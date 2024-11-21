The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: New SAQA-approved higher certificate in advertising qualification

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa’s (IAB SA) Education Council has announced that the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) have approved a new Higher Certificate in Advertising qualification for the tertiary curriculum (SAQA ID 121447).

The qualification aims to equip aspiring advertising professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s dynamic digital media and marketing sector and is a collaboration between IAB South Africa, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and its accreditation partner Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA).

“We are delighted to have partnered with Red & Yellow Creative School of Business to bring this future-proof qualification to market,” says Su Little, head of the IAB SA Education Council and project lead for the redevelopment of the qualification.

“The advertising industry is constantly evolving and this new qualification will ensure that South African advertising professionals have the skills they need to stay ahead of the curve. The Higher Occupational Certificate: Advertiser is more inclusive of today’s digital landscape and is channel-agnostic. It also logically follows the flow of work through an agency, whether in-house or externally. It has been designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the advertising process — from client brief development to campaign execution and analysis.”

The qualification is registered with SAQA and tertiary institutions can now apply for accreditation to add it to their curriculum.

The Higher Occupational Certificate: Advertiser is expected to be available to students at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business from July 2026.

People moves

Eben Etzebeth’s extended partnership as the ambassador of Berocca

He is one of the biggest names in rugby, and with this 128th test cap against Argentina in Mbombela last month, he has become the most-capped rugby player in the history of South Africa.

Eben Etzebeth’s combination of toughness, skill, leadership, and humility makes him a beloved figure in rugby. Standing at over two meters tall and weighing over 120 kilograms, his physicality is unmatched. For this rugby champion, health, energy, and vitality are paramount, which is why he is the perfect representative for Berocca.

“We are excited to continue this journey, helping more people unlock their full potential with the power of Berocca. This extension is a result of our remarkable brand growth, which reflects the trust and enthusiasm our consumers have for our brand. We are grateful for their support and are committed to building on this momentum,” says Nompumelelo Thwala.

“As an athlete, I understand how crucial it is to maintain high energy levels, both on and off the field. Berocca gives me the edge I need to stay on top of my game, fuelling me through and after every challenge,” said Etzebeth.

SABC Appoints Tendai Matore acting CFO following resignation Yolande Van Biljon

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the resignation of Yolande van Biljon CFO. Her final day in the role will be 30 November 2024.

The SABC Board, management, and staff extend their sincere gratitude to Van Biljon for her contribution to the organisation. While saddened by her departure, the corporation fully respects her decision and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.

In the interim, and in line with the Board’s commitment to stability and financial sustainability, Tendai Matore has been appointed acting CFO. Matore, a Chartered Accountant (SA) with an MBA in Finance from Durham Business School in the UK, has been with the SABC since 2017 and has extensive experience in financial management.

The SABC Board is prioritizing the recruitment of a permanent CFO to ensure continuity and alignment with the Corporation’s Five-Year Strategy.

Seasoned PR Katie Andrews takes the helm at Irvine Partners, London

Irvine Partners, a leading creative communications agency with a presence across the UK, Europe and the global South, has appointed Katie Andrews, a seasoned PR leader and former head of PR activation at Publicis Groupe’s PG ONE, to head up its London Office, where she will also serve as a business unit director.

In late 2020, a decade after the agency was established in South Africa, Irvine Partners expanded its international reach with the opening of its London office which is now the group’s headquarters.

This move comes at a time when the agency is fast expanding across Europe, following the opening of an office in Stuttgart, Germany, in August this year, Irvine Partners’ second European office.

Andrews has over 20 years of experience in public relations, social media and influencer marketing, and has worked with the full breadth of clients spanning many sectors.

Mickey Llew welcomes Reagan Moyo as new organic search lead

Mickey Llew, a specialised performance marketing and digital media agency, has appointed Reagan Moyo as organic search lead. Stationed at the company’s Cape Town branch, Regan brings over 15 years of search experience to the Mickey Llew team.

Moyo has an extensive background which includes key roles at respected international and local agencies, where he has led SEO teams, developed robust strategies, and perfected industry-leading digital marketing practices.

Throughout his career, he has worked with high-profile clients across finance, insurance, real estate, and technology sectors, providing a diverse approach to digital marketing strategies. His strategic, data-driven approach has consistently delivered measurable growth for his clients and will now play a vital role in shaping Mickey Llew’s SEO service offering.

SANEF Mourns the passing of Jean-Jacques Cornish

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) mourns the passing of veteran journalist, editor, radio talk-show host, and commentator on African affairs, Jean-Jacques (JJ) Cornish.

