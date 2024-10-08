Struggling to keep up with the relentless pace of digital marketing? You’re not alone. Businesses today are under pressure to do more with less, and internal teams don’t always have the capacity or capabilities to deliver on your marketing goals.

Could it be time to outsource your marketing?

SEMRush tells us that nearly 94% of businesses outsource at least part of their marketing efforts. That’s not surprising, considering outsourcing can be a cost-effective way to bring fresh ideas, specialised expertise, and greater efficiency to your marketing campaigns.

But outsourced marketing isn’t simply handing over a checklist and waiting for results. It’s about identifying a partner who shares your goals, understands your vision, and is committed to driving growth for your business.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is outsourced marketing?

Outsourced marketing involves partnering with external companies for your marketing efforts. These companies manage everything from digital marketing and social media to brand development and advertising campaigns.

Their job? To take the pressure off you by managing the more complex marketing tasks, so you can focus on running your business. With their data-driven strategies and fresh perspective, they help your brand connect with your audience in a way that’s more effective and impactful, all while delivering real, measurable results.

But how do you separate a great fit from a potential misfire?

Warning signs of ineffective outsourced marketing

Choosing the right outsourcing partner can be challenging, and spotting red flags early can save you from wasted resources and frustration. Look out for the following warning signs:

Poor communication: A solid partnership thrives on transparent, consistent communication. If your marketing partner is often vague, misses updates, or avoids discussing strategy details, it’s a clear indicator of trouble.

Insufficient understanding : Every marketing campaign must be tailored to fit your industry and audience. If your outsourced marketing partner doesn’t demonstrate a deep understanding of your business or fails to customise its approach, you’ll likely end up with irrelevant messaging.

Every marketing campaign must be tailored to fit your industry and audience. If your outsourced marketing partner doesn’t demonstrate a deep understanding of your business or fails to customise its approach, you’ll likely end up with irrelevant messaging. Lack of measurable results: A primary reason for outsourcing is to achieve measurable ROI. If there’s no clear data to back up their performance – or worse, if the numbers are stagnant – it’s time to rethink your partnership.

Inflexibility: The marketing landscape is ever-changing, and a marketing partner who can’t keep pace with new trends and technologies (or suggest pivoting depending on industry trends) will ultimately limit your growth.

Do: Set clear objectives from the start

Before bringing in a marketing company, get crystal clear on what you want. Are you trying to increase brand awareness, drive more leads, or break into a new market? Being specific about your goals helps the marketing company know exactly what they’re working towards.

For example, if you’re aiming to generate leads, be clear about how many and by when. The more specific you are, the better the results you’ll see.

Don’t: Rush the selection process

Don’t rush into hiring the first marketing company you find. Take your time. Do your homework – look into their experience, check out their case studies, and get testimonials. You want to make sure they’ve worked with businesses like yours and can deliver the results you’re after.

Jumping too quickly into a partnership can cost you both time and money if it doesn’t work out, so slow down and make a smart choice.

Do: Choose a partner with relevant experience

Not all marketing companies are going to be a perfect fit for your industry. Choose one that knows your market inside and out. If you’re in tech, for instance, you need someone who understands long sales cycles, compliance issues, and industry lingo.

Look at their portfolio and see if they’ve worked with businesses like yours. A partner with relevant experience will know what works and will save you from the trial-and-error phase.

Don’t: Ignore the importance of communication

Even though you’re outsourcing, your marketing company should feel like part of your team. Good communication is key. Make sure there’s a regular back-and-forth—whether it’s weekly meetings, quick email check-ins, or shared project management tools.

Without solid communication, things can easily fall through the cracks. You want to make sure they understand your vision and keep you updated on progress. Open communication keeps everyone on track and prevents unwanted surprises.

Do: Establish clear expectations and KPIs

Set the bar early by agreeing on measurable goals. Whether it’s driving more traffic to your site, increasing social media engagement, or boosting lead conversions, be clear on what success looks like.

Establish a timeline and regularly check in to see how things are going. Having specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) gives you a clear view of how your marketing partner is performing and lets you course-correct if necessary.

Don’t: Micromanage your outsourced team

It’s tempting to stay involved in every little decision, but trust your marketing partner to do what you hired them for. Micromanagement stifles creativity and slows down progress. Instead, focus on the big picture – set the strategy, provide feedback, and let them handle the details.

You’ll get better results when your marketing partner has the freedom to execute their expertise without you looking over their shoulder all the time.

Do: Foster a collaborative partnership

Treat your marketing company like an extension of your team. Get them involved in brainstorming sessions and key decisions to make them feel like they’re part of the bigger picture. A collaborative approach encourages them to bring new ideas to the table and feel invested in your success. When both sides feel like true partners, the results are always better.

Don’t: Prioritise cost over quality

It can be tempting to go with the cheapest option, but you often get what you pay for. Marketing is an investment, and cutting corners on cost usually means cutting corners on quality. Instead, focus on finding a company that offers real value.

It might cost a bit more upfront, but the returns will be worth it when you’re getting high-quality work and measurable results.

