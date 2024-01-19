The president of the World Out of Home Organization believes as linear TV continues its decline, “out of home advertising is becoming the broadcast medium of choice for many advertisers and agencies”.

In his New Year’s message, Tom Goddard says 2024 will bring a number of challenges for all media, “chiefly the ever-increasing pace of technology and the demands on media to show its effectiveness in a global market where competition has never been keener and measurement is all”.

Goddard says OOH has responded well to these challenges, “maintaining its share of the global market while the move to consistent measurement is widely accepted and in hand, while digital has opened up new opportunities for the medium across the world. There is now virtually nothing we can’t do with increasingly three-dimensional screens”.

But, he adds, “All these good things mean little if we don’t do our main job which is to build brands and increase sales for our advertisers and 2023 has seen a number of OOH campaigns – classic and digital – which have done just that, triumphantly.”

Among the OOH campaigns Goddard cites are Uncommon Creative Studio’s Cannes Grand Prix winner for British Airways and New Commercial Arts’ relaunch of Nationwide Building Society in the UK

“A growing amount of evidence shows that consumers, our key focus, enjoy OOH and welcome its contribution to safer, more user-friendly urban environments. We are the only medium that puts money back to benefit the customers we reach on behalf of advertisers,” Goddard says.

Goddard concludes: “One of our key tasks in 2024 is to get more advertisers and agencies as excited about the performance and potential of the medium as we are.”