot episode that leaves an indelible mark.

One of the most liberating epiphanies was the realisation that I didn’t have to wait for permission or the perfect opportunity to materialise. This industry isn’t about waiting for a golden ticket; it’s about creating your own opportunities, even when the odds are stacked against you. It’s about seizing the moment (as cliché as this may sound – it rings true).

Proof of concept

To allay the gnawing fear of risk, the best advice is to commence on a smaller scale. A successful pilot or a limited launch could demonstrate viability without staking all our resources in one precarious venture.

Sometimes, as many of my fellow creatives will bemoan, we have to don the mantle of educators, illuminating decision-makers about the evolving landscape of audience needs and wants.

By showcasing the ‘proof of concept’ we get to highlight how embracing new ideas can pave the path to unparalleled rewards. I have also learnt that this affords us and our projects an even stronger foundation, which in turns allows for even more creativity and exploration.

Catalyst for growth

In the realm of digital content marketing, trying new concepts isn’t merely encouraged; it’s an intrinsic part of the fabric. Here, we get to channel our inner disruptors and unfetter our creative spirits to craft narratives, formats and projects that resonate with the digital age.

This is where I get to have the most fun. That is probably why I don’t see myself as solely a TV specialist but rather multi-platform: my team and I get to create for linear, YouTube, TikTok and every other platform in between.

One of the most awe-inspiring facets of the digital universe is its embrace of failure as a catalyst for growth. We’re not just content strategists; we’re content trailblazers. And trailblazing often involves venturing into uncharted territory.

Failure isn’t a defeat

Every project that falters, every idea that didn’t quite hit the mark – they were all integral parts of our learning journey. It was akin to throwing darts; you may miss the bullseye a few times, but each throw brought you closer to the target.

There is nothing novel about what I am saying, it if good to remind ourselves of these truths from time to time. Many bright minds from the international broadcast cosmos have embodied the ‘create and convince’ ethos, leaving an indelible mark on the industry:

Issa Rae: This dynamo gave birth to the web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl without awaiting the elusive stamp of approval. It resonated with an audience who had long been overlooked, and that’s when the groundswell of support began to flow.

Don’t be afraid of your own dereliction, as the greatest beauty and success arise from such. Similarly, Michaela Coel‘s ground-breaking series ‘I May Destroy You‘ stands as a shining exemplar of creating first and selling later.

In summation, ‘create and convince’ forces us to dare bravely and dive head first into risk-taking, and unwavering creativity. It serves as a poignant reminder that sometimes, to steer the ship of progress, we must first create, even in the face of scepticism. It’s about taking calculated leaps, and dismantling boundaries.

As a parting note to content creators ‘stuck’ between a stellar idea and a “yes”, do not be discouraged by the shadows of doubt but rather embrace the journey and give that yes to yourself. “Build the table and they will come”.

Simultaneously, I hope this piece beckons traditional decision-makers to trust the process of backing the new and ‘untested’, and to recognise that the magic of what we do often blooms in the fertile soil of uncharted territory.

Recently honoured at the New Generation Awards for his much lauded multi-platform kykNET show, KassieKuiers, at 31 Renaldo Schwarp is built a wide broadcast portfolio that includes film, radio, print, publishing, digital and TV. He is currently principal specialist for multi-platform video at the MultiChoice Group.