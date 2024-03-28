The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SANEF mourns the passing of former The Star newspaper photojournalist, Boxer Ngwenya

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) is saddened by the passing of former The Star newspaper photojournalist, Boxer Ngwenya, who suffered a stroke on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

His friends and colleagues described him as a man who always maintained “journalistic integrity.”

Themba Sepotokele, media trainer and former colleague, described him as a “jolly fellow” who was friendly in the newsroom. Sepotokele said he met Ngwenya thirty years ago when he worked as a librarian at The Star. before he traded books for photography.

“I was a cub reporter at the Sowetan. The late veteran journalist, Themba Molefe, advised me to use the library of The Star for research. Boxer was immensely helpful and since then we formed a bond. Even when I joined The Star in 1997.”

“Later he was appointed a dark room technician, rose up the ladder, and became a photojournalist. We worked well as a team with Robin Comley as Pictures Editor. Boxer was a jolly fellow who would always stop for a chat with colleagues in the newsroom, subs department, transport, or canteen.”

“He was quite level-headed and always discussed football, especially his beloved team Orlando Pirates. In December, we visited him together with former colleagues, Siphiwe Sibeko, Themba Hadebe, and Thobeka Ndabula and he was gravely ill. We wish the family strength in these difficult and trying times,” said Sepotokele.

Sumayya Samsoodien, who worked with Ngwenya at The Star said Boxer was such a laugh and “it was a pleasure working with him. Spreading cheer wherever he went.”

“He would walk into the office every morning cheerful, greeting everyone and making a big noise. You could hear him from a mile away. Boxer was a wonderful person. Always had a smile on his face,” she said.

She said that while every human being goes through tough times, she would remember Boxer as a colleague who hid his troubles very well and who “went about his work without complaining, never in a bad mood, always the same.”

SANEF extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire media fraternity during this time of deep loss.

People moves

Renowned jazz aficionado Nothemba Madumo joins Primedia Broadcasting

In a move that celebrates jazz and the arts, Primedia Broadcasting has announced the arrival of distinguished radio maestro, Nothemba Madumo, to its esteemed ensemble, coinciding with the celebration of International Jazz Month in April.

With a distinguished career steeped in great enthusiasm for jazz and an unwavering dedication to broadcasting excellence, Madumo brings a wealth of experience and artistry to her new role at Primedia.

Mzo Jojwana, chief content officer, warmly welcomed Madumo, stating, “The 702 family has always had a deep affinity and love for jazz. We are incredibly excited to welcome Nothemba and look forward to her enriching our listeners’ Sunday evenings with her passion for this genre.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Tessa van Staden, Cape Talk Station Manager, expressed her enthusiasm, “Cape Talk is delighted to welcome Nothemba Madumo to our team. We believe her expertise and passion for jazz will resonate strongly with our audiences, adding a new dimension to our Sunday programming line-up.”

APO Group appoints Bas Wijne as chief operating officer

APO Group, the Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has announced the appointment of Bas Wijne as chief operating officer (COO).

In his new role, Wijne will help the company continue its impressive growth trajectory after year-over-year revenue increases of 40% in 2021 and 60% in 2022. He will be responsible for enhancing operational processes, coordinating the integration of new technical innovations, and driving efficiencies in all areas of the business.

One of Wijne’s key objectives will be to oversee several projects that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), both in terms of APO Group’s internal and external operations, with a particular focus on how the company can harness the power of AI to better serve its clients.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the media and technology industries, he is perfectly placed to manage the development of both APO Group’s core services, with a long-standing relationship with APO Group that included a spell as chief technology officer from 2019-21.

AIB members elect new executive committee

In a significant reshaping of the global media landscape, the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) has announced the election of its executive committee for the 2024-2026 term, comprising a diverse and experienced group of leaders from some of the world’s most significant broadcasting organisations. The newly elected members are set to steer the AIB through a period of rapid change and challenges in international broadcasting.

Members from across the AIB voted, with a 71% turnout, in an online election that had 12 nominees standing. Those elected are:

Nesryn Bouziane, currently serving as Manager of ABC International Services at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Craig Dale, the Deputy Chief Editor overseeing international news and business at CNA (Mediacorp

The BBC World Service’s director of distribution, Nigel Fry

Carlson Huang, manager of the International Language Division at Radio Taiwan International

John Lippman, the acting director of Voice of America, who joined the Executive Committee in 2023, has extensive

Serge Schick, director of International Development and Commercial Resources at France Médias Monde

Ömer Faruk Tanrıverdi, the Deputy Director General of TRT

Business moves

Business pitching competition set to dish out R1 million

The 2024 Nedbank Pitch & Polish competition is calling on all South Africa African entrepreneurs to submit their entries for this year’s edition. Entrepreneurs from across South Africa who either have an already-trading, registered business or are sole proprietors are invited to enter online at www.pitchandpolish.com. Entries are now open and will close on Friday, 5 April 2024.

