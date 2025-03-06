The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: WPP announces investment in Stability AI and new partnership to shape the future of media and entertainment production

WPP has announced a strategic partnership and investment in Stability AI, a pioneer in generative AI and the developer of Stable Diffusion, an industry-leader in image generation. The partnership will further enhance WPP’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, AI-driven content solutions to its clients across various entertainment channels such as streaming platforms, interactive experiences and immersive storytelling, and it reinforces WPP’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements in the creative industries.

Stability AI has quickly become a leader in the generative AI space, backed by prominent investors such as Greycroft, Coatue Management, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sound Ventures, Sean Parker, Eric Schmidt and Prem Akkaraju.

Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer at WPP, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Stability AI and harness their groundbreaking generative AI technology to drive innovation in marketing and advertising. This collaboration is unique in its focus on the visual media industry, and we are inspired by the Stability AI team’s vision for the role of generative AI in entertainment and how it can augment the creative process.”

People moves

Sanef saddened by the passing of Daily Sun photojournalist, Tumelo Mofokeng

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) is deeply saddened by the passing of Daily Sun journalist Tumelo Mofokeng, who passed away on Saturday, 1 March 2025, following a short illness.

According to his family, Mofokeng was admitted to the Sebokeng Hospital in the Vaal on Thursday, but died two days later.

Mofokeng, a respected journalist, was a dedicated and passionate storyteller who served his community with integrity. His work extended beyond Daily Sun, having contributed to the Sowetan, ThethaFM, and he also founded his own publication, The Weekly Post.

His passion for reporting and highlighting community issues earned him widespread recognition, including the 2023-2024 Police Excellence Award from SA Police Service’s Sedibeng Cluster head, Major-General Nkhensani Lemba.

Mofokeng loved storytelling through the lens, his untimely passing is a great loss to the journalism fraternity. His contributions to media and his passion for storytelling will not be forgotten. Sanef honours his legacy and commitment to truthful and courageous journalism.

Sanef extends its heartfelt condolences to his widow, Lindela Khumalo, and their two young children, as well as his colleagues, friends, and the broader media community.

Introducing All Dahl’d Up by Kamini Pather

Kamini Pather, celebrated food personality and television presenter, is back with her highly anticipated cookbook, All Dahl’d Up. This collection of vibrant, rooted-in-family recipes is a testament to Kamini’s culinary journey, one that blends tradition with innovation, creating what she calls “good-mood food.”

Since her rise to fame, Pather has never been defined solely by her heritage, but she has always remained connected to it. As she puts it, All Dahl’d Up is “a collection of ancestrally-derived recipes that have been updated through ingredients and techniques – the old world has been given some fancy.” This cookbook showcases Kamini’s signature style of Indian-inspired cuisine fused with global influences, offering something that feels familiar yet refreshingly new.

Kamini’s career has taken her far beyond the kitchen. Following her MasterChef win, she transitioned from an aspiring food writer to a sought-after TV host, producing and starring in shows like Girl Eat World as well as being a resident chef on SABC’s Ready Steady Cook. Along the way, she earned numerous accolades, including Cosmopolitan Woman of the Year, Glamour Woman of the Year, and an SA Style Award, all while participating in major campaigns, such as the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and Yuppiechef’s Online Cooking School. Kamini’s love for a healthier lifestyle has also seen her earn a Health Coach and Nutrition certification from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition.

LePub appoints new leadership at its Johannesburg hub

LePub, the globally acclaimed creative agency, continues to strengthen its presence in Africa with the appointment of Graeme Jenner and Harry MacKenzie to lead its Johannesburg office. These new appointments mark a significant milestone for the agency, solidifying its commitment to developing innovative, locally relevant solutions in South Africa and the broader African region.

With their rich history of crafting iconic campaigns and a relentless passion for creativity, Jenner appointed executive creative director and MacKenzie as creative director bring unmatched expertise to LePub’s South African chapter.

LePub’s Johannesburg office, strategically located in one of the city’s key business districts, is designed to engage with new audiences and capitalize on the thriving cultural diversity and dynamic business environment that South Africa offers. This hub will serve as a creative powerhouse, harnessing emerging trends in marketing and advertising to deliver impactful solutions that resonate with consumers.

Cancer survivor and tech innovator launches ‘Voice Bank’ to empower women entrepreneurs

This International Women’s Day, a powerful duo—a cancer survivor who found her voice through adversity and a young adult PhD candidate driving innovation—are launching the ‘Voice Bank’ initiative to amplify women entrepreneurs and promote circular economies across Africa.

