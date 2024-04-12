Provantage and T+W – an award-winning agency and production company renowned for sports and entertainment storytelling – have launched digital content agency, Ant Lion.

The agency adds a new dimension to Provantage’s extensive portfolio, and will focus on creative campaigns and digital content creation across Provantage’s extensive out-of-home media offering. The agency offers a full suite of solutions – from strategy to creative development and campaign execution and roll-out.

Lesego Thomas has been appointed general manager. He is a seasoned brand and commercial strategist known for his work with top-tier African brands, including Absa, SuperSport, Mzansi Magic and MTN. He joins from T+W, where he led a range of sports and entertainment campaigns.

“Ant Lion represents a new frontier for Provantage and T+W with a dynamic new service offering to clients,” said Thomas. “The Agency will set a new storytelling standard and deliver creative campaigns that resonate with audiences, and grow brands and businesses.”

Creative partner

As a creative partner to the Provantage group and its clients, Ant Lion offers strategic and creative expertise, combined with Provantage’s extensive media network and audience measurement metrics to create bespoke digital communication campaigns that effectively reach their audiences. The agency will also support Provantage Sport and School Media with end-to-end content generation and social media amplification services.

Mzi Deliwe, Deputy CEO of Provantage, explained, “To connect with consumers meaningfully, we harness an interconnected ecosystem of specialised content creators that complement the Provantage OOH and digital offerings. Ant Lion delivers a golden thread – specialist brand narratives powered by Provantage’s expansive media network.”

He added, “This addition to Provantage’s impactful full-service offering provides compelling new opportunities to create engaging advertising solutions. We look forward to creating magic with this team of innovators and delivering inspiring campaigns that escalate brands’ dominance.”