The duo behind the successful Beyond the Billboard podcast are taking it beyond audio and into the realm of video.

The Beyond the Billboard video goes live today [Friday, 14 March), giving visual power to what is a powerful visual medium.

For the past year, Kirsty Carlson (independent out of home consultant at Synapse Media) and Livia Brown (independent out of home consultant at What3Things) have hosted the podcast dedicated to “informing, educating and inspiring the OOH industry”.

The podcast, they say, has become a “trusted voice, featuring incredible guests from agencies, brands, and creative sectors, discussing the challenges, opportunities, and insights of the OOH medium”.

Now they’re taking the next logical step in the brand’s evolution. What are they most nervous about?

Investing in the best platforms

“To be honest, and as some of our guests have also mentioned, hearing your own voice on a recording can take some getting used to and so can watching yourself on video. But we’ve embraced the challenge, investing in the best platforms to ensure that this evolution of the podcast is both strategic and seamless,” Carlson says.

Brown adds, “We know that video is the next step in extending the conversation beyond the audio version of the podcast, and is aligning with one of our core values: to inspire. This video extension will undoubtedly spark meaningful discussions and fresh ideas in the OOH space”.

They admit embracing something new “can be daunting”, but say the support for Beyond the Billboard across the media industry has been incredible.

Sparking discussion

“With every episode, we hear from listeners who tell us how we’ve made their morning or evening commutes more engaging, how treadmill runs have turned into OOH inspiration sessions, and how teams in media agencies and media owner offices are streaming our content in open work spaces to spark discussion and debates. We have no doubt that our video content will find its place with our audience and continue to drive impactful conversations in the industry.”

Transforming an audio-driven podcast to video isn’t a simple process. Brown and Carlson have had to learn new ways of working.

“Video has undoubtedly added a new dimension to our roles as podcast hosts, influencing how we present content and structure each episode,” they say.

“Recording in video comes with its own technical considerations, but it also opens the door to new content opportunities and questions that leverage the power of visuals. That said, we remain committed to serving our strong audio-based audience on platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Our content will always be designed to translate seamlessly across formats, with both audio and video offering their own unique strengths and value.”

A learning curve

They’ve had to rethink recording methods and platforms. “To streamline our workflow, we’ve adopted high quality software, for recording and editing both audio and video. Beyond software, we’ve had to consider new technical aspects like camera angles, video and sound quality, and lighting—adding a whole new layer of skills to our toolkit.”

Then there’s the challenge of hosting guests—and even themselves—from different locations and countries while maintaining high-quality video production. “It’s been a learning curve, but we’ve always believed in continuous improvement and pushing the podcast experience to the next level,” Carlson says.

Each episode, say Brown and Carlson, is a dynamic conversation between themselves and their guests, “striking the perfect balance between knowledge sharing, expertise, and entertainment”.

They are not too concerned that video might make guests nervous. “Many of our guests have shared how comfortable and at ease they feel during our discussions, while still recognizing the high level of professionalism in our content. At the same time, we genuinely have fun with our guests—and that energy comes through in every episode.”

A game-changer

They reckon hosting episodes on video has been a game changer, especially for OOH, a highly visual medium. “Being able to showcase campaigns and case studies as we discuss them has elevated the podcast experience, making it more engaging and immersive for our audience. Video also adds a personal touch, allowing viewers to see the expressions and interactions between us and our guests, creating a deeper connection with the conversation,” Carlson says.

Brown adds, “Additionally, video allows us to share ‘snackable’ clips on our social channels—offering both audio and visual sneak peeks into each episode. This not only gives our audience a glimpse of what to expect but also helps spark interest and drive deeper conversations.”

Still, audio remains the core focus. “We will continue to release episodes on top podcast platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, recognizing that some listeners prefer audio while others enjoy video. As South Africa’s first and only OOH industry podcast, offering both formats is key to delivering inspiring, educational, and insightful content to the industry.”

You can now watch Beyond the Billboard on YouTube: Subscribe here. https://www.youtube.com/@BeyondtheBillboard

Prefer audio? No problem! The podcast remains available on:

The podcast extends gratitude to all their sponsors.