The media industry is an intricate tapestry woven with creativity, innovation, and relentless drive. It’s a world where deadlines loom like dark clouds and the pressure to create captivating content is ever-present.

Over nearly three decades of working within this industry, I have observed one harsh truth repeatedly enacted: compassion and heart often have no space here.

This might sound like a sweeping generalisation, but it stems from the very fabric of the media sector – a fast-paced environment where glossy exteriors mask the inner turmoil of those struggling to meet relentless demands.

In a space where success is measured by ratings, views and profits, individuals are often compelled to don iron-clad exteriors, shielding themselves from the bullets of stress, criticism, and burnout.

The need to present a strong front becomes a survival mechanism, leaving little room for vulnerability, empathy or genuine connection.

This hardened approach to work might ensure short-term success, but it fosters a culture where personal values like generosity, empathy and adding value to people’s lives are side-lined.

This made the working environment unbearable for someone like me – someone whose personal value system revolves around making a positive impact on others.

The irony of a ‘green footprint’

The irony I’ve struggled with throughout my career is that, while the media industry has wholeheartedly embraced the concept of a ‘green footprint’ and environmental consciousness, that level of consideration is rarely extended to the human element – especially to those in underserved communities.

The push for sustainable practices, reducing carbon footprints and advocating for environmental stewardship is necessary. But where does this leave the people within these communities? Why is there such a glaring disconnect between our concern for the planet and our concern for the people living on it?

The media industry’s efforts to ‘go green’ are widespread and well-publicised – but there is still a lack of parallel efforts to support the communities often depicted in the content we produce.

This disconnect has gnawed at me for years, fuelling a deep sense of discontent and leading me to question my place within the industry.

I began to yearn for a space where media, storytelling, and community impact could intersect – where content creation could be a force for good, not just a tool for profit.

Inclusivity empowers enterprise

Eight years ago, that yearning led to the birth of iKasi Creative, an organisation that has become a sanctuary for those who, like me, believe in merging media with meaningful impact.

iKasi Creative is a space where compassion and heart are not just welcome; they are the driving force behind everything we do.

Our mission is simple yet profound: to empower unemployed youth by equipping them with storytelling skills, enabling them to use their mobile devices to gather stories from their local communities.

This approach amplifies the voices of those often left unheard, while also helping these young storytellers enter the gig economy, where they can earn incomes and build sustainable careers.

We believe that everyone has a story to tell, and these stories are invaluable to understanding the human experience. By training youth in content creation, we are giving them the tools to document their realities, share their perspectives, and challenge the narratives that have long been dominated by those with power and privilege.

Overlooked impact

This, in turn, fosters a more inclusive media landscape; one that reflects the diversity of our world and gives space to the stories that matter most.

The impact of this work extends far beyond the individuals we train. It ripples through entire communities, bringing about a sense of pride, agency, and possibility.

For many of the young people who come through our programmes, the opportunity to tell their stories and those of their communities is life-changing. It shifts their perception of what is possible, opening doors to opportunities they may have never considered.

This is the kind of impact that is often overlooked in the traditional media landscape, where metrics and profits take precedence over people and communities.

The invaluable impact of a cultural shift

I can’t help but dream of a future where more media companies adopt a similar ethos – where impact, compassion and giving back become integral parts of the industry’s culture.

Imagine a media landscape where every company prioritises not just the stories they tell, but the people behind those stories… A landscape where the power of storytelling is harnessed not just to entertain, but to also educate, empower, and uplift.

This cultural shift requires a reimagining of what success looks like in the media industry. It’s about moving beyond the traditional markers of success – ratings, views and profits – and recognising the value of social impact.

It’s about creating spaces where individuals can bring their whole selves to work, where vulnerability is not seen as a weakness, but as a strength that fosters connection and creativity. It’s about building a media industry that cares as much about the people who create content as it does about the content itself.

To achieve this, we must start by challenging the existing norms and structures that perpetuate the disconnect between media and community impact.

This shift calls for:

Advocating for policies that support diversity, equity, and inclusion – not just in front of the camera, but behind it as well.

Investing in training and development programs that empower underrepresented voices and give them the tools to succeed in an industry that has historically excluded them.

Creating partnerships with organisations like iKasi Creative that are already doing this work and amplifying their efforts on a larger scale.

Leading with compassion

As leaders in the media industry, we have a responsibility to lead with compassion and heart. This means being attuned to the needs of our teams, our audiences, and the communities we serve. It means creating work environments where people feel valued, supported and inspired to bring their best selves to the table.

It means recognising that our work has the power to shape perceptions, influence culture and drive social change – and that that power comes with a serious responsibility.

At iKasi Creative, we have seen first-hand the transformative power of compassion in leadership. When you create a space where people feel seen, heard and valued, you unlock a level of creativity and innovation that is impossible to achieve in an environment of fear and pressure.

Compassionate leadership is not just about being kind or empathetic; it’s about being intentional in your actions and decisions and prioritising the well-being of your team and your community in everything you do.

A call to action

As I reflect on nearly 30 years in the industry, I am filled with a sense of hope and possibility. The challenges are great, but so are the opportunities to create real, lasting change.

I urge my colleagues and peers to join me in this mission – to rethink the way we do business, and to embrace a new model that puts people and impact at the centre of our work.

Together, we can build a media industry that is both profitable and purposeful – an industry that values compassion and heart as much as it values creativity and innovation; an industry that is not just a reflection of the world as it is, but a catalyst for the world as it could be.

This is the future I dream of, and I believe it is within our reach. Let us seize this moment to make it a reality.

Lamise Inglis is recognised for her strategic vision, operational excellence, and ability to drive growth in competitive markets. She is skilled in managing diverse teams and known for her strong leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to excellence. As the founder and MD of Ikasi Creative Media, an NPO she co-founded in 2012, she oversees the delivery of multimedia training programmes for aspiring filmmakers in rural areas.

CLICK ON THE COVER TO READ WOMEN IN THE MEDIA 2024