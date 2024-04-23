The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award opens for entries in South Africa

Esteemed for honouring female pioneers who embody the spirit of Madame Clicquot, this award has two categories, the Bold Woman Award and the Bold Future Award, which highlight and give visibility to innovative women around the world.

This is the first and longest-running international award of its kind and South African female business leaders and entrepreneurs looking to elevate their businesses and join a community of like-minded trailblazers are invited to enter from 18 March 2024.

The award’s impact is invaluable, and these Bold women in turn inspire and motivate future generations of female leaders. The South African edition of the 2023 Bold by Veuve Clicquot Barometer reveals that 72% of aspiring women entrepreneurs are inspired by, and can name, a local female role model. This finding underscores the vital role of the Bold by Veuve Clicquot programme, which sets out to fortify a sustainable future for businesswomen globally through impactful initiatives that inspire mentorship and collaboration.

One initiative that sets out to amplify the Bold Programme and fosters global female networking is Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Open Database, a collaborative database catalysing social and economic development. South African women seeking to connect with fellow female entrepreneurs across the globe are invited to register at www.boldopendatabase.com.

To enter the Bold Woman Award, candidates must be founders or CEOs of a company for more than three years, have demonstrated transformation and evolution in their field, and supported growth for at least two years while maintaining an ethical approach to business.

To qualify for the Bold Future Award, candidates must be the founders or CEOs of a company that has been in existence for less than three years.

Entries opened on 18 March and close on 30 April 2024. Business leaders and role models who are ready to be recognised for their remarkable success are invited to enter the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award by completing a simple form via www.veuveclicquot.com.

Applicants must be an official resident of South Africa and the business must be based in or operating in South Africa. The finalists will be selected by an independent panel of judges.

Countdown to submission deadline for FAME Shorts Film Festival 2024

Filmmakers from Africa and its diaspora are urged to submit their short films by 26 April 2024, for consideration.

The festival celebrates independent African cinema, offering a platform for diverse narratives and creative talents. From documentaries to narratives and animation, filmmakers can showcase their work and connect with industry professionals.

Enter here.

iProspect dentsu South Africa Triumphs at South Africa Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony

iProspect dentsu South Africa (SA) proudly announce their remarkable achievement at the Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony, where they were honoured for their exceptional contributions to modern marketing in South Africa. The event saw iProspect dentsu clinch several accolades across diverse categories.

Among their achievements, iProspect garnered a gold and silver award in Brand Purpose Activism for Castle Lager and Social Impact while the agency received a bronze award for Castle Lite in collaboration with AB InBev.

These campaigns exemplify iProspect’s dedication to impactful storytelling. Additionally, their collaboration with Multichoice and Grid Worldwide earned them gold awards in Promotional Instant Impact and Lead Generation, showcasing their prowess in driving engagement and generating quality leads.

Furthermore, their collaboration with AB InBev for the “Turning Waste into Nourishment” campaign received two gold awards and a silver award in Purpose Driven Marketing, demonstrating their commitment to creating campaigns with tangible social value. The “Turning worker’s day into a day of appreciation” campaign garnered a bronze award in the integrated ecommerce innovation category.

Dentsu also made a mark with their NightVision AdTech, securing silver awards in both Experience Technology and Marketing Impact categories. NightVision is a global media first technology innovation that automatically – in real time – boosts investment into areas experiencing loadshedding, capturing a highly attentive mobile audience with minimal distraction – through API integrations and geo-fencing capabilities.

Reflecting on their success, Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa, shared, “The South Africa Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony celebrates innovation and effectiveness in modern marketing. iProspect dentsu SA’s achievements underscore their position as frontrunners in the media industry.”

Hat-trick win for Point Iconic at 2024 Smarties

Customer experience architects, Point Iconic, has won two golds and one silver for its Ultra Liquors ‘Black Friday Like Never Before’ campaign at the Smarties Awards. The two gold wins were in the Customer Journey Marketing and Lead Generation categories, while the silver was awarded for the Small Budget, Big Impact category.

The Smarties Awards celebrate mobile marketing excellence. Campaigns entered must demonstrate power over the medium. Winning campaigns effectively bring together a great idea, compelling creative and air-tight execution to deliver significant results.

Mitch Bowker, chief creative officer (Acting) of Point Iconic, shared, “These are the only awards where business impact is weighted more heavily than anything else, cementing our focus on delivering effective campaigns, again and again, no matter the budget.”

The creative strategy revolved around customer collaboration as a catalyst for engagement, differentiation, and sales through leveraging technology to enable this co-creation. Ultra Liquors invited customers to co-create the Black Friday offerings. The campaign slogan ‘Black Friday Like Never Before’ encapsulates the innovative approach of empowering customers to shape deals and promotions. By positioning customers as co-creators, the brand aimed to foster a sense of ownership and excitement, distinguishing itself from competitors who merely offer standard discounts.”

The campaign narrative delivered authentic and meaningful engagement. Through collaborative efforts, Ultra Liquors curated a selection of products that aligned closely with customer preferences, addressing the common sentiment of dissatisfaction with traditional Black Friday offerings. The campaign generated buzz, drove digital and in-store foot traffic. Ultimately, the winning campaign saw a 46% increase in sales and earned over 3,000 new subscribers during the Black Friday four-day campaign.