The long-running Nedbank Pitch & Polish programme is an innovative blend of competition, one-on-one mentoring and entrepreneurial learning that empowers South African entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge they need to scale their businesses and improve their chances of securing investor funding.

The 2024 edition will see thousands of hopeful entrants whittled down to the top 16 who will battle it out for a chance to walk away with the first prize worth R1 million, which consists of a R650 000 cash injection to grow their business and a bursary worth R350 000 for a two-year business-development programme with Africa’s leading incubator, Raizcorp.

Disrupting the Adtech landscape: South African scale-up leads the revolution

Flow, an innovator in automated social media advertising solutions, has transitioned from a disruptor in the real estate sector to a global pioneer in data-powered AdTech. As data is considered more valuable than oil, utilising it successfully is essential in any digital marketing strategy.

Co-founders and CEOs of Flow, Dan Levy and Gil Sperling, have extensive experience in AdTech and over the last four years, have diversified Flow’s offering to reach a variety of businesses including financial services, retail, e-commerce, MLMs, and more, beyond South Africa’s borders, gaining an established presence in over 20 regions.

Before launching Flow, Sperling and Levy were CEOs of Popimedia, Africa’s largest AdTech and performance marketing company, which they sold to Publicis, the third-largest communications group globally. As dynamic entrepreneurs, they’ve reshaped the Adtech landscape, expanding Flow’s cutting-edge platform to diverse industries.

To support this transition and Flow’s growth journey the company has created three distinct pillars; Flow Connect, Flow Enterprise and Flow Data, showcasing Flow’s evolution as a leading “data-powered” Adtech provider that boosts reach and revenue.

Businesses invited to participate in the 2024 South African Customer Experience Research Report

The South African Customer Experience Report has become a mainstay for those wishing to understand the expectations and experiences of local consumers. Freely accessible to anyone and everyone, it draws on responses from 2 000 South Africans representing a broad range of socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds, providing insights into the needs, desires, and pain points of consumers.

In today’s increasingly competitive and globalised marketplace, characterised by a burgeoning abundance of information and choice, these insights are indispensable to corporates who wish to stay ahead by offering their customers the best brand experience possible.

The survey has just 20 questions and shouldn’t take more than five minutes to complete. Submissions can be made on this survey link which will close on 15 April. All responses will be anonymised unless the respondents indicate that they’d like to provide an on-record comment for potential inclusion in the report. All respondents will receive an emailed copy of the report on launch day.

Red & Yellow launches free-to-access online course in AI for South African teachers

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (Red & Yellow) has launched a new online short course on understanding and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) that is free to all educators across South Africa. The course forms part of their commitment to democratising access to skills like AI and showcasing the benefit of public/ private collaborations in the education sector.

The AI for Educators online short course has been carefully and intentionally developed to make sure all high school teachers are equipped with an understanding of – and ability to tap into – artificial intelligence and to better understand its use case for their learners. These key learnings will change how they teach learners to adopt these new technologies, reshaping teaching practices for a more agile and future-ready next generation of young minds.

Engen is official fuel supplier to Comrades

With under 75 days to #Comrades2024 race day, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced that South Africa’s largest fuel and convenience company, Engen has partnered with the Comrades Marathon as the Official Fuel Supplier this year.

CMA Race & Operations Manager, Ann Ashworth confirmed the partnership, saying, “It is really pleasing to see the value that the Comrades Marathon holds for a leading brand like Engen. We are proud to onboard this proudly South African brand as a partner to The Ultimate Human Race.”

Ogilvy’s New AI-driven Campaign for Audi

Ogilvy South Africa and Audi teamed up to launch an exciting new campaign that introduces a new line of special edition models, tailor-made for the South African consumer market.

This innovative campaign spotlights the premium and luxury features of the new Audi models – the Urban Edition and the Black Edition; blending style, sophistication, and advanced automotive technology seamlessly.

The AI-led project aims to capture consumer interest prior to the vehicles arrival in South Africa, solving the business challenge of not having the vehicles physically in market during production.

The campaign launched across Audi’s digital platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook, and more, reinforcing Audi’s status as a technological leader, inviting consumers to discover a world where progress meets creativity.

