The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Entry deadline for The Bookmarks 2024 extended

The early bird gets ahead of the competition! Make the most of your Early Bird entry and receive a 10% discount and members of IAB SA receive an additional 25% off. Entries must be in before Friday, 8 March at midnight.

AAXO ROAR Awards celebrate excellence in the exhibition industry

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) hosted the ROAR Awards ceremony on 29 February 2024 at presenting venue sponsor Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, honouring outstanding achievements in the exhibition industry.

The ROAR Awards, now in its fifth edition, is a prestigious platform that acknowledges excellence, innovation, and professionalism within the African exhibition industry.

“The ROAR Awards not only recognise excellence but also inspire industry professionals to continuously innovate and elevate standards within the exhibition sector. As the industry evolves, these awards serve as a benchmark for excellence and a testament to the collective dedication, resilience3 and talent within the African exhibition community. Congratulations to the winners who have not only excelled but have become beacons of inspiration, shaping the narrative of excellence in the African exhibition community,” said Devi Paulsen-Abbott, chairperson of AAXO.

After careful consideration by an esteemed panel of judges, including Irene Costa, Lia Marus. Sello Ramasepele, Antonio Brito, Jennifer Potter and Martha Geyser, the winners across various categories were announced, showcasing excellence in different aspects of exhibition management, design, marketing, and service delivery.

The full list of winners is available here. Among the highlights of the evening were the following award categories and winners:

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Tiisetso Tau, Managing Director of Sydney Business Events

Devi Paulsen-Abbott, Chairperson of Association of African Exhibition Organisers and CEO of Energy Capital & Power

Justin Hawes, Managing Director at Scan Display

Projeni Pather, immediate past-Chair of Association of African Exhibition Organisers and Managing Director of Exposure Marketing

Service Supplier of the Year: Certificate of Excellence went to Expo Guys and the winner for best supplier was GL Events

Best Social Media Campaign: Mogull Media for Comic Con Africa

Best SA Launch Event : Mogull Media by Comic Con Africa

Mogull Media by Comic Con Africa Best Digital Campaign: Frame Week Africa by RX Africa

Best PR Campaign: RX Africa PR Team – Decorex

Best Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre

Most Promising Rising Star/Young Professional: Boitumelo Pooe, Scan Display

Decorex Africa wins triple accolades at AAXO Roar Awards

Local exhibition organisers RX Africa saw their Decorex Africa portfolio scoop three coveted awards in three categories at the AAXO Roar Awards. It won Best PR Campaign for Decorex Africa, Best Consumer and Trade Exhibition under 6000sqm for Decorex Cape Town, and Best Consumer and Trade Exhibition over 6000sqm for Decorex Joburg.

“We’re elated!” said portfolio director Sandra Barrow, ‘but also humbled and inspired to push even harder to make this year’s shows in Cape Town and Joburg even more impactful for our exhibitors, trade guests and members of the public.”

Decorex Africa’s standout PR campaign for both its shows last year was managed on behalf of the portfolio by Scout PR & Social Media. Said agency director Lauren Shantall: “We congratulate the Decorex team on successfully revisioning their shows and being recognised for such. We’re thankful to have had the opportunity to represent them in the traditional and non-traditional media space, and we’re grateful to AAXO for the acknowledgement.”

The Best PR Campaign was judged on a number of criteria including creativity and innovation, media impact, audience reach, measurable results, budget management, team collaboration, ethics and integrity.

Carling Black Label set to prove ‘World’s Most Awarded Beer’ claim

Carling Black Label is embarking on a hero’s journey to affirm its status as the ‘World’s Most Awarded Beer’, sparked by a tweet from @Sipho_Says. Responding to Sipho’s query about Carling Black Label’s accolades as Africa’s most awarded beer and whether or not it is also the most awarded in the world, the brand has initiated a fact-finding mission, sending Sipho Muchindu on an expedition to unveil the truth.

Accompanied by a team including a photographer and videographer, Sipho will document his discoveries as he traverses various locations, uncovering the prestigious beer accolades that adorn Carling Black Label.

The tweet that ignited it all:

Ekse Beer drinkers, come this side quickly…. Now I know Zamalek is Africa’s most awarded beer but, is it also the most awarded in the world? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vkcstKifN7 — Muchi (@Sipho_Says) February 9, 2024

“We’re thrilled by Sipho’s curiosity and the opportunity it presents to showcase Carling Black Label’s legacy of brewing excellence,” said Carling Black Label Marketing Manager, Candice van den Bosch. “As ‘Africa’s most awarded beer,’ we hope to prove that we can also command this title on a global scale.”

With 54 awards and counting spanning from 1990 to 2023, Carling Black Label’s trophy cabinet stands as a testament to its unparalleled success.

Sunday Times & WorkL to find the Best Places to Work in South Africa

The Sunday Times has joined forces with WorkL, the employee experience platform which measures, tracks and improves employee engagement and employee happiness at work, to reveal the best places to work in the country.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024 awards are open for organisations across South Africa to enter with the chance of being included within the prestigious list which will help businesses attract and retain talent.

The survey which entrants will send to their employees via a personalised link, features 35 questions centred around WorkL’s widely approved employee engagement theory.

Lord Mark Price, founder of WorkL, said: “Launching these awards with The Sunday Times will help employers in South Africa to better understand their workforce as well as support employees looking for best places to work. We are delighted to be in partnership with the Sunday Times in South Africa”

Lyndon Barends, managing director: partnerships from Arena added: “Entering the awards gets an organisation recognition as a best place to work and also will help them understand opportunity areas within the business that need addressing to improve employee engagement and experience. We look forward to working with WorkL and seeing the results as well as recognising the winners.”

The awards will recognise organisations with the highest levels of employee engagement, wellbeing and satisfaction and businesses will be recognised by company size and by the following categories as well:

Best Places to Work: Small Organisation (10-49 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Medium Organisation (50-249 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Big Organisation (250-1,999 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Very Big Organisation (2,000+ Employees)

Best Places to Work for women

Best Places to Work for disabled employees

Best Places to Work for ethnic minority employees

Best Places to Work for LGBTQA+ employees

Best Places to Work for 16-34 year olds

Best Places to Work for 55+ year olds

Best Places to Work for employee wellbeing

The deadline for entry is the 4 October, 2024 with results announced towards the end of 2024.