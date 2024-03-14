The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: A new era: CliffCentral pivots to birth two new podcasting platforms

After a groundbreaking decade at the forefront of podcasting in South Africa, CliffCentral.com founders Gareth Cliff and Rina Broomberg are embarking on an exciting new chapter. One on One Productions, the visionary force behind CliffCentral, has announced two strategic pivots which marks the launch of Podcast Party and The Real Network.

The Real Network, utilising the CliffCentral current online platforms, represents an evolution by consolidating the commercial aspects of CliffCentral; continuing to broadcast the Gareth Cliff Show and introducing a compelling new podcast featuring the renowned Warras and PH – The Shady Phodcast. The Real Network will also be announcing a range of new shows in the future.

As part of this transformative journey, One on One has also launched the Podcast Party, an online content hub where open dialogue and critical thinking are encouraged; where personal responsibility is embraced; and where individuals have access to knowledge to make more informed decisions. Podcast Party aims to engage, inspire and shape a future where the power of content transforms into positive change.

Gareth Cliff, co-founder and show host said: “It’s been an incredible journey with CliffCentral and we’re excited to take the next step with The Real Network. The podcasting landscape has evolved and we’re ready to explore new dimensions, pushing boundaries and delivering content that resonates with our audience.”

Rina Broomberg, co-founder and One on One CEO, who will be focusing on building the Podcast Party, adds: “Podcast Party is an embodiment of our dedication to active citizenship, using the power of dialogue to drive positive change. Through engaging discussions, expert opinions and on-the-ground activations, Podcast Party intends to offers a kaleidoscope of content on all online platforms to equip individuals from all walks of life with knowledge to make more informed decisions.”

People moves

Tribeca Public Relations welcomes Nechia Khuzwayo

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) has appointed Nechia Khuzwayo as an account executive where she will work with and support the team workings on Epson, Lamelle Pharmaceuticals and LEGO brands.

Khuzwayo brings four years’ PR experience to the role having worked across a range of financial services and consumer clients where she focused on brand building and reputation management through social media channels.

Julia Christison, account director at Tribeca, said, “Nechia’s skills and experience in social media analytics and tools are vital to her role. In our journey to grow and nurture Tribeca’s social media offerings, Nechia’s skillset offers an exciting dynamic to our approach. We’re eager to leverage her expertise and innovative thinking to drive impactful growth in our social media initiatiatives.”

Khuzwayo added, “I am proud to join Tribeca where I will be contributing to the agency’s 18-year legacy. Continuous learning and professional development are important to me, and it is refreshing to know that I am joining a company that values this as much as I do. I’m also looking forward to contributing to the agency’s social media growth strategy,” she says.

Visa strikes partnership with new brand ambassador Mo Salah including South Africa

Visa has unveiled a new partnership with the renowned Egyptian football legend Mohamed Salah to be a Visa Ambassador for the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kuwait, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

As one of the most electrifying football players in the world, Salah’s stellar performances for Liverpool Football Club and the Egyptian national team have cemented his status as a global icon of the sport. Yet, it’s his relentless pursuit of his dreams that truly resonates with fans worldwide.

This collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to empowering individuals to achieve their aspirations. Visa will celebrate the values of dedication, perseverance, and excellence that define both the football superstar and the brand itself.

Salah remarked: “Throughout my career, every step I have taken has propelled me to greater and greater opportunities, bringing me closer than ever to my dreams. I’m excited about the collaboration with Visa and its mission to expand what is possible for more and more people, empowering them to take a series of small steps forward to get to where they want to be.”

Tarek Abdalla, Visa’s chief marketing officer for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA), stated: “As an icon in the Middle East and Africa, and a legend of the modern game, Mo Salah has become a beacon of hope and joy in households all around the world, uplifting people through the belief that everyone, everywhere can help shape the future.”

Business moves

Kagiso Media Radio and Creative Circle enter three-year sponsorship agreement

Kagiso Media Radio (KMR) has announced a new sponsorship deal with the non-profit organisation, Creative Circle (CC). The agreement, which will run until 28 February 2027, includes the sponsorship of Creative Circle’s ‘Ad of the Month’ and ‘Best of the Year’ awards.

Kagiso Media Radio CEO, Nick Grubb, said: “We are excited to partner with the advertising industry’s creative ‘centre’ – it gives us the opportunity to help keep SA advertising among the best in the world, but also support initiatives to grow and develop young talent. We are a multimedia group that carries advertising across all our platforms and believe that great content comes from compelling people. Creative Circle, and KMR, are all about those people!”

Creative Circle is dedicated to maintaining high levels of creativity in South Africa’s advertising industry.

