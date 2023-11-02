Sturae Hickley’s career trajectory – from an uncertain future to heading up one of the world’s largest media agencies – offers invaluable insights for work and life.

Growing up, I was uncertain about my future and lacked clarity on what career path to pursue. In the ’90s, it seemed like becoming a lawyer or a CA was the popular choice, so I followed the trend without confirming whether it truly aligned with my abilities and passions.

As I embarked on that journey, it became evident that I lacked the necessary high school qualifications to make it into university. I was rejected by all universities in South Africa.

After being rejected, I found myself still unsure of my calling. I made the unconventional decision to take a four-year gap year, which turned out to be a transformative experience. During this time, I had the privilege of being part of Youth for Christ (YFC), an NGO that instilled invaluable values in me.

Through extensive training that covered dance, drama, leadership skills, conflict resolution, and emotional intelligence, I gained a holistic understanding of life that laid a solid foundation for my future.

Returning to the real world, I needed to find a job, and I started in a call centre. I soon realised it wasn’t where I belonged. Fortunately, fate led me to a reporting position for digital campaigns, kickstarting my journey in the digital realm.

Despite having no formal qualifications, I seized the opportunity and poured my heart and soul into learning everything I could about the digital world. Fifteen years later, I now lead the digital department for one of the world’s largest media agencies, a journey that has been arduous but incredibly rewarding.

Throughout this remarkable journey, I’ve learned several crucial lessons that have shaped me both professionally and personally:

I had no idea what digital marketing entailed when I started, but I knew it was what I wanted. I refused to give up, despite the initial challenges. I immersed myself in learning, asked questions, and continuously invested in my growth.

Take that leap

When I first stepped into the world of digital marketing, I felt like a fish out of water. The jargon and technicalities overwhelmed me, and I questioned if I had made the right choice. But deep down, I knew this was where I wanted to be, where my passion lay. I remember waking up each morning with a determination to conquer my doubts and excel in this newfound field.

I embraced every opportunity to learn. I attended workshops, read industry blogs, and sought advice from seasoned professionals. It wasn’t easy, and at times, I felt like an imposter in a room full of experts. However, I refused to let that hold me back. Instead, I used it as motivation to work harder and prove to myself that I belonged here.

My commitment to growth paid off. With each passing day, I gained confidence in my abilities, and my understanding of digital marketing deepened. I became adept at handling various aspects of the field, from campaign management to data analysis. Looking back, I am grateful for taking that leap into the unknown, for it has shaped the course of my career and brought me to where I am today.

Be a mentee and a mentor

Along the way, I was fortunate to encounter people who unknowingly became my mentors. Their guidance and challenges pushed me to become better. As I grew in my career, I recognised the value of mentoring others, passing on the knowledge and wisdom that had been shared with me.

When I joined my second media agency, fate smiled upon me once again, and I found myself working closely with an exceptional manager. Within the first two weeks, he saw potential in me that I hadn’t fully realised yet. He challenged me to grow and set ambitious goals for my future.

I vividly remember one day, sitting outside on an office park bench, discussing my career trajectory. He believed that within two years, I could lead a team of campaign managers, an idea that both exhilarated and intimidated me.

His mentorship style was unconventional, often putting me in the spotlight during meetings or randomly quizzing me about the industry. At times, I felt the pressure to live up to his expectations, but I soon learned that it was his way of moulding me into a resilient and forward-thinking professional. His support and encouragement bolstered my confidence, and I thrived under his guidance.

As time passed, I found myself in a leadership position, leading a team of three talented individuals. Drawing from the mentorship I had received, I sought to inspire and uplift my team, just as my manager had done for me.

I encouraged them to take on challenges, learn from failures, and strive for excellence. Witnessing their growth and success brought me immense satisfaction, and I realised the importance of being a mentor in shaping the next generation of professionals.

Overcoming imposter syndrome

Climbing the ladder was tough, especially as the only female leader in this particular agency. Often, I felt unheard and doubted my place in the boardroom. However, I persevered, becoming the voice for my team, and learned to choose my battles wisely, focusing on making progress rather than winning every battle.

