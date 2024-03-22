The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: BBC Studios and SABC join forces to launch BBC Primetime on S3

BBC Studios and South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announce BBC Primetime, a brand-new content block for S3, featuring a hand-picked selection of award-winning dramas, factual entertainment and documentaries from BBC Studios’ award-winning catalogue.

BBC Primetime will be available to watch weeknights between 21:00 and 23:00 on S3 and on SABC+ from May 2024 and is BBC Studios’ widest reaching branded service in EMEA.

BBC Primetime has been hand-crafted by BBC Studios, offering S3 viewers access to globally recognised content Monday-Friday. The content block will include a range of shows including psychological crime thriller starring Idris Elba, Luther, intense medical drama, Critical, gripping factual motoring show, Top Gear (season 14-17), and romantic comedy, Cheaters. Documentary series, Louis Theroux: Forbidden America, exploring three controversial corners of American entertainment and culture, will also be available to watch from launch.

Pierre Cloete, the Commercial Director at BBC Studios in Africa, said: “I am so excited to launch our first BBC branded block in Africa with SABC. BBC Primetime will be hand-picked for S3 audiences, packed with a selection of incredible programming from our award-winning catalogue. From intense thrillers, crime dramas and inspiring documentaries, this marks our first block for free to air audiences in South Africa, giving 13 million homes access to BBC Studios’ shows. I can’t wait for the 2024 launch.”

Sane Zondi, programming manager at SABC, added, “This partnership with BBC Studios is born out of the need for us to fulfil our commitment in delivering high quality international content to our viewers. We are excited to have access to a vast catalogue from the BBC, and the unlimited world-class entertainment our viewers will be able to enjoy through BBC Primetime on S3.”

People moves

Primedia Broadcasting Announces Key Staff Appointments in Strategic Expansion Primedia Broadcasting, a leading media company, today unveiled significant personnel changes as part of its strategic expansion into television and reinforced news services. These appointments mark a pivotal moment for the company as it positions itself for dynamic growth and innovation in the evolving media landscape. At the core of this transition is the appointment of Sibusiso Ngalwa as Editor at Large, who will play a central role in establishing Primedia’s 24-hour pan-African news channel. With a wealth of experience in sourcing news content and cultivating relationships across the continent, Ngalwa’s proven leadership will surely elevate Primedia’s news offerings to new heights. Notably, Ngalwa’s recent appointment as a member of the Africa Editor’s Forum (TAEF) executive committee further underlines his experience and understanding of the media landscape on the African continent. In addition, Nisa Allie, renowned for her track record in launching successful news channels, including her notable contributions to eNCA, has been appointed as the Managing Editor of TV News. Her strategic acumen and editorial prowess, honed through her experience at eNCA, will be instrumental in guiding Primedia’s television news division towards excellence. Meanwhile, Mpho Raphata’s promotion to Managing Editor of the EWN newsroom underscores Primedia’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and fostering a culture of growth and development within the organization. In a statement, Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, expressed confidence in the newly appointed leaders, stating, “These appointments reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering credible news to our audiences. With their expertise and leadership, we are poised to redefine storytelling in Africa and beyond.” The announcement also introduces Thembekile Mrototo, a seasoned anchor with previous experience from ENCA and more recently Newzroom Afrika and a current member of 947’s breakfast show, who joins Primedia’s esteemed news anchors Jane Dutton and Kwazi Kwaza.

ACA intern programme: Nurturing future talents in collaboration with MICT SETA

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has announced its collaboration with advertising schools, member agencies and the MICT SETA, a key player in developing skills within the sector, working collaboratively with industry stakeholders to ensure a well-trained and dynamic workforce.

The ACA’s Education Tribe, in cooperation with the schools and MICT SETA, is committed to developing a structured, integrated approach to key skill development in our ever-evolving profession. With a primary focus on job creation and skills transfer in South Africa, the Education Tribe continues to contribute significantly to the industry’s growth and sustainability.

Lebo Sethole, ACA Education Tribe Chair, expressed the significance of the programme, stating, “Our objectives align with the industry’s need for a structured, integrated approach to skills development. By working closely with advertising schools and the MICT SETA, we aim to create a positive impact on job creation, transformation in the industry and skills transfer within South Africa.”

The current cohort of graduates commenced their internship journey in July 2023, a platform for 10 talented individuals to gain hands-on experience in various facets of working within an ad agency, including account management, copywriting, social media management, and design among others.

