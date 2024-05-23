The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SpaceSalad partners with Zapiro to launch presidential decision-making simulator game

SpaceSalad Studios, a multi-award-winning indie game studio, has collaborated with renowned editorial cartoonist Zapiro to launch Point of Order (P.O.O) Weekly, a groundbreaking presidential decision-making simulator game.

P.O.O Weekly aims to educate, engage and empower young people while addressing the concerning trend of low voter engagement among South Africa’s youth.

P.O.O Weekly combines fun and education in a satirical and parody-style format, with gameplay based on real events and issues to educate players about the complexities of governance. It puts players in the shoes of a “newly-elected” president, empowering them to shape the future of their country through policy implementation.

Thabo Tsolo, CEO and game designer at SpaceSalad Studios, shared the vision for P.O.O Weekly: “We’ve aimed to provide players with an engaging and interactive experience that educates them about political processes while promoting critical thinking and civic engagement. The game provides a realistic and immersive experience in which players navigate through various scenarios, make policy decisions, and address critical issues facing their country.”

Zapiro, known for the social commentary he expresses through his editorial cartoons, serves as the creative director of P.O.O Weekly. His vast experience in satire and political events adds depth and authenticity to the game’s narrative.

The company is one of the latest additions to the growing stable of businesses mentored by venture builder and business incubator Aions Creative Technology, headed by serial entrepreneur Mitchan Adams.

The demo version of P.O.O Weekly was released on the SpaceSalad website on 22 May 2024

People moves

Jeremy Maggs joins HOT 102.7FM as Business Show Host

Johannesburg-based radio station HOT 102.7FM has once again bolstered its on-air team with the appointment of experienced journalist Jeremy Maggs as the station’s new business anchor and host of ‘HOT Business with Moneyweb’.

The appointment of Maggs is part of a joint venture with respected financial news platform Moneyweb, which has built a reputation as a trusted source of business news and analysis, producing independent, high-quality investment information on a variety of platforms.

“The decision to work with a partner of the calibre of Moneyweb and a business anchor of the quality and experience of Jeremy comes down to credibility, which is obviously a crucial element in any business show,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM. “As a music station playing the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B, the music remains our priority, but it’s equally important that we produce news, business and sports content of an incredibly high standard, ensuring our listeners remain with us and never need to change the dial! Appointments such as Jeremy’s and the partnership with Moneyweb support that.”

Maggs is a renowned radio and television presenter, having been in South African broadcasting for over 40 years and been inducted into the SA Radio Hall of Fame. During that time, he’s held senior editorial and presenter positions with the likes of 702, Power 98.7, and eNCA, where he acted as editor-in-chief.

“I just love the HOT 102.7FM approach to news, sport and business, which is unique and fresh, and I can’t wait to put my own stamp on HOT Business with Moneyweb,” said Maggs. “Listeners can expect a slightly different take on a business show, with a daily update on the day’s business news, jargon-free, and with one goal in mind. That is, helping listeners manage and grow their money.”

Algoa FM bolsters its presenter line-up

Algoa FM continues to strengthen its on-air line-up in order to connect more closely with its Eastern Cape and Garden Route audience.

Well-known SuperSport anchor Sam Ludidi has joined the station to present Sunday Lunch LIVE from the Algoa FM’s Hemingways studio in East London.

Ludidi, who lives in East London and works as a property developer, received critical acclaim for his studio work for SuperSport during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He decided at the age of 15 that he wanted to work in the media after listening to cricket commentary in the car with his father.

“As a proud Eastern Cape business, we are delighted to have Sam on board,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

Carly Fields, who joined Algoa FM in March 2023, will now be on air six days a week, taking the early morning five to six am slot to help early risers prepare for the day ahead, and entertain shift workers.

She also presents the popular Carly on Algoa FM on Saturdays from seven to 10 in the evening.

Eastern Cape-born and raised Mandisa Magwaxaza has taken over Carly’s Friday evening show between 10 pm and 2 am Saturday mornings, while retaining her show in the same time slot on Saturday nights.

