Data powers everything in modern marketing, from the ads we see to the recommendations we receive. It knows what we click, what we linger on, and what we abandon in our online shopping carts.

For brands, this insight is a superpower, an opportunity to deliver exactly what consumers need, often before they know they need it. It fuels decisions, campaigns, and strategies. But too often, it’s wielded not to understand, but to manipulate; not to serve, but to exploit.

Recent events have brought this issue into sharp focus. In January 2025, TikTok briefly paused its operations in the United States amid increased scrutiny over its data practices. With 170 million active American users, the platform was accused of posing a security threat, sparking debates about its data collection methods.

However, despite the controversy, TikTok users, who willingly share their data in exchange for the app’s content and entertainment, continue to flock to the platform.

Not just a TikTok issue

This case, while largely driven by political concerns, highlights the broader issue of how personal data is handled with little transparency, and how consumers often trade their privacy for convenience and enjoyment.

This isn’t just a TikTok issue; it’s a reckoning for the entire marketing industry. The metrics we’ve relied on – clicks, time spent, impressions – have led us down a path where efficiency is prioritised over empathy, and what often appears as innovation is, in reality, exploitation.

The question we must now face is clear: can we humanise these metrics to rebuild trust, foster understanding, and truly serve the people we claim to know so well?

The metrics that fail us

Metrics, as we use them today, tell a partial story. Take engagement rates, for example. These metrics incentivise attention-grabbing tactics: the provocative headline, the addictive content loop, the targeted ad that knows too much. But do they measure value? Or simply how long we can hold someone hostage?

Sean Parker, Facebook’s former president, once described this strategy with startling candour. “The thought process that goes into building these applications,” he said, “was all about, how do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible? We needed to sort of give you a little dopamine hit every once in a while, because someone liked or commented on a photo or a post or whatever.”

Consider the time people spend on social media platforms. In 2024, South Africans spent an average of 3.4 hours daily on social apps, one of the highest in the world according to a report by GWI. Yet, many South Africans report feeling that these platforms negatively affect their mental health.

Metrics like “time spent” might look impressive in quarterly reports, but what do they mean when the people behind them are disengaged, fatigued, depressed, or distrustful?