Cornish, who passed away last week, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. His illustrious career began as the London Bureau Chief of the South African Press Association (SAPA) and included roles as a special correspondent to the United Nations at just 25 years old. He also edited and managed several newspapers and served as the Africa correspondent for Radio 702, for over a decade. In 2003, he transitioned to presenting ‘The Africa Report’ on 702, where his commentary and insights on the continent enriched South Africa’s public discourse.

Acting government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa described Cornish’s death as “a significant loss” to journalism and the African narrative he worked passionately to elevate.

“The government extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Jean-Jacques Cornish, who dedicated his life to journalistic excellence, both locally and internationally. As a former London Bureau Chief of SAPA, JJ ensured South African stories were told on a global platform. His nuanced commentary on African affairs helped shape a deeper understanding of the continent’s complexities and opportunities,” said Mnukwa.

Cornish’s impact was felt deeply by his colleagues in the media.

John Robbie, a former morning talk-show host at 702, paid tribute to Cornish’s while marvelling at his intelligence, principles, and humour.

“JJ was a remarkable journalist with a unique gift for making news—whether complex or simple—engaging and compelling, without exaggeration or hyperbole. He loved Africa and South Africa deeply, along with all its people. He was an absolute professional. I loved him to bits,” said Robbie.

Business moves

Arena Holdings and Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra announce formal partnership

Holdings has announced its formal partnership with Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra, South Africa’s national orchestra, ahead of the orchestra’s upcoming national tour in 2024.

The partnership mines the rich repository of social impact at the intersection between business and arts and showcases both companies’ commitment to elevating society through unique and creative means. Arena Holdings and Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra are united in their pursuit of excellence and innovation, as well as their positive outlook on South Africa’s rich heritage and unique placement as a hub of future economic and societal success.

Lyndon Barends, managing director: strategic partnerships for Arena Holdings, said: “Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra has proved to be a national asset because of its commitment to broadening the orchestral experience of South Africa through sound partnerships and programmes. The national orchestra’s mission of promoting excellence, skills enhancement for the youth and of utilising music to bring together people of all backgrounds resonates with the ethos of the Sunday Times – The Paper for the People. We are therefore proud to partner with them”.

The partnership kicked off with a performance at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards. The prestigious ceremony acknowledged listed companies which have earned the highest returns for their shareholders over the last five years. The gala dinner event also featured highly sought-after awards for Business Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achiever in the realm of South African business.

Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra’s Chief Executive and Artistic Director, Bongani Tembe said: “Arena Holdings approaches the role of the media in society in an innovative and sustainable way, achieving their worthy vision of connecting people of all cultures and enabling economies to thrive. They acknowledge the role of the arts in affecting their mission – to enrich lives with news and entertainment that informs, educates and uplifts. We look forward to working with them.”

Arena Holdings titles reveal refreshing optimism in legacy print titles

Nadeem Joshua, chief revenue and growth officer at Arena Holdings, says despite the rush to embrace the digital revolution, the future of media is a zero sum game between print and digital.

“Both mediums have their strengths and can coexist, complementing each other in delivering news and information,” he said following the release of Audit Bureau of Circulations numbers. “Together, they cater to a diverse audience with varying preferences and needs – or to different time availability, such as a leisurely weekend read or a fast catch-up on the way to a meeting,” Joshua explained.

Joshua said key positives for Arena in the Q2 2024 figures were The Herald, Business Day and Daily Dispatch showing quarter-on-quarter increases with the Sowetan and Sunday Times revealing a less than 1% decline.

Arena Holdings dailies showed an overall quarter-on-quarter increase of +5%, which is higher than the total dailies increase of +1%. The Herald increased by +14% and is the largest increase of all the dailies overall. It is also the only daily that has a double-digit increase. Business Day grew by +6% and the Daily Dispatch by +5%.

Meanwhile, Arena Dailies showed an overall year-on-year decline of -16%, which is lower than the total decline of -18% and lower than the Media24 decline of -22% and Independent at -17%.

Daily Dispatch increased with +2% and is the only daily to see an increase overall, with The Herald declining by only -1%.

“It is vital that we recognise and preserve the unique value that physical newspapers bring to the media ecosystem. They are not relics of the past but vibrant, ever changing material that continues to play a crucial role in informing and educating our society,” said Joshua.

In terms of magazines, Total Consumer magazines showed a quarter-on-quarter decline of -8% and a year-on-year decline of -15%.

But the Financial Mail increased +16% quarter-on-quarter and +22% year-on-year – the highest increases among the magazines listed. SAHO decreased -6% quarter-on-quarter, which is lower than the overall decline for consumer magazines.

“The shift to digital should not come at the expense of print but should be viewed as an expansion of the rich tapestry of media that serves the public interest,” said Joshua.

He reminded agencies that as we celebrate digital, we should, “… also honour the enduring power of the printed word and the many highly skilled people who daily create these institutions of learning and entertainment”.

