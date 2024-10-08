When leadership is defined solely by a position, it can create a narrow perspective that overlooks the true essence of what it means to lead.

This mindset often stifles innovation and discourages initiative and limits the recognition of potential leaders who operate outside conventional hierarchies.

The challenge lies in breaking free from this restrictive viewpoint to embrace a more holistic approach to leadership – one that values mindset, actions and the ability to inspire others, regardless of titles.

This shift is essential but can be difficult in environments where titles and positions are deeply ingrained as the primary indicators of leadership.

One of the most significant lessons I’ve learned is that leadership starts with having the right mindset: one focused on impact rather than status.

When I was promoted to managing director at EssenceMediacom, my first week involved stepping into a client-servicing role. To some, this might have seemed like a demotion, but I saw it as an opportunity to leverage my analytical skills and stabilise a client relationship during a critical time.

The power of active participation

This “get-it-done” attitude has been a consistent thread throughout my career. I’ve always believed in being an active participant rather than a passive observer – whether it’s tackling a complex client challenge or diving into industry forums like the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

My curiosity and constant thirst for knowledge have allowed me to stay ahead of industry trends and provide valuable insights to my team and clients.

Empowering others: Building a legacy beyond personal achievement

But leadership extends far beyond individual achievements; it’s about empowering others to reach their full potential. My approach to talent management has always been multifaceted. I invest in professional development, recruit individuals with a strong sense of purpose, and foster a culture of accountability and connection.

I believe in leading by example, promoting values like integrity, empathy and accountability.

Providing constructive feedback is crucial for growth, and I strive to create an environment where everyone feels supported and challenged to excel.

Navigating challenges: A woman’s journey in leadership

The journey to leadership, especially for women in male-dominated industries, is rarely straightforward. I’ve faced my share of challenges, from the early struggles of gaining experience as a journalist to the implicit biases that often hinder women’s progress in leadership roles.

These experiences have shaped my approach to leadership and taught me the importance of self-advocacy, goal-setting, and building a network of allies.

Advocating for myself and others has become a core aspect of my leadership style. I’ve learned to use my voice to champion diversity and uplift those around me, ensuring that everyone can be recognised and valued.

Staying focused on my goals and regularly reflecting on my progress has helped me remain true to my aspirations, even in the face of adversity. Building a network of allies who understand the importance of true leadership and support my vision has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of the media landscape.

Pillars of growth: Advice for aspiring women leaders

For women in media seeking leadership roles, a strategic approach to professional development is essential. This begins with cultivating a strong sense of self-worth, effectively communicating your value, and leveraging your unique strengths.

Simultaneously, prioritise continuous learning through mentorship, professional development opportunities, and a commitment to expanding your knowledge base. Finally, proactively manage your career trajectory by actively seeking opportunities for growth and embracing challenges that push beyond your comfort zone.

Leadership is not a destination but a journey of constant evolution. Embrace the challenges, celebrate the victories, and never underestimate the power of your voice and vision.

Claudelle Naidoo is the new chief executive officer of GroupM SSA. She has more than 20 years’ experience in the media, marketing, research and advertising industries. Prior to being named CEO of GroupM, she was the CEO of EssenceMediacom. Naidoo considers herself to be a visionary leader dedicated to inspiring and adding value to brands and people seeking growth in Africa.