Business moves

Tuks FM surprises listeners with spontaneous rebranding as UP FM Tuks FM 107.2, the campus radio station of the University of Pretoria, astounded listeners today with an electrifying on-air stunt, unveiling a surprise rebranding as UP FM. This daring move, executed with flair and spontaneity, underscores Tuks FM’s commitment to innovation and creativity in the dynamic world of radio broadcasting. In a remarkable twist, even the station’s own staff were unaware of the impending change. With only three hours’ notice, the station manager revealed the secret plan, which saw Tuks FM transform its on-air imaging and logo to reflect the new identity of UP FM. This bold move highlights Tuks FM’s willingness to push boundaries and embrace unconventional approaches to engage its audience and stay ahead in the competitive radio market. “We believe in thinking outside the box and pushing the limits of creativity,” said Lwazi Mpofu, Station Manager of Tuks FM. “The decision to rebrand as UP FM for a day was a bold move aimed at generating buzz and sparking conversations about Tuks FM. We wanted to showcase our ability to innovate and captivate our audience in unexpected ways.”

Stop Thief! campaign calls on Ramaphosa, ICASA and cell companies to deliver on affordable data promises.

On Human Rights Day on the steps of the Constitutional Court the Friends of a Free Internet launched the Stop Thief campaign demanding MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom end profiteering and meet their commitments to expand affordable internet access to everyone in South Africa.

The right to communicate (free expression, assembly, and information access) is an important victory codified in the 1996 Constitution of South Africa. But the right will remain mere privileges unless enjoyed by one and all. The digital divide is amplifying and deepening South Africa’s inequality as a few enjoy high-speed world-class fibre internet connections while the marginalised majority are either excluded from network access completely or remain condemned to the ghetto of slow and over-priced prepaid mobile connections.

It is now over two years since the historic ICASA spectrum auction when the government gave R14.4 billion worth of our national airwaves to the cell phone companies. The companies committed to extend network coverage to 97% of the population, connecting over 32,000 public buildings (like schools and clinics) to high-speed broadband, and making all the mobile content on nonprofit and government websites free to visit.

No progress has been reported. Millions remain without internet access. Data prices remain stubbornly high.

South Africa has a long history of missed connectivity targets and cell phone companies opting to pay fines rather than expand network access. The Stop Thief campaign will not allow the commitments made in 2022 to become just more broken promises.

A campaign highlight will be a ‘teach-in’ on 17 May 2024 – World Telecommunication and Information Society Day – at the ICASA head office in Centurion from 10am.

Briefly News partners with Africa Check to fight election misinformation

South African digital media and news platform, Briefly News, is proud to announce its partnership with Africa Check, Africa’s first independent fact-checking organisation that promotes accuracy in public debate and the media in Africa. With the increase of fake news and inaccurate narratives, this partnership is a significant step for Briefly News, as it affirms its commitment to impactful and ethical journalism.

The partnership comes at a crucial point in South Africa, as the country prepares for the 2024 national elections. With voters heading to the polls, it is increasingly important that they are able to make informed decisions. Africa Check, Briefly, and other South African media organisations have formed an election media coalition to improve the quality of public debate and equip citizens with the skills needed to make evidence-based decisions.

Rianette Cluley, managing director and editor-in-chief of Briefly News, said, “We believe this strategic partnership will reinforce and enhance the overall quality of our news delivery. More importantly, as an organisation focused on principled reporting, it will help enhance our reputation as a credible news source. Both organisations bring a wealth of knowledge and insights to the world of news for our diverse audiences.”

Behind the design: Cape Town design studio launches podcast series to tell the stories of notable designers

The idea of design, in general, is a very visual one. So, the concept of a design podcast might sound like a contradiction in terms but in fact, there’s a lot one can learn and enjoy about the visual arts via spoken word – particularly from those in the creative industry.

“When we set out to create this series,” explained co-founder and creative director at the Cape Town based design studio DashDigital, “we wanted to uncover unique paths and unravel exclusive behind the scenes perspectives of key people in the design world, in order to discover their transformative journeys, discover lessons and challenges and understand the triumphs that have defined their experiences.”

Having kicked off in October last year, the podcast series is now on its forth episode. Released in February this year, the most recent episode is centered around an interview with Julia Descole and Miranda Lopez Durnbeck, the founders of By Beyond, a female-led creative studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This creative duo is known for their ability to translate the language of branding through a lens of simplicity and artful design.

