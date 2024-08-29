Nothing has had a more profound effect on communication than the digital revolution. From the days of face-to-face meetings and snail mail to the era of instant messaging and virtual conferencing, the evolution has been seismic.

The phrase ‘lost in translation’ has never had the potential to ring more true than in today’s business landscape. Consider the fact that our workforce is made up of six generations. That’s a wide range of people who must contend with constant changes to their day-to-day work lives.

It’s understandable then why a disconnect could exist between those who relied heavily on physical mail, telephone calls, and face-to-face meetings and others who have grown up with the ability to send a message across the globe in seconds, with the click of a button.

A transformative technology that emerged as a game-changer in the way we communicate is mobile technology. No longer are we bound to our desks to answer emails.

Employees don’t have to huddle in the conference room around a speakerphone that dials out, and an instant message, ‘more often than not’ gets to a colleague before we’re even able to stand up and walk across the room.

A recent survey found that up to 70% of emails are opened on smartphones and 85% of workers are using their personal smartphones for work-related purposes. However, it’s not only what we are using to communicate that is changing, but also how we communicate.

A one tap reaction

The emoji was created in 1999 by Japanese artist Shigetaka Kurita who at the time was a designer working for NTT DOCOMO, the mobile operator of the NTT Group and partner company of NTT DATA.

Daniel Metz, CEO NTT DATA Romania, remarked that “through emojis, social co-existence has received and will continue to receive a complete another dimension”.

This certainly rings true as what started off as a set of 176 emoji characters for mobile phones and pagers has transformed today into more than just a millennial messaging fad, with many touting the characters as a lingua franca for the digital age.

It’s been estimated that more than 60% of people use emojis in their work communication. One reason cited for this is that emojis help us express ideas and emotions in the workplace (79% of emoji users), particularly as the lines between generational communication increasingly blur and the tone of digital communication can be misconstrued.

Tone of message

In conversations that do not take place face-to-face, we are unable to see the other party’s facial expressions and body language. This makes it difficult to gauge their feelings, hence their message could be interpreted in different ways.

An example: ending a statement with an exclamation mark versus ending it with a smiley face or a thumbs up can completely alter the tone of the message.

However, some may still feel that emojis are out of place in business communications and in some cases that may be misunderstood. For example, a red-faced emoji might mean ‘angry’ to one person, another person might interpret it as ‘embarrassed.’ This can cause confusion and a disconnect between correspondents.

To use or not to use?

Whatever your view is on these digital reactions, they are becoming more common practice in workplace communications It’s been estimated that more than 60% of people use emojis in their work communication. meaning that we are likely to continue to see communication channels evolve to incorporate tone, voice, and personality in ways that are more aligned with real-life interactions.

This is particularly relevant as businesses address diversity and inclusivity. Emojis are able to better represent people with disabilities, such as the icon showing an ear with an attached hearing aid, an image using sign language, and others with service dogs, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs, and a person using a white cane.

By tapping into the nuances of an evolving workplace and including more and more diversified emoji options, employees and clients can enjoy an increasingly inclusive experience with brands.

How to use emojis

Instead of focusing on if we should be using emojis, we should rather be considering when and how we use them. Context is key and knowing your audience is a must. With the number of mobile users expected to reach 7.49 billion by 2025, a more visually driven, universal language is just one form of digital communication that we need to learn to adapt to.

Linguists and data scientists are seeking new ways to study language and communication in the digital ideograms. Graduate students are writing dissertations on the subject, and closer to home, emoji enthusiasts in your own workplace have probably already started using them.

They’re not just for Gen Z or Millennials, they’re for everyone. As the world becomes more digital, more globalised, and more connected, these icons are shifting from cute to crucial in productive and inclusive workplace communication. 😊

Marian Scala is vice president of external communications at NTT DATA. In April 2024, Dimension Data rebranded to become NTT DATA. NTT DATA forms part of NTT Ltd, a USD 30 billion IT services provider that is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100.