Stepping into a leadership role was both thrilling and nerve-wracking. I was the only female leader within the company, and at times, it felt like my voice didn’t carry the same weight as my male counterparts. During boardroom discussions, I noticed that my ideas were sometimes overlooked, and decisions were made without considering my input.

It was challenging to navigate this dynamic, but I refused to let it define me. I reminded myself that my worth and expertise were not determined by the validation of others. Instead of dwelling on the barriers I faced, I focused on advocating for my team and ensuring their voices were heard. I became the champion they needed, advocating for their ideas and ensuring they received recognition for their hard work.

Gradually, I learned to be strategic in my approach. I understood that not every battle was worth fighting, and sometimes, patience was required to effect meaningful change. I worked on building strong relationships with key stakeholders, earning their trust and respect over time. As my credibility grew, so did my influence within the company.

While imposter syndrome still occasionally crept in, I refused to allow it to dictate my reality. I knew my worth and the value I brought to the table. I had earned my position through hard work and dedication, and that knowledge propelled me forward.

Leading with heart

My love for people has been the cornerstone of my leadership style. Understanding and relating to others, with their strengths and flaws, has allowed me to develop and nurture my team to excel.

For me, leadership is not just about achieving targets and driving results; it is about fostering a sense of community and empowering individuals to grow both professionally and personally. I believe that to lead effectively, one must genuinely care for the wellbeing and development of their team members.

I have always been fascinated by the complexities of human beings. Each person brings their unique quirks, experiences, and perspectives to the table. Embracing these differences has allowed me to create an inclusive and supportive work environment. When team members feel valued and heard, they are more likely to go above and beyond in their roles.

One of my core beliefs is that for a business to thrive, its people must be at their best. To achieve this, leaders must invest in understanding the needs and aspirations of their team members. Taking the time to build genuine connections with each individual fosters a sense of trust and loyalty, making employees more willing to take risks and embrace challenges.

However, leading with heart is not without its challenges. There are times when difficult decisions must be made, and emotions must be set aside. Finding the right balance between empathy and assertiveness is a constant learning process. But when leaders prioritise the growth and wellbeing of their team, the rewards are immeasurable.

Defying background limitations

My upbringing was challenging, but I refused to let it define my future. With a supportive network, I shifted my mindset and began to believe in my potential. I embraced opportunities and achieved accolades I once thought were beyond reach.

Growing up in a household with an alcoholic father and a mother as the sole breadwinner presented numerous obstacles and emotional challenges. Living with an addict meant facing daily struggles and uncertainties. There were times when I doubted my capabilities and believed that success was out of my reach.

However, I was fortunate to have a strong support system consisting of family and friends who saw my potential, even when I couldn’t. Their unwavering belief in me became a driving force in my life. With their encouragement, I made the decision to rise above my circumstances and create a better future for myself.

Changing my mindset was not easy. It required self-reflection, resilience, and a commitment to personal growth. Slowly but steadily, I began to shed the limitations I had imposed on myself. I set ambitious goals and worked tirelessly to achieve them.

As I progressed in my career, I had the privilege of receiving recognition for my hard work and contributions. Being recognised as a top 10 finalist for the Standard Bank Women Award, leading the Best Adops team at the IAB Bookmark Awards, becoming the first all-female panellist at the IAB South Africa Annual Summit, and being invited as a guest speaker at industry conferences were accomplishments I once believed were beyond my reach.

These achievements were not just a testament to my professional growth but also a reminder that our backgrounds do not determine our futures. By defying the limitations imposed by my upbringing, I discovered that success is within our grasp if we believe in ourselves and remain committed to our goals.

In conclusion, we all walk our unique paths, and it is essential to understand our purpose in this journey. Knowing our purpose allows us to build our careers on a strong foundation, focus on what truly matters, and make a difference wherever we are. Success may not always mean reaching the top but striving to make an impact in our own way.

Remember, you are your own brand, responsible for nurturing it and finding happiness in the pursuit of your dreams. Embrace your journey, learn from its challenges, and let your passion guide you to the heights of success you never thought possible.

Sturae Hickley is head of digital practices at GroupM South Africa. Award-winning and pioneering, Hickley excels in digital campaign management, data analysis, and agency responsibilities. She inspires young females, breaking barriers – and her unique style, big earrings, and big hair leave an unforgettable impression.