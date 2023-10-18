Effie Awards South Africa and Ipsos have launched the inaugural Effie South Africa Trends Research Report. The collaboration provides invaluable insights for entrants, marketers and advertising agencies.

“In the dynamic world of marketing, where strategies evolve, and consumer behaviours transform, one constant remains – the pursuit of effectiveness,” says Mathe Okaba, ACA chief executive officer for Effie South Africa.

“This report aims to be a source of knowledge and inspiration, serving as a guide for marketers, strategists, and decision-makers to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of marketing effectiveness.”

The Effie South Africa Trends Research Report is now available for download on the Effie Awards South Africa website.

It offers an in-depth analysis of marketing excellence and its impact on brands and businesses. Ipsos, which boasts a hallmark agreement with Effie Worldwide, has previously produced similar reports for Effie UK and Effie USA, making this report part of a global initiative.

Shaun Dix, global leader creative excellence at Ipsos, says Ipsos’ hallmark agreement with Effie Worldwide “reflects our shared vision: that effective advertising and marketing require insights, passion, rigour, analysis, and creativity, all with a clear focus on effectiveness”.

Key Highlights from the 2023 Effie South Africa Trends Report

Understanding the landscape

In a world marked by ‘polycrisis’, where economic and social challenges abound, Effie-winning campaigns demonstrated a deeper understanding of the current challenges and context, creating campaigns that positively shifted key business metrics and drove growth.

Despite the industry’s increased focus on direct response marketing, brand equity continues to drive around 64% of customer choices.

The power of strategy and insights

Strategic creative research emerged as a catalyst for creativity, enabling campaigns to become more emotive, distinctive, and impactful.

Early creative exploration allows brands to develop campaigns that are relevant, emotive and capable of achieving end business objectives, with a 48% improvement in campaign effectiveness when creative exploration starts early.

Bringing the strategy and idea to life

While budgets play a role in campaign success, creative quality has become increasingly vital in a cluttered and fragmented media landscape.

The report underscores that big budgets do not guarantee campaign success; creative quality is paramount in capturing attention effectively.

Focusing on creative content

Effective campaigns challenge category conventions and leverage distinctive brand assets, differentiating themselves from competitors. These campaigns reinforce brand choices and create a strong emotional connection, ultimately driving brand recognition and recall.

The Effie South Africa Trends Research Report can be downloaded HERE.