With the country on the brink of a burnout epidemic, it’s vital that companies quell this looming threat to productivity and industry by implementing and promoting a healthy work-life balance.

South Africa is grappling with a severe work-life balance crisis, where nearly one in three employees suffer from burnout, according to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).

The 2024 Risk Outlook report by International SOS underscores this growing threat of crisis fatigue, with 80% of risk management experts warning that stress and burnout will significantly impact businesses and their workforce this year.

The pressures of an unstable economy, high living costs and social tensions are driving South African workers to the brink, resulting in widespread stress and dwindling engagement levels. With 36% of the workforce experiencing daily stress and over 71% reporting low job satisfaction, the burnout crisis is not just a personal issue – it’s a looming threat to productivity and wellbeing across the nation.

As this crisis deepens, the role of employers in safeguarding their workforce’s mental health becomes increasingly vital. By prioritising personal wellbeing and creating supportive work environments, businesses can help restore balance and mitigate the detrimental effects of this ongoing burnout epidemic.

Identifying the triggers

Work-life balance involves finding the right mix between your job and personal life. It means making sure you have enough time and energy for both work and personal activities like family, friends and hobbies. Achieving a good balance allows you to enjoy life more fully while avoiding excessive stress or burnout.

Productivity expert Maura Thomas highlights various daily challenges faced by employees that negatively impact their wellbeing, such as:

The expectation of being ‘always on’

Time constraints due to back-to-back meetings throughout the day

Constant distractions from communication technology and open-office layouts

The omnipresence of work due to our constant connectedness

These factors contribute to burnout, stress and strain.

A nation on the brink of burnout

While the workplace itself presents many challenges, our economic and socio-political environment further exacerbates the struggle for work-life balance.

Several key factors are at play:

Economic pressure

South Africa’s economy is struggling, marked by high unemployment and rising living costs. Consumer inflation surged to a 13-year high of 6.9% in 2022, significantly reducing household purchasing power. Many South Africans are finding it difficult to keep up with the escalating costs of essential goods and services, such as food, transportation and housing.

Despite the rising cost of living, many workers have not seen corresponding salary increases. For example, the average nominal take-home pay has declined, leaving workers with less disposable income for basic needs. The burden of servicing debt, such as home and personal loans, has become increasingly heavy. Many individuals are turning to credit cards to manage expenses, leading to higher levels of debt and financial insecurity.

These economic pressures intensify stress among employees, as many struggle with financial instability. According to SADAG, about one in three employees experience burnout, a condition worsened by the economic climate.

Socio-political factors

Political polarisation and social unrest further complicate the work environment, trapping workers in a cycle of uncertainty that heightens anxiety and disengagement.

The ongoing water crisis and frequent load shedding cycles severely impact the work-life balance for many.

These disruptions make working from home challenging, and for those having to commute, traffic congestion and safety concerns add significant stress, and take away valuable time from family.

The cumulative effects of these social tensions create a pervasive sense of crisis, blurring the lines between personal and professional life, making it difficult for employees to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Climate in crisis

Concerns about climate change also weigh heavily on workers’ minds. We are experiencing more frequent and severe heatwaves, droughts, and floods, adversely impacting employee wellness.

The 2022 floods in KwaZulu-Natal caused extensive damage to infrastructure and disrupted healthcare services. Extreme weather events like these also increase the risk of disease outbreaks, leading to absenteeism and reduced productivity among workers.

These extreme conditions disrupt daily life and threaten job security. The economic consequences of climate change, coupled with the fear of losing livelihoods due to unpredictable climate impacts, create pervasive anxiety among workers, contributing to heightened stress levels.

In healthy company

There is a growing expectation for organisations to take proactive measures to support employee wellbeing. This shift is necessary to mitigate the adverse effects of ongoing crises and to foster a healthier work environment.

Companies that recognise the importance of fostering a balanced work environment improve employee wellbeing, effectively enhancing productivity and overall job satisfaction.

Healthy measures employers can take include:

Offering flexible working hours

Implementing mental health support programmes

Encouraging a culture in which time breaks or time off is normalised

Supportive workplaces can greatly facilitate work-life balance. Flexibility allows employees to manage their work commitments around their personal lives, reducing the likelihood of conflict between the two.

Self-aligning strategies

Those struggling with work-life balance can implement several strategies to achieve greater harmony between their professional and personal lives.

These proactive measures will help you mitigate the impact of external stressors and regain control over your time and energy.

Set clear boundaries

It’s crucial to establish distinct boundaries between work and personal time. Define specific times for work-related activities and dedicate uninterrupted time for hobbies, relaxation, exercise and spending quality time with loved ones. Being clear about when work ends and personal time begins can help prevent the blurring of lines that often leads to burnout.

Practice open communication

Communicate openly with both your employer and family to manage expectations and reduce conflicts. Ensure that all parties understand each other’s needs and constraints. Open dialogue leads to mutual understanding and the establishment of realistic goals and timelines.

Prioritise personal time

Investing in your personal wellbeing is key to maintaining a healthy work-life balance. So, it’s important to allocate time for activities – hobbies, exercise, relaxation – that strengthen your mental and physical health. This serves as a powerful counterbalance to the pressures of work, keeping stress levels in check.

Consider flexible work arrangements

If unemployed, seek positions at companies that offer flexible working hours, remote work options, and a culture that values employee wellness alongside productivity. If employed, ask for this: open the discussion, with supporting data on the benefits for all.

Seek counselling or support

If you are experiencing high stress or burnout, consider seeking support from a mental health professional or joining a support group. Counselling can provide coping strategies and help you manage challenges. Don’t hesitate to reach out for help if you feel overwhelmed – taking care of your mental health is as important as addressing physical ailments.

The road ahead: A collective, systemic effort

Widespread stress and burnout significantly impact productivity and, effectively, industry. This requires leaders to redefine work-life balance for their teams in a way that suits the modern workplace, rather than using it as an ambiguous catchphrase.

While individual strategies are important, systemic changes are also needed. Employers should prioritise employee wellbeing through policies, programs, and a supportive organisational culture.

Ultimately, achieving a healthy work-life balance requires a multifaceted approach that considers both personal and structural factors.

At its core, work-life balance is about making choices that align with your values and priorities. In a country as dynamic and challenging as ours, achieving this balance is more than a personal goal; it’s a societal necessity.

By working together – employers, employees, policymakers –we can create an environment in which work-life balance is not a luxury, but a reality for all.

Thando Dolomo has led strategic initiatives at DStv and MultiChoice, focusing on driving revenue growth, enhancing brand visibility and fostering key stakeholder relationships. With over a decade of experience, specialising in trade marketing and communications, Dolomo effectively leverages industry insights to optimise campaigns, manage communications, and deliver impactful results across both digital and traditional platforms.