The organisation, which was founded 30 years ago, is guided by its purpose to inspire the transformation of product, people, and perception through the power of creativity.

HOT 102.7FM and Moneyweb launch new susiness show

Johannesburg-based commercial radio station HOT 102.7FM has concluded a strategic partnership with respected financial media group Moneyweb and launched a new business show to strengthen its existing on-air offering.

‘HOT Business with Moneyweb’ launched on 4 March and is on air Monday to Thursday, between 18h00 and 19h00. It is anchored by financial journalist, MC, author, and Financial Sector Conduct Authority consumer advisory panel member, Nicolette Mashile, the founder of Financial Fitness Bunnies – an agency that seeks to simplify financial and consumer information for its customers.

‘HOT Business with Moneyweb’ will adopt a similar approach, focusing on business and financial stories and interviews that affect the HOT 102.7FM audience, which, according to the latest BrandMapp survey, currently numbers approximately 613 000 listeners.

“HOT 102.7FM is one of the fastest-growing radio stations in South Africa and we are excited to be part of this growth journey. We are also proud to offer its audience a business show that will offer the HOT 102.7FM community business news that affects them,” said Ryk van Niekerk, editor of Moneyweb. “The show is different to other business radio shows as it will distil the most important news of the day to reflect how it will affect listeners’ pockets.”

Rogerwilco appointed performance marketing agency to Momentum Metropolitan Holdings

Rogerwilco, the multi-award-winning digital marketing and customer experience (CX) agency, has been newly appointed to partner with Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) as the Group’s performance marketing. Rogerwilco is one of nine agencies recently appointed to elevate the organisation’s public image and build further credibility within the financial services sector.

Charlie Stewart (left), CEO of Rogerwilco, said his agency would be responsible for paid search, digital display, and paid social advertising and advising on digital CX for the entire MMH Group.

“This is an exciting new client for us. We’ve spent many years honing our data-driven and insights-led approach to marketing and advertising and winning this significant organisation’s business is a rewarding endorsement of our expertise.”

Nontokozo Madonsela, Group Chief Marketing Officer of Momentum Metropolitan, has said that selection was based on a proven track record, deep industry knowledge, transformation credentials, and a shared passion for delivering impact.

Disrupting the Adtech landscape: South African scale-up leads the revolution

Flow, an innovator in automated social media advertising solutions, has transitioned from a disruptor in the real estate sector to a global pioneer in data-powered AdTech. As data is considered more valuable than oil, utilising it successfully is essential in any digital marketing strategy.

Co-founders and CEOs of Flow, Dan Levy and Gil Sperling, have extensive experience in AdTech and over the last four years, have diversified Flow’s offering to reach a variety of businesses including financial services, retail, e-commerce, MLMs, and more, beyond South Africa’s borders, gaining an established presence in over 20 regions.

Before launching Flow, Sperling and Levy were CEOs of Popimedia, Africa’s largest AdTech and performance marketing company, which they sold to Publicis, the third-largest communications group globally.

Flow set out to solve the fragmentation of the real estate sector – where agents weren’t able to advertise themselves at scale the same way a brand would, because they didn’t have the time, skill or resources.

“Through this, we learnt that the application of Flow’s solution extends far beyond just the real estate sector and that’s how we started transitioning into other sectors,” says Sperling.

To support this transition and Flow’s growth journey the company has created three distinct pillars: Flow Connect, Flow Enterprise and Flow Data, showcasing Flow’s evolution as a leading “data-powered”.

Calling all high schools – 5FM launches #5FMWarCryChamps

5FM, South Africa’s favourite youth radio station, has launched SA’s first showcase of the best war cries in the country: The 5 Drive War Cry Championship.

The station’s calling all high school students to unleash their school’s gwijo power and let their voices be heard – showing that they have all the right stuff to be crowned the inaugural #5FMWarCryChamps champions.

It’s time to get creative, get loud, and see who will end up battling it out on 5 Drive, weekdays between 3-6pm, only on 5FM.

“During our visits to and interactions with various schools, the one thing that all of them had in common is bringing the GEES by showing us the power of their war cry, and it was goosebump stuff!” says 5FM’s acting business manager, Michael Bossenger. “Since then, we’ve been overwhelmed by schools reaching out to us and tagging us to give them the chance to showcase the best war cries in SA, if not the world. 5FM is a station for the things that the youth are most passionate about, so we listened and decided to give them a PROPER chance to shine.”

For more on the 5 Drive War Cry Championship, prizes, as well as Ts and Cs, stay tuned to 5FM, download the 5FM app for iOS and Android, visit www.5fm.co.za and follow the station across all social media channels.