Vanessa Perumal, a cancer survivor who underwent a total laryngectomy, and her daughter Taynita Harilal, a PhD candidate at Wits Business School in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation, co-founded ECAfrica to build a technology-driven Resource Bank and an investment pipeline. Their goal is to transform underrepresented voices into powerful catalysts for change, building a digital ecosystem where stories become assets and resources flow to entrepreneurs who need them most.

The Voice Bank is a core component of ECAfrica’s Resource Bank, a tech-enabled platform inspired by disruptive models like Uber and Airbnb, which offer access without ownership. The platform will digitally match underutilised assets—from office furniture and unused buildings to skills and mentorship opportunities—with validated entrepreneurs in local communities.

“Our platform acts as a virtual marketplace, ensuring that resources are banked and redistributed to drive inclusive economic transformation,” says Harilal, who is focusing her PhD research on succession planning in family-owned businesses. “By leveraging digital technology, we’re not just telling stories but creating a repository of real-world solutions for entrepreneurs.”

For Perumal, who is redefining leadership through her journey as a cancer survivor, the Voice Bank initiative is deeply personal:

“After losing my natural voice, I found a new strength in advocating for others. This project isn’t just about banking voices—it’s about building a legacy of empowerment, where every story contributes to a circular economy that creates opportunities for generations to come.”

Dentsu School of Influence announce 2025 cohort

Dentsu South Africa has inducted eight of the country’s promising young content creators into its 2025 School of Influence programme. Now in its second year, this unique initiative brings the carefully selected participants together in Cape Town for an intensive six months of training, thought leadership and mentoring to empower them to take their content creation to the next level. As testimony to the growth of dentsu School of Influence, this year the South Africans will be joined by three content creators from Spain.

Dentsu’s Head of Influence EMEA, Emma Odendaal says, “It’s crucial for aspiring influencers to transition their passion for content creation into professional businesses if they aim to be part of the phenomenal rise of the content creation economy. At dentsu, we believe in the vast potential of South African young people and that they should have a seat at the table in the influencer marketing industry. This means they need to not only hone their creative skills but also develop their business acumen.”

Bonnie Cooper acquires Goddess Café and Miss Cake

Bonnie Cooper, a seasoned marketing and franchising professional, is thrilled to announce her acquisition of Goddess Café and Miss Cake, a beloved brand with a solid presence in Pretoria, founded and cultivated into the beautiful brand it is today by exiting owner, Anelda Martin.

With 25 years of experience in franchising and marketing, Cooper brings a wealth of expertise to her new venture. As the former CMO of Roman’s Pizza, Bonnie has a proven track record of driving growth and success in the food industry.

“I was drawn to the brand’s unique character and potential for growth,” Cooper said. “With my strong team, I’m excited to take Goddess Café and Miss Cake to the next level.”

Business moves

The Music Business Unplugged Podcast launches – a global platform for the music industry

The Music Business Unplugged podcast has officially launched, marking a new era for discussions about the music industry. As the first South African podcast series entirely dedicated to the music business, it is produced locally but reaches a global audience, including regions such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, the UK, the US, Western Europe, and beyond.

Hosted by music marketing executive Ian Bredenkamp, the podcast aims to share industry insights and expert knowledge with listeners around the world. The series delves into the fast-changing music landscape, offering valuable learnings for aspiring artists and seasoned executives alike.

“I am very fortunate to engage in incredible conversations with music industry experts globally,” Bredenkamp shares. “My mornings often start with a call to Australia, and as my day ends, I’m usually speaking to professionals in LA and New York. These interactions feel like daily masterclasses, and I wanted to share these learnings with a wider audience. That’s how The Music Business Unplugged came about—offering a platform for experts worldwide to impart their wisdom. These insights are essential tools for both emerging artists and industry veterans.”

Together with Ian Bredenkamp, Thando Makhunga unpacks the often misunderstood world of music publishing, explaining composer and mechanical rights while providing invaluable advice for songwriters and independent labels.

Takealot partners with Joe Public to deliver growth in e-commerce

Takealot has joined Joe Public on a new journey to grow their business in the rapidly evolving and exciting e-commerce sector.

