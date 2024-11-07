The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Sanef mourns the passing of former Daily Sun photographer Lucky Morajane

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) is saddened by Lucky Morajane’s passing on Tuesday.Morajane worked for the Daily Sun for several years. He left the newspaper a few years back.

“‘Malaczen’, as his colleagues affectionately knew him, was just more than a colleague. We talked about anything and everything related to life and its challenges. He was one of the most talented photographers I have ever known, humorous too. He had an eye for a news picture and never argued much. A lot of young reporters learned a lot from him as he was a good teacher,” said Amos Mananyetso, Daily Sun editor.

“Lucky was one of Daily Sun’s greatest ambassadors because he knew our purpose; he knew the Daily Sun story and the readers, the SunPeople, were close to his big heart. Away from work, Lucky was a father who loved his two daughters with everything he had.”

Siphiwe Mhlambi, the veteran photographer, said: “Morajane knew what he was what he is doing. He was always searching for knowledge and someone who admired the older generation. We are all shocked to learn of his passing. He was a gentle giant and soul, and I always made time for him. Whenever we met at gigs, we always had time for quick chats. He is too young to die. He never stopped talking about his two little girls. The news of his passing is saddening.”

“He was bright and understood the news industry is not for sissies, especially when you are a freelancer as you are also searching for knowledge and upskilling. He was never shy to ask.”

Nahima Ahmed, a former Daily Sun news editor and colleague of Morajane, added: “Lucky Morajane was a true all-rounder in both photography and videography. From breaking news and political briefings to football matches and entertainment events, he excelled in every aspect of visual storytelling, capturing each moment with remarkable skill and precision. I had the privilege of working alongside him for nearly two decades, witnessing his dedication and talent firsthand, which earned him my utmost respect and admiration.

“More than just an artist, Lucky was a generous mentor. He guided young photographers and videographers with the same care he extended to the late Chris Moagi, leaving a legacy that shaped many careers.

“Lucky’s sense of humour was unforgettable, and he insisted we call him “Dr. Morajane” in the newsroom — a name that many of us, me included, happily used.

“My heart goes out to his daughters and family, who have lost an extraordinary father, friend, and mentor. His influence and spirit have left an indelible mark on us all. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Photographer and former colleague, Robert Tlapu said: “‘Dr. Morajane’ as he used to address himself, Lucky Morajane was one of the easy-going ex-colleagues I have shared a working space with. He was very polite, but sometimes very impatient, especially if he was assigned to do a job he didn’t like. He loved his job, but he preferred to sit back and relax in the office some days, like a ‘Dr Morajane’ in his office. You will be missed the Doctor of Photography. Rest easy Lucky Morajane.”

Business moves

iKhokha partners with Meltwater to streamline and transform its social media strategy

iKhokha has partnered with media intelligence platform, Meltwater, to streamline and optimise their social media management processes and gain the insights they need to reach their goals.

Utilising Meltwater’s social listening solution enabled iKhokha to transform its social marketing strategy, making it to be more responsive and forward-thinking. This led to an overall 10% increase in productivity, enabling the team at iKhokha to more promptly respond to customer queries, addressing issues before they could potentially escalate, and engaging with trending topics relevant to their audience.

“Meltwater has transformed our social media management by streamlining processes, enhancing engagement, and providing the insights needed to make informed decisions, ultimately leading to improved customer satisfaction and business growth,” says Raquel Quintas, Social Content Manager at iKhokha.

Improvement in brand reputation, visibility, share of voice and sentiment has enabled iKhokha to make more informed strategic decisions, optimise marketing efforts, and better align with their customers.

Measuring the impact of social media campaigns is critical to making data-driven adjustments for future campaigns.

The ability to monitor brand mentions, competitor activity, industry trends and customer sentiment has given iKhokha a competitive advantage, enabling it to differentiate itself in the rapidly evolving fintech industry.

PRCA Africa highlights successes and challenges in South Africa’s PR internships

New research from PRCA Africa reveals both the strengths and challenges of internship programmes within South Africa’s public relations (PR) industry, based on insights from agency leaders and current interns. The findings highlight successful components of PR internships and areas requiring strategic improvements to ensure these programmes benefit both interns and agencies.

According to the report, 92% of interns rated their internships as valuable for developing essential PR skills, with practical experience in media relations, client communications and event management standing out.

Agencies also acknowledge the importance of these programmes, with 95% offering internships designed to develop future PR professionals. Of these, 72% have structured training and mentorship initiatives that are critical for onboarding interns into agency life. Additionally, 82% of agencies provide paths to permanent roles, highlighting the industry’s commitment to new talent by offering career growth opportunities.