Algoa FM is also investing in new talent. “We have identified two young locals who will be put through their paces as we help them develop their natural talents,” says Jay.

Mark Kolesky and Twaibu (Twai) Mamuss will be mentored by programme manager Mio Khondleka and other seasoned Algoa FM professionals “to hone their skills and to help them learn the Algoa FM way of doing things,” says Jay.

Mr Thela secures SKYY Vodka Partnership

The past few years have been massive for Gqom sensation, Mr Thela, and 2024 is shaping up to be his biggest year yet. Not only has he gone RiSA gold with his hit single, Kwandonga Ziyaduma, but he also signed to Universal Music Group, won a Metro FM Music Award, and announced an official sponsorship deal with SKYY Vodka.

“SKYY Vodka has played an important supportive role in my growing career. As an independent artist, the brand has been able to help me bring to life some of my concepts and visions, such as Mr Thela x SKYY Vodka Live mixes on YouTube,” says Mr Thela.

First Battery appoints Shane Petersen director of sales and marketing

First Battery, a long-standing brand in automotive batteries excellence with a remarkable 93-year legacy, has announced the appointment of Shane Petersen as the company’s director of sales and marketing. This strategic move showcases First Battery’s commitment to driving positive change in the energy landscape, positioning itself as a premier energy storage provider poised to champion energy liberation.

With an extensive background spanning mobility, energy, and multinational enterprises, Petersen brings invaluable expertise and strategic foresight to First Battery. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution, signaling a decisive shift towards sustainable mobility and industrial solutions, positioning the company to become South Africa’s premier energy storage provider.

African Monitor New President and Board Chairman

Rev Ndaba Mazabane has been appointed as the new President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at African Monitor, effective 10 May 2024. Rev Mazabane succeeds our Founder, Archbishop Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane.

Business moves

Ogilvy launches pioneering health influencer offering in South Africa

Recent Ogilvy Research & Intelligence data shows that 70% of people engage with health-related content on social media, with 93% taking action. This cutting-edge initiative is designed to support clients by connecting pharmaceutical, healthcare, and wellness brands with the dynamic and expanding influencer economy.

It leverages the extensive reach of social media to amplify brand awareness and forge stronger connections between brands and their audiences. Moreover, 88% of respondents report a better understanding of a loved one’s health journey and feel validated about their health concerns, while 92% experience a boost in confidence regarding their health decisions due to the positive impact of medical or health-related social media content.

“In the evolving landscape of health communications, our goal at Ogilvy Health is to empower businesses across various sectors with the tools to reach and engage specific audiences effectively,” says Gillian Bridger, Managing Director of Ogilvy Health in South Africa. “We tailor our approach to meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring that our partnerships amplify their brand’s impact through expertly curated content and strategic influencer collaborations.”

The initiative also extends beyond social media, targeting multi-platform engagement through channels including medical journals, television, health magazines, and more, allowing for a comprehensive approach to health communication.

South African Broadcasting Corporation partners with Mangomolo to Expand the Capabilities of its SABC+ video platform in Africa

Mangomolo, a full-service over-the-top (OTT) video platform, has been chosen by the public service broadcaster to upgrade its SABC+ platform capabilities. SABC+, an SABC’s OTT video and audio streaming service, delivers TV and Radio channels over the internet to a wide range of connected devices. In addition, the service features on-demand content and catch-up functionalities.

Using Mangomolo’s services, SABC+ can widen its audience and expand its public service to internet connected devices. The SABC+ platform is currently supporting 7 TV channels covering entertainment, news, sports and education and 19 Radio stations of different content types. The project also has participation from key Mangomolo partner Broadsmart, leading project management operations and providing an end to end ecosystem for the SABC. On the monetisation front, Castoola and Triton Digital provides best in class advertising services for the video and audio respectively.

Shaking up the annual report scene through excellence

Litha Communications is pleased to announce its selection as the preferred agency for Brand SA, IRBA, and SAICA to oversee the development of their 2023/4 annual reports.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for us, and we are eager to apply our expertise and passion to these prestigious organisations. We look forward to a successful collaboration and delivering excellence in our work,” the company said in a press release.