CMC Networks Achieves B-BBEE Level 1 Status in South Africa for the Fourth Year

CMC Networks, a global Tier-1 service provider, has attained the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 1 status in South Africa for the fourth consecutive year. B-BBEE is a policy introduced by the South African government to promote economic transformation and encourage the involvement of black people in the economy.

The Level 1 B-BBEE status is beneficial for many of CMC Networks’ stakeholders, specifically for our South African based customers. Being a Level 1 supplier pushes up CMC Networks’ procurement recognition from 125% to 135%.

“Securing B-BBEE Level 1 for the fourth year in a row highlights CMC Networks’ unwavering commitment to fostering transformation and inclusivity,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “

ABSA to be the 2024 Rand Show banking partner

The Rand Show has announced that ABSA will be the official bank partner for this year’s event at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at NASREC from 28 March to 1 April. ABSA’s largest role for the Show will be to help empower SMMEs to trade better through several offers and as the sole provider of Point-of-Sale (POS) devices.

ABSA will have their stand in Hall 6 and will be a significant part of the second iteration of the SMME Summit, following the immense success of the inaugural summit in 2023. ABSA will have two key speakers at the Summit, Khanya Matshikwe, SME Head: Client Value Proposition at ABSA, will be tackling ‘Women- & Youth-Owned Propositions’ and Sanele Gumedev, Managing Executive: Strategy and Customer Value at ABSA, will be speaking on ‘Alternate Funding Solutions’. Make sure to attend the summit to glean the best possible advice from ABSA’s experts.

SA Podcast & Music Festival

Get ready for a weekend filled with pulsating beats, electrifying performances, and insightful podcasting discussions as the SA Podcast & Music Festival launches on Friday, 12 April, and Saturday, 13 April at Emperors Palace.

This eagerly anticipated event promises an unforgettable experience for podcasters, music enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

The festival offers a prime opportunity to showcase your content to a diverse and engaged audience. Whether you’re seasoned or just starting out, this event provides a platform to gain exposure and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

Speaking on the topic of why SA Podcast & Music Festival – the festival host and brains behind the idea DJ Sbu says. “It’s a great time to stand up and lead others to a space where Podcasting can be considered a business.”

This festival is where inspiration, connection, and entertainment converge. With a lineup of South Africa’s top podcasters and enthusiastic practitioners, this event promises to be a highlight of the year.

Visa partners with ABSA to launch 2024 She’s Next Programme

Global leader in payments technology, Visa, has announced its collaboration with ABSA for the 2024 She’s Next programme. She’s Next programme is a global advocacy programme that aims to support women-owned small businesses through funding, training and mentorship. The programme extends beyond conventional business paradigms to champion meaningful impact towards the progress of women across societies.

As part of this partnership, Visa and Absa will spearhead the women in business empowerment initiative, advocating for and supporting women entrepreneurs throughout South Africa. Both organisations remain steadfast in their pursuit of a dual purpose – excelling in business while effecting positive societal change. Together, they aim to amplify their reach and offerings in digital payments, with a specific focus on the burgeoning youth market, strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and empowering women entrepreneurs.

Making moves

IMM Graduate School celebrates achievements of 2023 graduates

The IMM Graduate School hosted the first of its annual graduation ceremonies on 8 March in Gauteng and announced the Gauteng-based graduates from a list of 1 076 graduates from across the nation for the 2023 academic year. Among the 1076 Graduates, 74 students achieved their qualifications Cum Laude, showcasing exceptional dedication and academic excellence.

“This is a momentous occasion for our graduates as they celebrate their hard work and academic accomplishments,” said Johan van Zyl, registrar at the IMM Graduate School . “We are immensely proud of their achievements and look forward to witnessing their continued success as they embark on their professional journeys.”

In addition to celebrating the academic achievements of its students, the IMM Graduate School unveiled its newly redesigned academic regalia. This updated attire was showcased for the first time at the same Gauteng graduation ceremony, adding a touch of elegance and modernity to the celebratory event.

Educating for impact: Red & Yellow students win trip to Harvard University

Four BCom Marketing students from Red & Yellow Creative School of Business won the Honoris United Universities Impact Challenge, earning them mentoring and a trip to Harvard University.

Students from institutions across Africa were challenged with selecting one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set out by the United Nations, then coming up with a practical solution to help reach it in the African context.

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business team included four BCom Marketing students; Giverny Howorth, James Flinston, Sebastian Boyd, and Nicholas Holt. They selected SDG 4 Quality Education . This SDG aims to provide inclusive and equitable quality education, promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Red & Yellow’s partnership with Honoris United Universities presents a remarkable opportunity that offers students exposure within the pan-African network, ultimately giving them a competitive edge for launching their careers.