Provantage – A Transformative Journey in Action

For Provantage, the spirit of transformation in South Africa is not merely a policy framework, but a collective aspiration to build a society where everyone can thrive.

While many organisations view the quantified B-BBEE certification

as little more than an administrative obligation to be met, as a proud Level 1 B-BBEE contributor, Provantage is deeply committed to providing equitable and sustainable access to the mainstream economy for all South Africans.

Lerato Elizabeth (Liz) Kolobe, non-executive director at Provantage explained: “For Provantage, transformation isn’t just about ticking the right boxes. It extends beyond our scorecard and various initiatives. We are committed to incorporating integrated efforts that positively impact our communities and staff.”

This ethos is evident in the Provantage Official B-BBEE Scorecard, which reflects that the organisation’s ongoing success is intertwined with the upliftment of the local economy and the nation at large. The B-BBEE scorecard is measured under the MAC Sector (Marketing, Advertising and Communication) Code, which has more stringent requirements than the generic B-BBEE code, and under these criteria, Provantage is a Level 1 B-BBEE Contributor, as it is 51% Black-Owned and 39% Black Female-Owned.

Additionally, Provantage’s transformational activities contribute to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) goals to align with the B-BBEE mandate of sustainability and impactful change.

Ngoma App bridges tradition and technology to preserve African spirituality

In an era dominated by technology, the newly launched Ngoma app is making strides in reconnecting South Africans with their rich cultural heritage by creating a centralised platform for traditional healing and spiritual guidance.

Founded by innovative entrepreneur Lebogang Rantao, the app offers users a modern way to access ancient wisdom, bringing convenience, privacy, and authenticity to traditional healing practices.

“At Ngoma, we are committed to preserving the cultural significance of traditional healing while making it accessible and adaptable to the fast-paced world we live in today,” said Rantao. “We aim to honour these sacred traditions and offer users a safe, respectful space to seek guidance and connect with their roots.”

Since its launch, Ngoma has received overwhelming support from both users and healers across South Africa. The app’s impact reaches beyond its digital platform, contributing to cultural preservation and bridging generational gaps by making traditional practices accessible to younger audiences.

Simply Black champions local media innovation at IMM Malawi 2024

Simply Black Malawi, a specialist African media strategy and creative agency based in Lilongwe, served as the lead sponsor of the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) Conference held from October 31 to November 2 in Mangoshi. Centred on the theme Innovate to Elevate: Leveraging Technology for Marketing Success, the two-day conference brought together marketing professionals, industry experts, and innovators to exchange insights on how technology can drive meaningful progress in Malawi’s media landscape.

“Partnering with the IMM Conference gave us a unique opportunity to collaborate with leaders and innovators in the industry,” said Sikota Bones, regional lead for Simply Black. “At the core of our mission is a commitment to empower communities and drive positive change. This conference allowed us to engage in valuable discussions on how marketing can support Malawi’s economic development and social upliftment.”

“This conference was an opportunity to set new benchmarks in Malawi’s marketing industry,” Bones noted. “We are committed to working alongside IMM and industry leaders while leveraging technology to create innovative strategies and measurable success for the industry at large.”

Making moves

Early Christmas gift for Life Community Services from Garden Route golfers

Garden Route golfers have handed the George-based Life Community Services charity an early Christmas gift of a greenhouse tunnel and irrigation system to grow vegetables to feed over 4 000 orphaned and vulnerable children aged 0 to18 a week.

The funds were raised at the third annual Algoa Cares Garden Route Charity Golf Day held on Friday, 24 August.

Programmes run by the non-profit Life Community Services include eight community outreach centres, education, skills training, and a job creation project called ISIPHO.

The greenhouse will be used to grow seedlings as well as vegetables for the meals provided by Life Community Services, according to Maryna DeVries, founder and chief executive officer of the centre.

The seedlings will be planted out in the existing vegetable garden, which will reduce costs and increase the yield, she added.

Crops include spinach, butternut, beetroot, lettuce, radishes, strawberries and Cape gooseberries, according to garden manager Sizwe Giyo.

“It was such a privilege to help raise funds for the work being done by Life Community Services,” said Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer.

“A big ‘thank you’ to all the participants and businesses in the Garden Route which partnered with us in aid of such a worthy cause. We trust we will see you on the greens again next year,” she added.

Master PR measurement: Sign Up for Ornico’s Expert-Led Webinar Today!

Ornico’s is hosting a PR Measurement Landscape webinar, Data-Driven PR: Measuring Effectiveness in the Digital Age, on 29 November 2024. This is a chance to gain valuable insights from top industry experts as part of AMEC’s Measurement Month. Register here.