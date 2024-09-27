The business landscape requires forward-thinking leaders who understand that the traditional top-down leadership model is losing its grip. Organisations that thrive in this new reality recognise that true power lies in influence, not authority.

Powerful leadership is about fostering a culture where every employee feels empowered to contribute, innovate, and lead – regardless of their job title. This shift isn’t just about feel-good vibes; it’s a strategic imperative.

When you unleash the collective intelligence and passion of your workforce, the results are undeniable: increased innovation, stronger solutions, and ultimately, accelerated business growth.

Leaders who succeed in this environment do so by mastering a few key principles.

Cultivate initiative

A key aspect of leadership is encouraging team members to take ownership and lead projects, fostering a sense of responsibility and innovation.

Balancing this autonomy with quality control is crucial, and it begins with a clear vision. By sharing the company’s goals and outlining how each person’s contribution fits in, employees are empowered to take initiative while staying aligned with the organisation’s objectives.

Setting ground rules from the outset – clarifying deliverables, quality expectations, and timelines – creates a framework that supports autonomy without sacrificing quality.

It’s also vital to establish a safe environment where employees feel comfortable checking in and seeking guidance as they work. By doing this, leaders can ensure that their teams are motivated to take risks, share ideas, and innovate without fear of judgement.

Cross-collaborate

Cross-functional collaboration is essential for innovation and robust business strategies. Diverse perspectives can lead to solutions that are more creative and effective. For example, projects that bring together different disciplines often result in successful outcomes that exceed initial expectations.

However, breaking down silos and encouraging collaboration can be challenging. The key is to align senior leaders on the purpose and outcomes of projects, ensuring that responsibility and accountability are clearly defined.

Leaders must also create a psychologically safe space where all voices are valued, regardless of hierarchy. By removing the barriers of day-to-day reporting lines and focusing on each team member’s expertise, collaboration becomes more natural and productive.

Empower up

Empowering employees to develop their leadership skills is another vital component of a growth-oriented culture. At GroupM, we’ve seen the impact of our GradX programme, which accelerates graduate learning through structured lessons, mentorship, and access to senior executives. This, along with ongoing mentorship and a suite of self-learning tools, supports continuous development and prepares our team for future challenges.

The return on investment for these programs is evident in a clear succession plan, where individuals are prepared to take on greater responsibilities and deliver exceptional results.

Creating a culture of continuous learning involves leading by example – leaders should share how learning has shaped their careers and provide regular opportunities for discussion and growth.

Build for better

Inspiring the next generation of leaders requires thoughtful planning and inspirational leadership. I look for emerging leaders who are team players, eager learners, and natural problem-solvers.

A future leader is someone who embodies the company’s mission and vision, collaborates effectively, and shows initiative without needing a title to validate their contributions.

To inspire teams to think long-term, leaders must clearly communicate the company’s vision and continuously motivate their teams toward that goal. Regular updates on progress help keep everyone aligned and focused.

My advice to young professionals aspiring to leadership roles is to be prepared for hard work, to learn continuously, and to be both ambitious and kind. While ruthlessness might accelerate your ascent, kindness ensures you have a strong support network once you reach the top.

Merissa Himraj is the chief growth officer at GroupM South Africa. An experienced communications expert with over 20 years of industry experience – a decade of which was spent in various key roles at Wavemaker – her skillset spans both media and commercial business disciplines, but her true love is strategic thinking and implementation.