“For those looking to one day own their own business or more specifically design studio, this is a must listen,” says Jansen. “Throughout this interview we openly discuss the challenges and successes of running a design studio, which in effect helped us to unveil the determination and commitment that ultimately drives this journey.”

Flippin’ Lekker appointed new marketing agency for Geyser Gecko

Flippin’ Lekker, an innovative agency at the forefront of generative AI, marketing, and communications, is excited to announce its newest collaboration with Geyser Gecko, an innovative solar product which provides clients with more than 50% of savings in geyser electricity usage.

Penny Biram, owner of Flippin’ Lekker, expressed her enthusiasm about the new partnership: “We are really thrilled about this appointment and look forward to assisting our new client with an exciting strategy that will boost their brand presence in the market.”

With a commitment to exceptional creativity and leveraging the power of generative AI, Flippin’ Lekker crafts compelling campaigns that resonate with the modern consumer. The agency’s expertise in navigating the complex digital ecosystem will ensure that their new client stands out as a leader in innovation and customer engagement

TikTok and the African Union Commission Forge Multi-Year Partnership for Digital Safety with #SaferTogether Campaign

In an era where digital connectivity defines daily life, TikTok, the global pioneer in short-form mobile video, has unveiled a ground-breaking partnership with the African Union Commission’s Women, Gender, and Youth Directorate (WGYD), aimed at bolstering online safety awareness among the youth as well as parents, teachers and guardians in Africa.

This innovative collaboration emerges at a critical moment, addressing the urgent need for digital safety amidst the unique challenges faced by the continent.

Against this backdrop, TikTok and the African Union Commission (AUC) are teaming up to launch the Africa wide #SaferTogether Campaign, aimed at educating and engaging youngsters, parents, teachers, and community leaders on digital safety through in-app and on-ground activities.

This flagship, multi-year initiative, launched at the TikTok Safer Internet Summit in Accra, Ghana on 14 March and attended by various government officials and regulators from across the continent, underscores both TikTok and the AUC’s commitment to digital literacy and safety. TikTok prioritises a safe environment, enhancing security measures and partnering with the AUC to promote children’s safety and empowerment in the digital space, advancing Africa’s digitalisation for youth welfare.

By coming together for safer internet conversations, TikTok and the AUC are committed to providing valuable educational materials and guidelines aimed at crafting a positive and secure online journey for everyone involved.

Stars align for Penquin’s brand evolution as agency unveils new logo and corporate identify

Penquin, the popular brand and communication agency based in Johannesburg, has unveiled its new logo and refreshed corporate identity, marking a significant milestone in its journey of continuous evolution and innovation.

This rebranding initiative reflects the agency’s commitment to delivering creative and strategic solutions that keep their clients competitive and relevant in the rapidly changing marketing landscape.

As a beacon of creativity and strategic insight, Penquin has long been recognised for its ability to craft compelling brand stories, ignite conversations, and generate impactful ideas across a multitude of media channels.

The decision to undergo a rebrand reflects Penquin’s ambition to embody a more spirited, meaningful, and agile identity. “Our rebrand represents more than a visual transformation; it signifies our dedication to inspiring awesome, together, pushing our brand’s presence further into the world with renewed vigour and purpose,” says Ryan Nofal, Managing Director of Penquin.

“This rebrand aligns seamlessly with our strategic direction, core values, and the essence of our brand manifesto. It’s a declaration of our commitment to not just keeping pace with the industry but setting the standards for creativity, innovation, and excellence.”

The latest MAPS data is available to subscribers

The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) has announced the release of the latest MAPS™ (Marketing All Product Survey) data, now accessible to its subscribers and their designated agencies. Spanning October 2022 to September 2023, this dataset offers invaluable insights into consumer media habits and product consumption patterns.

Johann Koster, CEO of MRF, underscores the significance of these quarterly data releases, emphasising their role in providing users with the most current and comprehensive understanding of consumer behaviours. “The quarterly updates of MAPS data offer a nuanced perspective on consumer media engagement and spending habits, painting a detailed picture crucial for informed decision-making,” says Koster.

With a dataset spanning over three years, dating back to July 2020, MAPS provides an unparalleled depth of information for analysing shifts in consumer behaviour over time. Whether examining year-on-year changes, seasonal variations, or quarterly trends, MAPS serves as an indispensable strategic resource in navigating today’s dynamic marketing landscape.

