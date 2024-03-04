For new independent agency, Boundless, the future is a blank canvas.

It’s not every day that three seasoned pros at the top of their game come together to start a brand-new independent agency.

In fact, given that the agency officially opened its doors on 29 February, it’s not even every year.

The three pros in question – Roanna Williams, ex CCO Network and current chair of Creative Circle, Paul Jackson, ex CEO of Grey for 10 years and Stuart Walsh, ex CSO of Grey for six years – have united to form Boundless, an agency comprised entirely of experts, with the bold and, as they each openly admit, “quite scary” ambition of making The World’s Most-Loved IdeasTM.

Currently operating across multiple countries in Europe and Africa with expansion plans for the Middle East by end of 2024, the agency has already applied its philosophy of heartfelt creativity to bring about irresistible change for clients like Google and Diageo in Europe and Sony and Corona in South Africa. In fact, the short film created for Corona’s Moletele Lime Project has already won an Orchid and Gold at SAB’s Creative X Awards.