“With over a decade of experience producing all aspects of various annual reports — including interviews, writing, editing, compiling, design and layout, and printing—we bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise.”

Cell C and Comrades Marathon Association forge four-year endurance partnership

Cell C and the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) have announced a new partnership with Cell C coming on board as a Tier 1 sponsor for the world-class road race in the capacity of Official Partner of the Comrades Marathon. The collaboration marks the beginning of a four-year sponsorship journey, commencing 1 May 2024 to 30 November 2027, aimed at enhancing the iconic Comrades Marathon experience.

This partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence and underscores the enduring legacy of this great South African event. It entails Cell C acquiring the sponsorship rights and to associate itself with the Comrades Marathon, one of the world’s most prestigious ultra-distance road running events. This includes exclusive branding rights, television broadcast sponsorship packages, and product category exclusivity, among other benefits.

Mqondisi Ngcobo, chairperson of the CMA, shared the exciting news at a launch event in Johannesburg today. “We are thrilled to welcome Cell C as our Tier 1 sponsor in the capacity of “Official Partner of the Comrades Marathon” for the upcoming Comrades Marathon,” Ngcobo stated. “Cell C’s resilient leadership in the mobile industry aligns perfectly with the spirit of endurance that this iconic race embodies.”

Jorge Mendes, CEO of Cell C, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We’re not just sponsors; we’re active participants in the ultimate test of endurance as we reflect our own commitment to overcoming challenges and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.”

M-Sports Marketing Communications voted no. 4 in One Club of Creativity

M-Sports Marketing Communications has been voted number 4 in the prestigious One Club of Creativity, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and creativity in the industry.

M-Sports Marketing Communications has consistently pushed the boundaries with their work redefining how brands engage with their audiences in the ever-evolving landscape Integrated Marketing Communications. Through cutting-edge campaigns like Castle Lager’s Bread Of The Nation, Castle Milk Stout’s Ancestors Day, Black Conversation and the much-loved Carling Black Cup; M-sports Marketing Communications have established itself as a trailblazer in the industry through their strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of consumer behaviour.

Their recent recognition by the One Club of Creativity underscores M-Sports’ ability to captivate audiences with compelling storytelling, innovative branding strategies, and memorable experiences. Whether it’s leveraging the power of influencer marketing, immersive activations, or groundbreaking PR campaigns, M-Sports continues to set the standard for creativity and effectiveness in Public Relations and Communications Industry.

With a diverse portfolio of clients spanning across various sports, Consumer Brands, and Financial companies, M-Sports has demonstrated its versatility and agility in navigating the dynamic Public Relations , Marketing and Communications landscape. From grassroots initiatives to global campaigns, M-Sports prides itself on delivering results that not only drive brand awareness but also foster meaningful connections between brands and their consumers.

Making moves

SANEF welcomes the establishment of the Network of Independent Media Councils in Africa to promote media freedom across the continent.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has welcomed the establishment of a new network to promote media freedom in Africa. This is an initiative of 13 Africa Media Councils, which includes our own Press Council, dedicated to fair and just media regulation environments across the continent. The new organisation is called the Network of Independent Media Councils in Africa (Nimca)

Nimca was formed last week after the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA) convened an inaugural meeting of African media councils in Cape Town.

“We believe that the formation of this network signifies a robust commitment by these partner institutions to collaborate effectively. Through this partnership, we aim to play a meaningful role in fostering an African society where the media can operate freely and independently to the benefit of the public. The network will facilitate an ecosystem of support, enabling the sharing of best practices and promoting accountability and democracy across the continent,” SANEF said in a press release.

The collaborative efforts of these councils underscore a collective dedication in upholding media freedom, ensuring that journalists can work without fear or favour. By promoting transparency and ethical standards, the network will contribute to the development of a vibrant and democratic media landscape in Africa.