Looking ahead, Koster highlights the upcoming release scheduled for May, which will encompass the entire 2023 calendar year. This presents a unique opportunity for subscribers to conduct a comprehensive comparison spanning three complete calendar years, facilitating deeper insights and informed strategies for the future.

CMC Networks deploys satellite connectivity to enable business continuity amid subsea cable damage

CMC Networks has added Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite connectivity to its portfolio of solutions. This multi-orbit approach addresses the diverse connectivity needs of remote regions and challenging environments across Africa and the Middle East, removing the limits on digital transformation.

On 15 March 2024, Africa saw another connectivity incident involving a major internet outage affecting West and Central Africa, caused by a break in submarine cable systems. Four of the nine subsea cables that connect South Africa to the rest of the world were reported as damaged due to incidents on either side of the continent.

During this time, South Africa’s internet infrastructure also experienced significant issues. This event underscored the vulnerabilities of submarine cables, which are critical infrastructures for internet connectivity across continents​​. CMC Networks uses multiple submarine cable systems and therefore could divert traffic and use optimal routes to bypass the outage.

Memac Ogilvy Announces Next-Generation Services for Ogilvy One

Memac Ogilvy has announced a new global and regional leadership and strategic role for Ogilvy One, offering next-generation services for creating lasting and more valuable relationships by design. Led by creativity, powered by data, and supercharged by AI, Ogilvy One takes a distinct approach to designing relationships that create business, brand, and customer value – watch here. Visit OgilvyOne.com for more.

Employing a deep understanding of brands and full-dimensional view of consumers, coupled with award-winning creativity and a strong data and technology backbone, Ogilvy One will serve as the global brand for Ogilvy’s current and next-generation customer experience and relationship service offerings to clients. Kent Wertime, a seasoned Ogilvy executive, has been appointed as the Global CEO of Ogilvy One, with a wider leadership team including Clare Lawson, EMEA & Chief Client Officer and Hazem El Zayat, Chief Experience Officer MENA, who will lead Ogilvy One across Memac Ogilvy’s regional footprint.

New BBC.com and BBC App Launch Globally

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, and BBC News has announced the global launch of the all-new BBC.com and BBC app, transforming the way digital audiences read, watch, and find the BBC’s renowned journalism and storytelling outside of the UK.

Available to users worldwide, the new website and app boast an updated design and navigation along with more of the trusted, impartial journalism that consumers rely on the BBC for across the world. The new BBC.com and BBC app also allow for a more premium and sustainable commercial offering with ad tech enhancements that unlock new opportunities for advertisers.

The BBC app, which replaces the International BBC News app, brings together content from across the BBC, for the first time ever.

The app mirrors the refreshed BBC.com experience, offering stories and videos across Business, Innovation, Culture, Travel, Earth and more, alongside News, Sport, and live coverage. The BBC app is available for download today in the App Store for Apple users and for Android devices via Google Play.

Making moves

Puppy love on Algoa FM

Algoa FM presenters will be sharing puppy love on air from 18 March to 23 March, which is national puppy day.

“All the presenters on Algoa FM are pet lovers and we are using international puppy day to educate listeners all about puppies – where to adopt them, how to care for them, exercising them and how to train them,” said Algoa FM programme manager Mio Khondleka.

National Puppy Day originated in the United States to raise awareness of the poor conditions on many puppy farms, where dogs are bred purely for profit.

Selected puppy shelters in Algoa Country will be given an opportunity to talk about puppy adoption and to share photos on Facebook of puppies ready for a new home.

“The puppy shelters we have selected have very strict adoption requirements, which include visits to the home where they will be living, as well as follow up visits and calls.

“The message is ‘adopt, don’t shop,” says Carol-Anne Kelleher of Algoa Cares.

Local vets, a behavioural specialist and other experts on puppy care will be interviewed during the week.

“We will also be talking to a psychologist about the benefits of having a pet and how they can change your life,” says Kelleher.

Their interviews will be made available through the Algoa FM website for those who missed them.

“Our campaign will encourage listeners to have their pets sterilised, and to support organisations which sterilise animals in disadvantaged communities.

Listeners will be encouraged to share their puppy pictures on Algoa FM social media pages, and animal shelters in Algoa Country will share photos of puppies available for adoption.

Less talk, more action! South African creatives are designing for social impact

Design is a powerful tool for change. As part of reshaping the industry’s paradigms, this year’s theme for Decorex Africa, the continent’s leading decor and design showcase, is Designing for Impact. It marks a commitment to thinking beyond traditional boundaries and identifying the sweet spot that lies at the intersection of creativity, commercial viability and societal impact.

