The solution to address youth unemployment and the skills crisis lies in how we upskill and empower youth with relevant digital skills of the future before they enter the workplace.

ICT certifications are not enough to meet the rate of change needed in the workplace and secure sustainable job creation. As a result, South African companies that hire and create jobs for young people with real life practical skills that meet the current and future skills demands of business will succeed.

World Youth Skills Day, observed on 15 July, recognises the importance of empowering young people with skills for employment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development. T

he theme for World Youth Skills Day 2024 is Youth Skills for Peace and Development. It highlights the crucial role that young people play in peacebuilding and conflict resolution efforts.

Business leaders across Africa have highlighted the importance of empowering youth with skills of the future. This needs to be in alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 and 8.

There is a growing demand for AI skills across industries and job roles and youth need to be equipped with essential AI skills for future employability as well as for entrepreneurship.

AI skill training needs to be inclusive, equitable and practical to lead future generations to enhance the digital skills of tomorrow.

Partnership critical to address skills crisis

Salesforce research has indicated that more than 60% of full-time desk workers do not have the skills to use generative AI technology – even though most of them are convinced this knowledge will advance their careers.

As a result, training the next generation, as well as reskilling the current generation when it comes to AI, is a key component of the tech revolution.

Ursula Fear, senior talent programme manager at Salesforce South Africa, says AI specialists need to be empowered now in order to implement best AI practices for the future.

“We need to act urgently to mitigate the fact that we don’t want to have too many certified yet unemployable young people entering the workforce. Importing talent is not a long-term solution and we cannot extend the contracts of those who enter the country to fix the problem now. We need to upskill locally and ensure that we have the talent to take the vital technology sector, which contributes about 8% to the economy, to the next level,” says Fear.

“South Africa requires a mindset change, and the government cannot address the skills crisis alone. It requires collaboration and partnership from the business sector to form long-term solutions that tangibly address the existing digital skills gap by providing youth with hands-on experience.

“Education and tertiary certifications form a critical component of empowering our current and future ICT workforce, but what is truly needed is the provision of hands-on experience and mentorship to sustainably develop leaders and entrepreneurs of the future and grow the South African economy,” adds Fear.

Gen Z needs both theoretical knowledge and practical skills

“As South Africa’s youth navigate the challenges of high unemployment, it’s clear that traditional ICT certifications alone are not enough to meet the rapid changes in the technology sector,” says Vanashree Govender, media and communications manager at Huawei SA.

“Gen Z requires a more hands-on approach to skills training, combining practical experience with mentorship to develop a workforce ready to meet current and future demands. Recognising this urgency, Huawei has been actively involved in advancing the youth ICT sector for a digital, intelligent future.”

In line with this commitment, Huawei’s flagship programme, LEAP focuses on providing practical, hands-on experience in addition to traditional training. At the LEAP Summit 2024, Huawei announced its plan to train an additional 150 000 talents in Sub-Saharan Africa over the next three years.

This initiative builds on their initial goal to equip over 100 000 people with digital skills by 2025, a target they have already surpassed.

LEAP aims to foster strong digital leadership and create a skilled ICT workforce by offering a comprehensive range of activities, including ICT training and certification courses, government digital capacity building, and ICT skills competitions.

This approach highlights the importance of the private sector in empowering South Africa’s Gen Z with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, ensuring they are prepared to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Entrepreneurship fosters creativity and resilience

Teaching young people entrepreneurship skills is crucial, as it fosters creativity, resilience, and a sense of agency, benefiting both individuals and society as a whole, says Didi Onwu, managing editor of Anzisha, a three-year fellowship programme that supports young African entrepreneurs between the ages of 15 and 22.

“Entrepreneurship drives economic growth by creating jobs, fostering innovation, and increasing productivity. When young people learn how to start and manage businesses, they contribute to the overall prosperity of their communities and countries.

“But more than that, entrepreneurship empowers young people to take control of their destinies. By teaching them how to identify opportunities, develop business ideas, and execute plans, we equip them with the tools to shape their futures,” says Onwu.

Teaching young people entrepreneurial skills encourages critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability, she adds. “They learn to find solutions, pivot when necessary, and overcome challenges, and while not everyone will become an entrepreneur, entrepreneurial skills are valuable in any career.

Whether working for themselves or others, young people who understand business principles can contribute to job creation and economic stability.”

Using low-code tools for simple tech skills development

With more than 50% of South African employers reporting that they are recruiting essential ICT skills overseas it’s clear that there is a massive demand for digital skills training in this country. The most in-demand expertise, and one of the most challenging to find locally, is within the software development field.

Zoho works with micro, small and medium enterprises to create digital literacy and provide critical skill development. Andrew Bourne, regional manager, Africa | Zoho Corporation says, “we need to future-proof children so that they are equipped to apply for jobs that require digital and development skills.”

“With low-code platforms, for example, citizen developers can create complex and powerful business applications without requiring costly and lengthy training. Most low-code application development can be managed with users who only have moderate technical knowledge.”