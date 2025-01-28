Data powers everything in modern marketing, from the ads we see to the recommendations we receive. It knows what we click, what we linger on, and what we abandon in our online shopping carts.
For brands, this insight is a superpower, an opportunity to deliver exactly what consumers need, often before they know they need it. It fuels decisions, campaigns, and strategies. But too often, it’s wielded not to understand, but to manipulate; not to serve, but to exploit.
Recent events have brought this issue into sharp focus. In January 2025, TikTok briefly paused its operations in the United States amid increased scrutiny over its data practices. With 170 million active American users, the platform was accused of posing a security threat, sparking debates about its data collection methods.
However, despite the controversy, TikTok users, who willingly share their data in exchange for the app’s content and entertainment, continue to flock to the platform.
Not just a TikTok issue
This case, while largely driven by political concerns, highlights the broader issue of how personal data is handled with little transparency, and how consumers often trade their privacy for convenience and enjoyment.
This isn’t just a TikTok issue; it’s a reckoning for the entire marketing industry. The metrics we’ve relied on – clicks, time spent, impressions – have led us down a path where efficiency is prioritised over empathy, and what often appears as innovation is, in reality, exploitation.
The question we must now face is clear: can we humanise these metrics to rebuild trust, foster understanding, and truly serve the people we claim to know so well?
The metrics that fail us
Metrics, as we use them today, tell a partial story. Take engagement rates, for example. These metrics incentivise attention-grabbing tactics: the provocative headline, the addictive content loop, the targeted ad that knows too much. But do they measure value? Or simply how long we can hold someone hostage?
Sean Parker, Facebook’s former president, once described this strategy with startling candour. “The thought process that goes into building these applications,” he said, “was all about, how do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible? We needed to sort of give you a little dopamine hit every once in a while, because someone liked or commented on a photo or a post or whatever.”
Consider the time people spend on social media platforms. In 2024, South Africans spent an average of 3.4 hours daily on social apps, one of the highest in the world according to a report by GWI. Yet, many South Africans report feeling that these platforms negatively affect their mental health.
Metrics like “time spent” might look impressive in quarterly reports, but what do they mean when the people behind them are disengaged, fatigued, depressed, or distrustful?
This dopamine-driven design isn’t accidental. Nir Eyal, author of Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products, explains that platforms use psychological triggers to create habits that feel impossible to break. “The urge to check notifications or scroll through YouTube, Facebook, or X for ‘just a few minutes’ – only to get stuck for hours – is no accident,” Eyal argues. “It was intentional.”
The issue isn’t just the quantity of time but the quality of experience. Endless scrolling, driven by algorithms optimised for stickiness, often leaves users feeling drained rather than fulfilled. It’s a hollow victory for marketers, where the only thing gained is fleeting attention at the cost of long-term trust.
Personalisation: Connection or surveillance?
On paper, personalisation seems like the perfect strategy: delivering precisely what the consumer wants, when they want it. It promises relevance, convenience, and even delight. Yet, in practice, it often feels invasive, even manipulative.
The rise of generative AI tools, which rely on vast amounts of data scraped from the web, has emerged alongside a growing wave of consumer anxiety about personal privacy. According to the 2023 IAPP Privacy and Consumer Trust Report, 68% of consumers worldwide expressed concern about their online privacy, with many struggling to understand what data is being collected and how it’s being used. The proliferation of AI technologies has only intensified these fears; 57% of global consumers now view AI as a significant threat to their personal privacy. This underscores a widening disconnect between the promises of advanced technology and the trust consumers place in the systems that underpin it.
Consider Spotify’s annual “Wrapped” playlist. It’s an example of personalisation done right – an insightful, light-hearted celebration of individuality that feels like a gift. In contrast, hyper-targeted ads that pop up after a casual conversation about a product feel almost predatory, a stark reminder of how much companies are tracking our behaviour. The difference lies in execution: Spotify’s approach feels collaborative, while hyper-targeted advertising feels like surveillance masquerading as convenience.
