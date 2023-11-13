The key to business success in today’s lightning-fast environment: less ‘me’, more ‘we’. Whether within an organisation or through outsourced services, teamwork is the linchpin of productivity and innovation.

I recently read a Forbes article that quoted a report by Ernst & Young which highlights the need for effective teamwork: “Almost nine out of ten companies agree that the problems confronting them are now so complex that teams are essential to provide effective solutions.

To achieve superior performance, companies need to tap into the full range of skills and expertise at their disposal.”

Let’s take a closer look at the importance of teamwork and cross-company collaboration.

Who’s on your team?

In today’s interconnected world, your team extends beyond people who are in your office and on your payroll—outsourced and fractional teams play a vital role in bringing business operations together. Many small businesses lack in-house HR, finance, marketing, M&E, fundraising, and other teams, so they bring in third-party experts to fill the gaps.

A potential problem associated with bringing on multiple professionals is that it becomes difficult to unite all internal and external parties and create a trusting, purposeful, supportive, and structured environment that sets the tone for effective teamwork and business performance.

The solution: a consolidated collective of core business functions under one roof to streamline service provision and build a team that’s working towards the same goals.

Here are some of the benefits of bringing a single outsourced service provider onto your team.

Improved productivity

A Gallup study of nearly 7 500 full-time employees found that 23% feel burned out at work very often or always. Another 44% say they sometimes feel this way. But sharing the load helps. Teams work most effectively when everyone does work that falls within their competence and capacity.

When you don’t have specific capabilities in-house, seeking external help frees team members up to do what they do best. The result is happier employees and a more efficient and productive operational ecosystem.

Visibility and control

Operations can become overly complex when you’re dealing with numerous suppliers, overwhelming your internal team and stealing attention that could be better spent elsewhere.

Centralising third-party responsibilities under one vendor reduces administrative overload, streamlines operations, and augments control.

Effective communication

A collaborative team environment depends on open communication. Teams that facilitate clear and efficient information flow reduce misunderstandings, keep people in the loop, and ensure that everyone is headed in the right direction.

But when you’re dealing with multiple third-party suppliers, it’s not always easy to provide consistent communication and remember who knows what. That’s why working with a single provider is a beneficial way to simplify communication channels and supercharge your team’s effectiveness.

Lasting relationships and strategic partnership

Great teamwork fosters a sense of belonging, trust, and camaraderie among team members, leading to increased motivation and collaboration. When you have a single outsourced provider, you’re better positioned to develop a robust, long-term partnership with them.

This translates into a mutually beneficial collaboration—your success becomes their success as you work together towards a shared vision.

Embracing the power of collective strength

Teams play a crucial role in driving productivity, accelerating problem-solving, and fostering a positive work environment. Your outsourced providers are part of your team, so entrusting responsibilities to a single provider like NXT Consultancy is a strategic advantage, empowering you to harness the full potential of collaboration and synergy.

Precious Nala is the founder and driving force behind NXT Consultancy, corporate South Africa’s go-to collective for outsourced core business functions. Precious is the winner of 2022’s Standard Bank Top Women Young Achiever Award. She has worked with organisations such as College Campus, Rosebank College, CaseWare Africa, YES 4 Youth, Afrika Tikkun, The Msomi Institute, Working on Fire South Africa, and 10X-E (a division of Edge Growth).