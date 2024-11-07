[PRESS OFFICE] With so many self-care and beauty brands on the market, it becomes critical for marketers to understand how their brands resonate and grab the attention of the youth, who in a few years will become the salary-earners and consumers of tomorrow.

With this in mind, the 2024 Sunday Times GenNext Survey has announced the top 10 finalists across x categories, that give an insight as to which brands SA’s young people love. The category winners will be announced at the highly anticipated Sunday Times GenNext Awards taking place in Johannesburg on 18 November.

The annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, now in its twentieth year, is conducted by Yellowwood and considered to be the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational. The survey conducted with 7 200 youths aged 8 to 24 years old, delivers insights that are valued by brand management and advertising and marketing professionals alike.

Here are the beauty category finalists, in alphabetical order:

Coolest Female Deodorants finalists: Avon, Dove, Garnier, Mitchum, Nivea, Oh So Heavenly, Play Girl, Shield, Shower to Shower, and Yardley.

Coolest Male Deodorants finalists: Axe, Diesel, Dove, Hugo Boss, Mitchum, Nivea, Old Spice, Playboy, Shield, and Status.

Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products finalists: Always, Avon, Femagene, GynaGuard, Kotex, Libresse, Lil-lets, and StayFree.

Coolest Haircare Products finalists: Black Chic, Dark & Lovely, Dove, Easy Waves, L’Oreal, Organics Hair Care, Revlon, Sof’nFree, Sta-Sof-Fro, and TRESemmé.

Coolest Make-Up Brands finalists: Avon, Black Opal, Fenty Beauty, Inuka, L’Oreal, MAC, Maybelline, Nivea, Pond’s, and Revlon.

Coolest Skincare Products finalists: Avon, Dawn, Dove, Garnier, Gentle Magic, Ingram’s, L’Oreal, Nivea, Oh So Heavenly, and Vaseline.

Coolest Shower Gel finalists: Dettol, Dove, Lifebouy, Lux, Nivea, Oh So heavenly, Protex, Sanex, Satiskin, and Shower to Shower.

Coolest Soap Bars finalists: Dettol, Dove Baby Bar, Dove Beauty Bar, Gentle Magic, Johnson & Johnson, Lifebouy, Lux, Oh So Heavenly Soap, Protex, and Sunlight Bar Soap.

The Sunday Times GenNext Survey covers 69 categories from the ‘coolest’ coffee shops to telco’s, cooldrinks to insurance products, entertainment and sport, and everything in between.

The results of the 2024 Sunday Times GenNext Survey will be published in the Sunday Times on 24 November 2024.

To purchase tickets to attend the Sunday Times GenNext Awards, visit: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/287837-sunday-times-gennext-awards-2024/