This disparity highlights a crucial issue in the way personalisation strategies are built. Metrics driven purely by transactional outcomes prioritise the “how” (how to drive a sale) over the “why” (why this matters to the consumer). This approach reduces people to data points, stripping away the complexity that makes them human. Instead of fostering connection, it creates distrust.
The problem intensifies with the rise of advanced personalisation technologies like facial recognition and predictive algorithms.
For example, facial recognition in retail settings, while efficient, raises significant ethical concerns. Does a customer entering a store consent to having their facial data scanned and stored for future interactions? And how transparent are brands about the extent of such data collection?
Even seemingly benign techniques, like quizzes to gather zero-party data, must tread carefully. Consumers expect more than just tailored recommendations, they demand accountability and respect for their boundaries.
Humanising metrics: AfFramework for understanding, not exploiting
What would it look like to use metrics to understand, rather than exploit? To serve, rather than extract?
-
Reassess the purpose of metrics
Most metrics today prioritise short-term wins and profit over genuine connection. But what if we flipped the script and asked, “What do we want this data to achieve for the consumer?” Rather than chasing engagement for its own sake, metrics should assess how well a campaign enhances the consumer experience, solves problems, or delivers real value.
For example, Netflix tracks more than just hours watched; it asks, “Did you enjoy this movie or series?” This simple question helps Netflix gauge experience quality and refine future recommendations, making them more meaningful.
-
Design for trust and transparency
Consumers are often unaware of what data is being collected and how it’s used, which leads to distrust. To address this, brands should prioritise transparency by communicating, in simple and easy-to-understand language, why data is being collected and how it benefits the consumer.
Giving consumers the option to opt in or out of personalisation features will also help foster trust and give them more control over their information.
-
Measure emotional and relational metrics
For brands focused on short-term sales or rapid growth, traditional metrics like CTR and impressions will likely remain central. But for brands prioritising long- term relationships and deeper consumer engagement, it’s crucial to start making trust, satisfaction, and loyalty the focus.
These human-centred metrics are already being used by some, but we need to make them the standard across the industry. When aligned with a brand’s vision, these metrics provide a clearer, fuller picture of how a brand truly connects with its audience, ensuring sustained success rather than just immediate gains.
-
Centre on societal and community impact
Traditional marketing often isolates individual consumers, failing to consider the broader context of their lives and communities. To shift this, brands should embrace a more holistic approach, one that focuses on both the individual consumer and their broader social and environmental context.
This means using data not just to drive sales, but to measure how campaigns benefit communities or align with societal goals. A great example is LEGO® Ideas, a platform where fans submit and vote on ideas, allowing individuals to contribute to the brand’s growth. This not only creates a personal connection but also turns data into a tool for community engagement and innovation.
-
Iterate and evolve with consumer feedback
Many campaigns rely on static data, missing out on the opportunity to continuously improve through real-time consumer feedback. The shift here is to treat metrics as dynamic tools that adapt to the evolving needs and preferences of your audience.
By integrating feedback loops throughout the campaign, brands can improve engagement and show they’re genuinely listening to their consumers. Instead of only collecting feedback at the end, brands should build systems that allow for ongoing input, using this data to adjust and evolve campaigns on the fly.
The future of marketing
In the coming years, the brands that thrive will be those that embrace this shift. They will use data to build relationships, not just revenue streams. They will measure success not just in sales, but in the lives they touch.
This is not an idealistic vision. It’s already happening, in South Africa and beyond. The question is not whether we can humanise metrics, it’s whether we’re willing to.
Because at the end of the day, marketing is not about data. It’s about people. And people are not numbers. They are stories, struggles, and aspirations. Metrics can help us understand these stories, but only if we let them.
Sefiso Hlongwane is a seasoned marketing professional with over a decade of experience, having worked at esteemed organisations such as Joe Public, TRACE TV, and DNA Brand Architects. His passion for exploring marketing touchpoints and researching ways to leverage channels for societal impact drives his work. Sefiso is committed to innovation and has a proven track record of success across diverse marketing environments. In addition to his professional endeavours, he regularly provides commentary on media and marketing trends, offering insightful analysis that aims to make a meaningful difference in the industry and beyond.