SME South Africa, author of the highly quoted SME Landscape Report, is familiar with the benefits of sharing industry research.

Through previous reports and the many others to come, SME South Africa has helped position itself as a thought leader in the SME space and they are encouraging brands to collaborate with them and achieve the same degree of recognition.

Being a thought leader or industry expert means that you build trust and credibility with your audience about your topic of knowledge. This is achieved by presenting data-driven research in an easily digestible format that allows you to reinforce brand identity in the process.

Furthermore, it drives leads and champions the causes you are involved with.

“Brands are positioned as industry experts due to the insight that research reports provide,” Velly Bosega, CEO and Owner of Oak Ventures (SME South Africa) says. “This is achieved because the reports elevate the author’s brand positioning and anyone who works in the industry will refer back to your valuable data.”

Bosega has witnessed how this worked for SME South Africa. Its SME Landscape Report has been quoted by postgraduate research from students at Wits University and GIBS, as well as in press releases by formidable brands.

“We also see that International companies who are exploring new markets in South Africa and need to understand their target audience – SMEs in our case – use reports such as these to determine if international investments in the country are worthwhile. You become an Influencer to international investors,” he says.

Reports bring value that elevate brands

SME South Africa added research reports to their repertoire because it already provided business owners with content, but the advantage of a data-backed, insight-driven white paper truly elevated the brand to the status of one-stop-shop for South African small to medium enterprises that educates relevant stakeholders about a particular topic.

Furthermore, it communicates that not only could SME South Africa understand the pain points of its audience, but it could also assist clients with bringing the right solutions to entrepreneurs because it truly cares about its cause.

SME Funding Landscape Report addresses the challenges

“Since we have over a decade’s experience in the small-business industry, we are uniquely positioned in our niche to access South African SMEs,” Bosega adds. “We work with strategic specialists to research specific pain points. Our research partner is In On Africa, an experienced research and analysis company with Africa-focused intelligence.”

Currently, SME South Africa and In On Africa are collaborating once again on multiple research projects for popular brands, one of which is the SME Funding Landscape Report for South Africa. While the study is underway, there is a survey being circulated to gather outstanding data from funders and business owners.

“It’s important that we understand the funding gap for South African SMEs and help to develop solutions to address it.”

SMEs and funding

The SME Funding Landscape Report provides insight on the amount of available funds through the existing funders, access to funding or information about funding, how SMMEs can find the right lender, explain why applications are declined, ensure they are compliant and how to accurately complete their financial documents.

SMEs and industry role players can expect the results to be delivered in Bosega’s welcome address at the first ever SME South Africa Funding Summit. This event brings SMMEs and funding-related role-players together to create a space for dialogue between SMEs and industry stakeholders such as funders.

Funders and financial institutions, on the other hand, have the opportunity to engage with SMEs to understand their needs better.