Takealot, ranked 27 in the Kantar BrandZ South Africa Report 2024, is a proudly South African brand and a leader in the country’s online retail market. Joe Public is both honoured and excited about this opportunity to assist in strengthening Takealot’s brand as it continues to shape the future of e-commerce.

“We’re thrilled to partner with this innovative brand,” says Mpume Ngobese, Co-Managing Director of Joe Public. “We look forward to creating impactful, results-driven advertising that resonates with the everyday Joe on the South African streets.”

Julie-Anne Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer of Takealot, adds, “We’re excited to embark on this new journey with Joe Public. Their creativity and understanding of our dynamic South African market make them the ideal partner. Together, we’re poised to not only elevate the Takealot brand but also redefine the e-commerce landscape with campaigns that resonate with South Africans.”

POP Warehouse Integration Enhances Provantage’s Retail Offering

POP Warehouse, a respected leader in South Africa’s retail display and logistics sector, has announced its incorporation into Provantage, one of Africa’s largest integrated media and marketing companies. This integration enhances Provantage’s retail services offering and capabilities, strengthening its ability to provide clients with a seamless end-to-end integrated point-of-purchase (POP) supply chain solution.

Founded by Shafiqah Andrews-Moonda and Belinda Traverso, POP Warehouse is recognised as South Africa’s only truly Level 1 B-BBEE, women-founded and owned Point-of-Purchase warehousing and management company. With a national network of 15 warehouses and a hybrid fleet model, the company provides a robust infrastructure for its clients.

“The inclusion of POP Warehouse into the Provantage group of companies strengthens our ability to offer clients a seamless, end-to-end retail display solution. Their expertise in POP supply chain management complements our existing services, enabling us to provide an even more effective route to market for brands looking to drive impact at the point of purchase,” said Provantage founder, Jacques du Preez.

Showmax to release new Steinheist episodes

Showmax has just dropped the first trailer for the second instalment of Steinheist, which goes even deeper into unpacking the biggest corporate scam in South African history.

On 6 December 2017, Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste resigned amid an investigation into accounting irregularities at the retail giant, which owned the likes of Ackermans, Incredible Connection, Morkels, Pennypinchers, PEP, Russells, Tekkie Town and Timbercity.

Steinhoff’s share price plunged by 90% in a week, wiping over R200 billion off the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) – and off ordinary South Africans’ pensions and investments.

“Apparently Markus said to his wife, ‘Give this five years. By then, it’ll have blown over, and then we can move on with our lives,’” former Coronation Fund Managers CEO and co-founder Thys du Toit says in episode 4.

That didn’t happen. Instead, five years after Jooste’s resignation, the first three episodes of Steinheist were met by rave reviews, record views on Showmax for a documentary, and a renewed public outcry about why Jooste was still a free man.

Now episodes 4 and 5 pick up the story a month after the documentary’s 2022 release, when the Reserve Bank seized R1.4bn of Jooste’s assets. From his 20-year ban and R15m fine from the JSE, to his pursuit by German authorities; from his record R475m fine from The Financial Sector Conduct Authority, to his police summons to stand trial, the new episodes trace how the net tightened around Jooste in the build-up to his suicide on a rocky beach in Hermanus on 21 March 2024.

The story does not end with Jooste’s suicide. In fact, the very next day saw the arrest of former Steinhoff executive Stéhan Grobler. A month later, R60m of assets were seized from Bernice Odendaal, Jooste’s alleged mistress.

Episodes 4 and 5 explore the ongoing attempts to recover the money and bring Jooste’s accomplices to justice, from insider trading prosecutions in South Africa to fraud convictions in Germany to the sentencing and plea deal of Ben la Grange, Steinhoff’s former chief financial officer.

Broadsign and Scope3 Partner to Advance Carbon Measurement in DOOH Advertising

Broadsign and Scope3 have announced a partnership that sets the stage for more accurate, comprehensive carbon modeling of digital-out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns. As more brands seek to limit carbon emissions across their businesses, including marketing, the two companies have teamed up to expand the depth and precision of available DOOH emissions data.

As a result of the collaboration thus far, agencies and brands leveraging Scope3’s carbon measurement platform can now access DOOH property and format emissions data for over 1 million screens globally when planning DOOH and omnichannel campaigns. Available insights include average CO2e per impression for DOOH screens by country and venue category.

HONOR unveils new corporate strategy to transition

Global technology brand HONOR announced the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, a new corporate strategy to transform HONOR from a smartphone maker to a global leading AI device ecosystem company. The visionary three-step plan details the bold steps HONOR will take to usher in the new intelligent world, and calls on the industry to co-create an open, value-sharing ecosystem that maximizes human potential, ultimately benefiting all mankind.

