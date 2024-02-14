As the summer holiday season draws to a close, South African audiences have returned to their screens, with a marked uptick in viewers across all online publishers.
According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard, audience numbers have surged across news sites, most notably News24 (from 143 158 199 to 174 524 155), Netwerk24 (from 89 349 073 to 102 047 262) and Maroela Media (from 36 232 905 to 40 933 826). The three sites have remained in the top three for the second month.
While news publishers dominate the Top 10 Online Publishers, DStv Online Sport remains popular despite dropping to fourth place (down 32 794 567).
The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard was developed in partnership with dY/dX. The Dashboard reports on the top publishers across South Africa and trends across gender, age and interests, amongst others.
Below, view South Africa’s biggest online publishers and publications for January 2024*:
South Africa’s Top Online Publishers — January 2024
Media24
305,821,763
Maroela Media
40,933,826
Broad Media
31,180,544
DStv Online Sport
28,115,621
Arena Holdings – 360
21,927,832
Citizen
16,987,235
The South African
15,577,777
Caxton Local News Network
13,325,641
Daily Maverick
10,791,192
SABC
5,989,507
South Africa’s Top Online Publications — January 2024
News24
174,524,155
Netwerk24
102,047,262
Maroela Media
40,933,826
SuperSport
28,115,621
SNL24
26,629,604
Business Tech
17,194,509
Citizen
16,987,235
The South African
15,567,280
Daily Maverick
10,791,192
TimesLIVE – Arena – Web & App
9,952,978
*As at 7 February 2024.
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa Measurement Dashboard is a three-year partnership with dY/dX, a digital transformation company that provides product and service design, and content and digital sales optimisation solutions. The partnership provides a standardised audience measurement currency for publishers that can be used across the South African online industry.
Click here to view the dashboard.