Empowerment, knowledge, and celebration at the SA Podcast and Music Festival for Youth Month

The SA Podcast and Music Festival, set to take place at the Red Roman Shed, Emperors Palace, is the highlight of Youth Month events this year. This unique festival combines empowerment, knowledge, and entertainment in a dynamic setting designed to inspire and connect the next generation of podcasting and music talent.The festival boasts an impressive roster of speakers and industry experts who will engage, connect, and inspire attendees. The line-up includes Dr Thebe Ikalafeng, Gareth Cliff, Leigh Carter and Jon Savage.

The festival will feature podcast and music workshops and panel discussions led by leading executives and pioneers in the industry. These sessions are designed to inspire, inform, and connect young talent with industry veterans who can help propel their careers to new heights.

Tickets for the SA Podcast and Music Festival are available now, with a special buy-one-get-one-free offer to encourage collaborative attendance. General access tickets are priced at R450, with VIP packages and exhibition opportunities also available.It takes place on 14 June.

MIP sponsors robotics team

MIP Holdings, a global fintech solutions provider, has sponsored a South African team in the First Lego League (FLL) Challenge. An international competition organised by US company First and Lego, the FLL Challenge allows school children to build a robot which competes against those of other teams to solve as many missions as possible in a 2min 30sec round.

Using conventional control software to steer the robot, the teams compete regionally to qualify for the national competition. The top three national teams are then invited to an international competition, hosted in different parts of the world every year.

“FLL is not only about robots. The competition includes so-called core values, which includes discovery, impact, and team work, and there is a research project which must be presented at the competitions, so it gives the kids a lot of exposure to different areas. It’s a fantastic way to introduce kids to the fun and engaging side of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM),” said Richard Firth, CEO of MIP Holdings.

Teams are open to children aged 9 to 16, with each child actively participating in real-world problem solving through the guided robotics programme. This helps grow their critical thinking, coding, and design skills.

Offlimit Communications celebrates 20 stellar years of innovation and success in TTL marketing

Offlimit Communications (OLC), a through-the-line (TTL) marketing agency, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Reflecting on the agency’s journey, Jerome Cohen, founder of Offlimit Communications, said, “Our 20-year milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence, creativity, and a relentless ‘can do’ culture. The resilience and dedication of our team have been instrumental in navigating the complexities of our industry and achieving remarkable success.”

In the past five years, OLC has achieved a notable BBBEE rating, demonstrating its commitment to diversity, equality, and empowerment within the South African business landscape. This accomplishment is a testament to the agency’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and progressive workplace.

The agency’s client base has expanded significantly across the FMCG industry, reinforcing OLC’s position as a leader in delivering targeted and impactful marketing solutions. Furthermore, OLC continues to be one of Coca-Cola’s preferred agencies, a relationship built on mutual trust, innovation, and outstanding campaign success.

Jerome Cohen, along with partners Lisa Alton, Shereen Zuma, and Garon Bloom, believe they are just getting started. “As we celebrate this milestone, our focus on innovation, value addition, and strengthening client relationships is stronger than ever. We are eager for the opportunities that lie ahead and remain committed to continuing our legacy of excellence in TTL marketing,” Cohen adds.

Durham Agency Highlights PAXI Impact with SA Entrepreneurs in “Do PAXI Online” Campaign

The spotlight is on local small businesses in PAXI’s latest ‘Do PAXI Online’ campaign which features the real stories of hustling South African entrepreneurs, showcasing the difference that PAXI’s parcel delivery service makes in their business.

Launched at the beginning of April, the campaign took to the city streets and bustling hubs across South Africa to discover entrepreneurs who make use of the PAXI courier service in their day-to-day business. To encourage small business owners to make use of the business portal to pre-register, track, and send parcels, the ‘Do PAXI Online’ campaign was launched where PAXI customers could stand the chance to WIN a share of R50 000 towards their business.

“It’s hard to unsee how people make something out of nothing, hustling their next sale via social media, and at times coming from the most challenging situation,” said Adeeb Franciscus, marketing lead and founder at Durham, the creative agency responsible for the nickname Mzansi Makers and the overall ‘Do PAXI Online’ campaign.