Making moves

Wheel of Fortune South Africa spins onto S3 in April

Primedia Studios, Primedia’s television content creation and distribution hub, in partnership with the South African Broadcast Corporation, is bringing yet another big-name format to South African shores. This time, it’s a world-famous word puzzle game show that has delighted global audiences for almost five decades!

The legendary Wheel of Fortune will spin onto our screens – and into our Mzansi homes and hearts – for the first time ever on Monday, 8 April, with an exhilarating local version allowing sharp risk-takers to win loads of moolah and the most magnificent prizes.

Wheel of Fortune South Africa will be broadcast on S3 (formerly known as SABC 3) on Mondays to Fridays at 19:30.

“We are extremely excited and honoured to finally add the African continent to Wheel of Fortune’s phenomenal legacy,” said Primedia Studios president, Jan du Plessis.

HOT 102.7FM, playTSOGO & Humanitarian Empowerment Fund drive sustainable female-led entrepreneurship

Johannesburg-based commercial radio station HOT 102.7FM has partnered with playTSOGO to change the lives of two hairdressers in Cape Town, through its Hot Cares initiative and a programme conceptualized by the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund.

PlayTSOGO is the Tsogo Sun group’s online gaming platform and through Hot Cares identified the opportunity to help drive meaningful change in the Western Cape by contributing to the ‘Home-Based Salons’ programme.

The focus of this project is to support and fund sustainable female-led entrepreneurship, with these salons held up as beacons of hope in communities crying out for investment and a vote of confidence in their ability to generate jobs and sustain themselves.

The two salons – owned and run by Noluvuyo Khanjwa in Wallacedene and Vanessa Marais in Bishop Lavis – have been fully kitted-out and the two hairdressers will also receive training and business coaching, with the ultimate goal that they will “pay it forward” down the line.

Primedia hosts exclusive Sport and Entertainment Masterclass with Harvard Professor Anita Elberse

Primedia recently brought together industry leaders and enthusiasts to an enlightening masterclass at Primedia Place in Sandton. The event, which is in partnership with Nedbank, curated under the theme of exploring the convergence of sports and entertainment, was a resounding success, attracting a diverse audience eager to delve into the dynamic world of these captivating industries.

The masterclass was spearheaded by Primedia Broadcasting CEO, Lindile Xoko, who set the stage for an immersive exploration into the strategies and insights driving success in the ever-evolving landscape of sports and entertainment.

Guiding the audience through this illuminating journey was none other than Harvard University Professor Anita Elberse, a renowned authority whose expertise and research shed light on the inner workings of sports and entertainment. Participants had the unique opportunity to gain valuable insights and perspectives from Professor Elberse, enriching their understanding of the intricacies involved in navigating these dynamic sectors.

Primedia Broadcasting’s commitment to excellence within the sports industry was underscored throughout the masterclass, as the latest venture at Primedia was unveiled. Positioned under the banner of Primedia Sport, the masterclass served as the inaugural project of this exciting division.

Play Africa Launches My Constitution 2.0

Play Africa, a leader in innovative children’s education through play, has announced phase two of its ‘My Constitution’ programme’ that uses play to engage and educate children on concepts of equality, freedom, and human dignity. Phase two ‘My Constitution 2.0 – Empowering Young Voices’ aims to include children in the conversation ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections in South Africa and highlight the significance of democratic participation.

My Constitution 2.0 will run from March to July 2024 and offers various opportunities for children to actively participate, including:

My Constitution Family Play Days, hosted at Play Africa: These are monthly events held on the last Saturday of every month at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. These interactive play days will provide families with engaging activities that explore various aspects of Children’s Rights, our Constitution, and our democratic elections.

My Constitution Family Play Days:

23 March (part of Constitution Hill’s annual Human Rights Festival)

27 April

25 May

29 June

Dotsure gives support to SA Guide-Dogs Association

The core ethos at dotsure.co.za is to uplift people and communities thereby helping to create a better world for humans and their furry friends.

As South Africa’s a pet insurance company there is no better fit than for dotsure.co.za to collaborate with the SA Guide-Dogs Association where specially trained dogs not only assist visually impaired people to navigate the world independently; these animals are also devoted companions.

dotsure.co.za plays an enormously supportive role for the SA Guide-Dogs Association by covering the costs of more than 50% of the organisation’s total monthly vet bills. This ensures the dogs are kept in optimal health at all times without the worry about medical or health costs. In addition, dotsure.co.za also sponsors the training of some of the future assistance dogs.

“With their support, we can give our dogs in training the veterinary care that they need. Making it possible for them to complete their training and go on to help a person in need,” says Adrian Naicker, a qualified Guide Dog Mobility Instructor “This partnership with Dotsure means we can give people living with disabilities better quality of life.”