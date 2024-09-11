You know that feeling when you overhear someone saying good things about you? It’s a little boost to the ego, right? What if you could tap into what people say about your brand – the good, the bad, and everything in between?

With social media listening, you can do exactly that. A survey from Social Media Examiner reveals that most respondents view social media listening as valuable; in fact, Hubspot reports that 62% of marketers claim social listening is the best marketing tactic.

What is social media listening?

Social media listening monitors digital conversations to understand what customers say about your brand and industry online. It’s like eavesdropping on a global cocktail party where your brand is the topic of conversation.

You want to listen to what people love, hate, or wish for regarding your products or services and understand the sentiment and the context surrounding those conversations.

The difference between social media listening and social media monitoring

Social monitoring is like taking regular snapshots of your brand’s online presence. It involves tracking and gathering every mention, comment, share, or message related to your brand across social platforms.