2023 was an eventful year for sports fans. Highlights include the Africa Cup of Nations, which achieved record-breaking viewer numbers and reinforced football’s status as the continent’s favourite sport.

The Springboks celebrated another historic victory, claiming their fourth Rugby World Cup Championship and their second consecutive win.

According to the latest 2023 South African Sports Review, brands, federations, rightsholders and broadcasters are still capitalising on South African viewers’ vibrant sports culture. The report is now available from Nielsen Sports SA.

Significant trends

The 2023 South African Sports Review highlights significant trends and emerging patterns within the sports industry, providing a crucial resource for brands, sponsors, and sports organisations aiming to understand and engage with South African lifestyle and sports fans.

The report reveals that, with several premium sports events occurring throughout the year, sports fans’ attention is increasingly divided and highly coveted.

As audiences engage with sports across multiple screens simultaneously, their attention is split among various lifestyle and sporting events. This trend is driven by increased participation in lifestyle, sports and fitness activities plus the growing number of channels available for consumption of content across any or all fan interests.

Retaining attention

“Brands and rightsholders are working increasingly hard to gain and retain attention among sports viewers in South Africa,” said Nwabisa Sauls, senior commercial manager at Nielsen Sports, commenting on the emerging trends.

“This reinforces that, more than ever before, brands with the most up-to-date, data-driven insights into fans and audiences’ behaviour and preferences will come out on top,” she said. “Armed with accurate data, these forward-thinking brands can spot and take advantage of the opportunities, avoid the pitfalls and make the most of these changing times – ensuring sport’s ongoing appeal and value.”

The enlightening and comprehensive report surveyed South Africans aged between 16 and 69 who access the internet. The sample details included information on demographics such as age, gender and race, which are crucial factors in understanding the composition of the different interest bases in South Africa.

To provide a comprehensive understanding of the audience engaged in sports in South Africa, Nielsen analysed the detailed demographic profiles, setting the scene for a deep dive into South African sports fans’ interests in different sports, lifestyle activities and their product and service consumption behaviours as particular sports fans.

Data-tracking is vital

Saul adds, “Continuous data tracking is a vital tool for the sports and marketing industry to monitor and evaluate their sponsorship portfolios. By using independent and comprehensive insights, brands can inform their strategic decisions and adapt their planning accordingly.”

The report highlights that, beyond sports, South African fans are showing increased interest in various lifestyle activities such as food festivals, live music, and comedy shows. Diversification presents opportunities for brands to integrate lifestyle elements into sports events to enhance engagement. Interest in Women’s sport has also shown promising growth.