Decorex Cape Town (6 to 9 June 2024 at the CTICC) and Decorex Joburg (1 to 4 August 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre) will be anchored by this theme. The shows will consider the societal and planetary impact of design, with particular focus on encouraging sustainable choices in exhibitors, and reducing waste. Every exhibitor will be given a sustainability audit when they sign up and the website will feature guidelines on making more sustainable decisions.

‘We all need to step out of our comfort zones, and embrace innovative approaches that recognise the power of our collective impact,’ says Bielle Bellingham, Executive

Creative director of Decorex Africa. ‘We need to make radical changes to our relationship with our home – the planet. We need to create sustainable solutions that are accessible and affordable to all, shaping a future where sustainability is not a privilege, but a universal reality. This year’s theme acknowledges that design is an attitude of resourcefulness and resilience, and should reflect a holistic, and robust approach to problem-solving for our country and continent. Are you with us?’

Walk the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

Lace up your sneakers, synchronise your fitness gadgets, and get ready for the eagerly awaited KwaZulu-Natal [KZN] family event – the Suncoast East Coast Radio [ECR] Big Walk on Sunday, May 26th, 2024.

This is not just a walk; it’s a celebration of community, joy, and individuality. Walk Your Way with the Suncoast ECR Big Walk, an event that invites participants to embrace the walk in their own unique style. Whether you’re a speed walker making a beeline for the finish line, a social butterfly strolling with friends, or someone who relishes the scenic route accompanied by your favourite tunes, the Big Walk celebrates the diversity of movement.

The starting point is uShaka Marine World and continues past Suncoast and ends at the vibrant People’s Park Moses Mabhida. Participants can choose between the 5km or 10km distances, catering to various fitness levels. Elevating the walking experience, participants will be entertained all the way with an array of activities, including live music, entertainment at the water stations, and thrilling giveaways.

Conza’s Biscuits winner 2024 702 Small Business Awards with MTN At highly anticipated award ceremony held at Primedia Place in Sandton, the winner of the 2024 702 Small Business Awards with MTN was unveiled. Amidst the excitement of the event’s return, Conza’s Biscuits emerged as the distinguished winner, marking a triumphant celebration of entrepreneurial excellence. “At 702, we recognise the vital contribution that small businesses make to our economy and society,” remarked Mzo Jojwana, Primedia Broadcasting’s Head of Content. “Through the Small Business Awards, we aim to celebrate the ingenuity and determination of entrepreneurs, providing them with the platform and recognition they deserve.” Conza’s Biscuits impressed the judging panel with their exceptional product quality and dedication to serving their community. Their entrepreneurial journey exemplifies resilience, vision, and a deep-rooted commitment to making a positive difference.

BIC brings African talent at a First-of-its-kind Metaverse Gallery in the region

Stemming from its commitment to empowering youth through creativity and self-expression, BIC announces the launch of its first-of-a-kind art gallery in the Metaverse in Africa. The launch is an extension of the company’s flagship art competition, Art Master Africa, that aims to encourage talent to express themselves through art using the BIC ballpoint pen.

The Art Master Africa Metaverse gallery is live and available to view here . Throughout the year, the gallery will showcase artwork of artists from the region including Southern, Eastern, and West Africa. Gallery visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the creative work crafted with the iconic BIC Cristal ballpoint pen. Art enthusiasts will be able to purchase physical versions of the exhibited artwork, further supporting the burgeoning talents within the region.

This year, the sixth edition of Art Master Africa will kick off in Africa and the Middle East.

Developing editorial policies for ethical and independent journalism

The Thomson Reuters Foundation presents an exciting opportunity for community newsrooms in Kenya, Zambia, and South Africa to strengthen their resilience by developing solid and updated Editorial Standards and Policies that are relevant to the fast-evolving landscape driven by tech and AI transformation.

Throughout the course, newsrooms will work with regional and international mentors to develop and/or strengthen their editorial policies addressing key areas of need previously identified with the support from the lead mentor. Areas of need could include, for example, editorial policies regarding the use of artificial intelligence in the newsrooms, content and data sharing, and sourcing, among others

To apply, the newsroom’s Editor in Chief, Senior Editors in charge or Editorial Managers, should email dzudzien@sanef.org.za expressing your interest in participating in the training and mentoring by midday, 31 March 2024.