In today’s digital age, where advancements in technology are developing faster than their real-world applications can be envisioned, connecting with people on a human level is becoming increasingly important.

As the head of client success at Helm, I have witnessed firsthand the power of human interaction in building long-lasting relationships, fostering trust with clients and teams, and driving business growth in a digital era.

With artificial intelligence and other tech advancements permeating our lives and workplaces, intelligence of the social kind is an attribute that has the power to set businesses apart from their competitors. Face-to-face communication can improve understanding of complex concepts, and encourage participation that may lead to higher levels of creativity and problem-solving abilities.

All of these are valuable components that can contribute to better collaboration, increased productivity, and innovation when combined with smart technology.

Influence and inform

But the power of human connection also allows for the relationship that has been established to influence and inform every other (online or in-person) interaction you might have with an individual or group of individuals going forward.

Being collectively in tune with a person’s verbal and non-verbal cues better informs your communication style and gives you better control and influence over the conversation’s outcomes. As the saying goes, some of the best business is done over a good meal – with other people.

And as good as AI can be at so many things, it is not particularly good at breaking bread (yet).

If we acknowledge that there is value in face-to-face interaction, then it is important to give younger generations entering our workforce the opportunity to connect with other people on a human level. With limited to no in-office experience, the world’s first entirely digital generation is missing out on harnessing the power of interpersonal relationships.

Develop soft skills

In-person one-on-one time for junior staff with managers and peers is therefore also essential for soft-skills development, as it allows for collaboration, motivation and personalised support. It also translates into holistic growth and an opportunity to fast-track their career trajectories and plan based on their abilities and experience.

Without exposure to their colleagues, young employees are likely to lose out on impromptu learning experiences that might prove invaluable. They are also less likely to develop a workplace culture, making them feel less connected to others which ultimately impacts the business as a brand and how it is represented by the people it hires.

As the world becomes more automated, the ability to navigate complex human emotions and situations involving other people will only become more valuable in the workplace. Conflict resolution, counsel, and communication skills are becoming pivotal in determining the success of business people in today’s competitive landscape.

Resolve conflicts

With numerous competitors vying for every business opportunity, the ability to effectively resolve conflicts and build strong stakeholder relationships often determines who secures the client’s budget.

To nurture people skills in a workforce heavily reliant on technology, it is essential to encourage face-to-face interactions and human connections.

Extroverts may find it easier to navigate social situations, but even the more introverted among us can benefit from stepping out of our comfort zones and engaging with others in ways that are meaningful. Building a network of professional relationships takes time and practice, but the rewards can be immense both personally and professionally.

Meaningful exchanges

In an industry where almost everything can be done online, Helm believes that AI isn’t going to dilute the importance of human connection, nor will it replace the meaningful exchanges between individuals that may immediately or one-day influence business outcomes.

Using technology to enhance rather than replace the importance of human connection, Helm is motivated to build lasting relationships that drive loyalty and growth because we personalise our approach to nurture partnerships; making our customers feel valued and understood – because they genuinely are.

In a world where technology reigns supreme, it is the human touch that ultimately sets us apart.

Daniela Thom is head of client success at Helm.