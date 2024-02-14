As the summer holiday season draws to a close, South African audiences have returned to their screens, with a marked uptick in viewers across all online publishers.

According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard, audience numbers have surged across news sites, most notably News24 (from 143 158 199 to 174 524 155), Netwerk24 (from 89 349 073 to 102 047 262) and Maroela Media (from 36 232 905 to 40 933 826). The three sites have remained in the top three for the second month.

While news publishers dominate the Top 10 Online Publishers, DStv Online Sport remains popular despite dropping to fourth place (down 32 794 567).

The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard was developed in partnership with dY/dX. The Dashboard reports on the top publishers across South Africa and trends across gender, age and interests, amongst others.

Below, view South Africa’s biggest online publishers and publications for January 2024*:

South Africa’s Top Online Publishers — January 2024 Media24 305,821,763 Maroela Media 40,933,826 Broad Media 31,180,544 DStv Online Sport 28,115,621 Arena Holdings – 360 21,927,832 Citizen 16,987,235 The South African 15,577,777 Caxton Local News Network 13,325,641 Daily Maverick 10,791,192 SABC 5,989,507

South Africa’s Top Online Publications — January 2024 News24 174,524,155 Netwerk24 102,047,262 Maroela Media 40,933,826 SuperSport 28,115,621 SNL24 26,629,604 Business Tech 17,194,509 Citizen 16,987,235 The South African 15,567,280 Daily Maverick 10,791,192 TimesLIVE – Arena – Web & App 9,952,978

*As at 7 February 2024.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa Measurement Dashboard is a three-year partnership with dY/dX, a digital transformation company that provides product and service design, and content and digital sales optimisation solutions. The partnership provides a standardised audience measurement currency for publishers that can be used across the South African online industry.