“Internships are an indispensable talent pipeline in PR,” says Jo Brophy, International Engagement Manager at PRCA Africa. “These findings reflect a strong commitment to internships, yet it also highlights the need for better alignment between industry demands and academic preparation.”

The report recommends that PR agencies and universities work closely together to improve internship programmes to ensure interns get the practical experience they need for real-world PR roles. This approach will help bridge the gap between learning and the practical skills required on PR professionals and will lead to internships that prepare interns better for their careers and support their long-term growth.

To further discuss the report’s findings, PRCA Africa invites all PRCA members to a Zoom panel discussion with 100 students from Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) on Wednesday, 13th November from 11h00-12h00.

For more information and to register for the panel discussion, please contact Jo Brophy at PRCA – jo.brophy@prca.global .

Mscsports launches new TVC for Engen featuring Springbok icons

Mscsports has launched a new television commercial (TVC) for Engen, fuel brand and the Official Fuel Supplier to the Springboks, featuring rugby legends Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe, and Tendai Mtawarira.

The TVC follows Engen’s recent announcement of these rugby icons as brand ambassadors and serves as a visual testament to their influence both on and off the field. This project underscores Engen’s ongoing commitment to inspiring South Africans through sport, while Mscsports is proud to have been entrusted with bringing this campaign to life.

The release of this TVC coincides with Mscsports’ renewal of its three-year contract with Engen, further strengthening the partnership and cementing our role in delivering innovative marketing solutions for one of South Africa’s most iconic brands.

“As the Official Fuel Supplier of the Springboks, Engen’s investment in rugby goes beyond the professional game,” said Carrie Delaney, managing director at MSCSPORTS. “The TVC highlights Engen’s support of grassroots development through the ‘Get into Rugby’ programme, which nurtures young talent and builds the future of South African rugby.”

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together, and this campaign is testament to the strength of our partnership with Engen,” added Delaney. “We look forward to continuing this journey, producing impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences and inspire national pride.”

Bisquit & Dubouche and Kwesta write their next chapters, together

Following a successful partnership which saw Bisquit and Dubouché demonstrate their commitment to those who forge their own paths to success by putting legendary musician, Kwesta, on center stage for the launch of their global ‘Story to Sip’ campaign last year, the two icons are continuing their journey of collaboration in 2024 with an initiative born from their shared values of paving the way for a new generation of creative innovators to rise, and share their unique stories with the world.

This vision is being realised with the creation of a new creative production facility. The space will feature a world class recording studio, podcast creation facilities and a networking lounge.

Motivated by his own humble beginnings, having recorded his first tracks on a makeshift home setup, Kwesta has always dreamed of creating a space where young creators have access to professional facilities that allow them to push themselves and their craft further from the outset.

Surge in new members for World Out of Home Organization

The World Out of Home Organization has gained a further 14 new members, from Africa, MENA, Europe, Asia and the USA. Garland Media and the Out of Home Measurement Council join from South Africa.

Eight of the new members are national or international media owners, four are OOH service providers/suppliers and two are national media agencies.

The new members are:

Blue Zoo: OOH service provider/supplier, USA

Garland Media: national media agency, South Africa

Out of Home Measurement : OOH service provider/supplier, South Africa

One S.R.L: national media owner, Italy

Livesystems AG: national media owner, Switzerland

Shenzhen Fabulux Technology Co: OOH service provider/supplier, China

Bloomingterra: national media agency, Republic of Korea

Grand Stazioni Retail spa: national media owner, Italy

LED Media d.o.o. Banja Luka: national media owner, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Loatsad Promomedia: national media owner, Nigeria

Times OOH: national media owner, India

SKYRN: national media owner, Kuwait

Streetvox: international media owner, Italy

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co: OOH service provider/supplier, China

WOO Chief Operating Officer Mark Flys said: “With more than 250 members, WOO is going from strength to strength, not just in terms of numbers, but in the expertise, knowledge and insight being provided by a wide range of organizations from all around the world and every sector of the industry.”

WOO President Tom Goddard calls for Classic Out of Home to step up to the revenue plate



Digitisation is driving out of home growth, especially in Europe, World Out of Home Organization President Tom Goddard said at the WOO Europe forum, held in Milan this week. Digital now accounts for 40% of revenues from less than 10% of locations.

But that means an opportunity is being missed by classic (static) posters, with far lower revenue achievement despite the vast majority of out of home locations. In the UK, for example, classic delivers 90% reach of all adults in a week at about 20% of the cost of digital but only accounts for 60% of revenue.

Overall Goddard painted a rosy picture for global OOH growth, building on its current $40bn value, now over 5% of global adspend. Europe has overtaken the US for the first time according to WOO figures, with China still the market leader and APAC as a whole accounting for about half of global adspend.