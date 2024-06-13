In the ever-evolving realm of digital content marketing, where trends evolve at a rapid pace, successful storytelling is often the linchpin that holds everything together.

I’ve stumbled upon an unexpected love story that needs to be shared.

For the past 10 years, digital strategy and TV production, respectively, were my daily song and dance; lately, the two intersected regularly.

It is at this intersection that I was witness to the transformative impact of creator content marketing on video strategies.

If you’re reading this, you recognise the importance of video marketing for your brand. Brands can no longer get by on images and text alone – nowadays, that just gets lost in social media clutter.

Not to mention that consumers have become inundated with a plethora of video content formats: live streaming, augmented reality, 360 videos… the list goes on.

This growth is leaving behind brands who aren’t releasing branded video content weekly – or, dare I say, daily. But whether you’re a novice or an expert in the field, getting your video strategy and content right, and consistently so, takes some trial and error.

I’m a firm believer that the key lies in trying new things, engaging first-hand with new formats and trialling trends with content creators.

The power of content creators

Incorporating content creators into your video strategy is not just a choice; it’s a strategic imperative. These creative visionaries bring a fresh and authentic perspective, injecting vitality into your brand narrative.

By collaborating with content creators, you tap into a wellspring of innovation, connecting with diverse audiences through their unique voices.

By using content creators, the focus is on having fun while driving business or campaign objectives. The quickest way to do this is to always to create an environment where creativity flourishes, and creators feel empowered to showcase their skills authentically.

This ethos extends beyond our projects at MultiChoice Group; it’s a guiding principle that has fuelled my career as a broadcast and content strategist.

Consumer trust

The reality is that content creators intimately know video platforms, understand their audience, and, most importantly, live in the space you want your brand message to land in. As the industry navigates the exciting landscape of platforms such as TikTok, brands must take cues from content creators.

TikTok, in particular, is a force to be reckoned with, keeping all of us on our toes as it reshapes the way we consume and engage with content.

This shift, along with indications that consumers trust content creators on brands and social media over traditional media, signifies the exponential growth of the industry.

This is further illustrated in the increase of content creators in niche topics – everything from lifestyle to politics – the latter being a topic and trend to observe closely with the national election coming up.

According to Statista, influencer advertising spend in South Africa is estimated to increase by 11.6% annually. This is an opportunity to redefine the relationship between content creators and branded videos.

Building an authentic video strategy

Building a brand presence through creator and video marketing, much like traditional marketing efforts, is a gradual process. A common misconception surrounding creator marketing is the idea that a single post from an influencer or content creator can instantly translate into sales.

Notably, deep-branded engagement finds its stride with macro- and nano-influencers, organic and paid – all in the mix.

Keeping a finger on the pulse of video trends, audience preferences, and emerging creators is essential for staying ahead. Yet, it’s within these challenges that the love story I mentioned a few paragraphs back emerges.

A prime example of this unlikely love story unfolding was with the launch of I Blew It Season 6 on Mzansi Magic. To support the launch of this hit show’s new season, we seamlessly integrated content creator marketing and shortform video.

Our approach was simple: create and shoot scripted skits, akin to mini-episodes, in collaboration with some of the most prominent digital content creators in the industry.

These skits not only garnered significant shares across various social platforms – exceeding close to a million organic video views – it also propelled the ‘I Blew It’ hashtag to trend on Twitter on the day of the show’s premiere and the following day. The first episode’s TVRs speak for themselves.

Fickle mistress

The success of these collaborations underscores the power of this unexpected love story. And this is just one of many examples of why content creators need to be a crucial part of your video strategy, whether you are a broadcast brand or not.

However, these two aren’t solely responsible for their beautiful love story. It can only work if it leverages a strong organic and fine-tuned, targeted paid approach. This pushes out high-quality and authentic content pieces to the people who care about seeing it without relying on social media algorithms to make it happen.

We all know that the algorithm is a fickle mistress.

Without jinxing this relationship, I am excited to see it unfold and grow as I navigate the ever-shifting tides of video strategy while embracing the power of creator marketing. It excites me as this relationship is rooted in collaboration, authenticity, and a commitment to letting the one lead the other and vice versa.

A good video strategy is not just strategised in a corner office or boardroom – it is co-created with the very individuals who breathe life into our digital narratives.

Renaldo Schwarp is a broadcast and content strategist with 10+ years of experience in building digital, radio and TV brands. He currently spearheads Multiplatform Video and Influencer Marketing portfolios at MultiChoice Group.