“It is clear that the AI revolution will reshape the paradigm of the device industry – completely transforming our productivity, our society, and even our culture more than ever before,” said James Li, CEO of HONOR. “I am calling on all of us to unite together to address the challenges – as well as the many opportunities – of AI technology. I also call on the industry to be truly open so that we can fully embrace this exciting AI future. Let’s do it together.”

BBC News Swahili launches on TikTok

BBC News Swahili has officially launched its TikTok channel. The TikTok channel aims to deliver high-quality journalism to Swahili-speaking audiences across Africa and beyond, by providing trusted news in an engaging format that resonates with audiences.

The BBC News Swahili TikTok channel will feature a diverse range of short-form videos in Swahili covering politics, culture, society as well as science, health and technology.

“For almost 70 years the BBC has embraced technological innovation to deliver impartial, trusted and courageous journalism to Swahili speakers across Tanzania, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo and beyond. Short-form video journalism, is increasingly popular with our young audiences, and we have already seen strong engagement on our Instagram and YouTube channels. With Africa rapidly embracing digital news, it is essential we meet our audiences where they are, on the platforms they use most.”

You can find BBC News Swahili on TikTok (@bbcnewsswahili) here.

Profmed connects the docs with www.finDR.doctor and offers free medical aid to 100 graduatesProfmed has launched www.finDR.doctor by Profmed, a platform designed to bridge the gap between qualified young doctors seeking work and medical facilities in need of medical graduate support.

Profmed CEO, Craig Comrie says, ‘With more than 1 800 qualified doctors desperate for employment opportunities, we’re bringing this platform to market at a critical time. In addition, the first 100, unemployed, graduate doctors – under 30 years old – who sign up to finDR, will receive 6 months of free, Profmed medical aid.’

Comrie says, ‘finDR was born out of Profmed’s long-standing commitment to support the medical profession; a core mission since the 1960s. With finDR, we’re not only addressing the employment gap among doctors but also easing the pressure on our healthcare system, making quality care more accessible across South Africa.’

The finDR platform connects young, unemployed doctors with healthcare practices, clinics, and other organisations that require their skills. By facilitating these connections, finDR provides young professionals with the opportunity to start their careers and offer their talents to communities in need.

Healthcare practitioners across South Africa are encouraged to join the platform, helping to create job opportunities for the next generation of doctors while enriching their own practices.

Viu South Africa launches Brazilian telenovelas dubbed in Zulu

Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service, has announced the addition of three captivating Brazilian telenovelas and series to its extensive library, all expertly dubbed in the local languages to engage South African viewers.

This will be the first time these Zulu-dubbed titles are accessible in South Africa, with both shows being exclusive to Viu South Africa.

Making moves

AMASA’s Pure Padel Inter Co. Shootout Fundraiser

The Advertising Media Association of South Africa (AMASA) is gearing up for an action- packed and high-energy fundraiser – the Pure Padel Inter Co. Shootout! Bringing together media professionals, agencies, and marketers, this not-to-be-missed event promises intense competition, top-tier networking, and most importantly, a fun-filled day in support of AMASA’s ongoing commitment to educating future generations of media professionals.

Event Details:

When: Thursday, 13 March 2025 | 15:00 till late

Where: Pro Padel, Craighall Park

What: Enter a team of 4 padel players and compete for glory! Hurry – spaces are limited!

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Padel Court Sponsorships (4 available): R7 500 per court Clubhouse Sponsorships (2 available): R10 000

Visit www.amasa.org (www.amasa.org/amasa-padel-fundraiser) to REGISTER NOW! Limited spots available.

Kfm 94.5 and The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie Raise R1.7m for School Kids

As the dawn of the new school year approached in 2025, Kfm 94.5 embraced the spirit of giving by running its unique initiative, the Kfm Stationery Vehicle on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie for a second year in a row. This compassionate endeavour aimed to uplift children in the community by collecting essential school supplies for those in need.

Over the past month, the Kfm Stationery Vehicle traversed 10 locations across the region, inviting listeners to contribute to a noble cause. Each donation, no matter how small, played a vital role in transforming the educational journey of countless children, ensuring they started the year with the necessary tools for success.

Thanks to the unwavering support of listeners and esteemed distribution partner Community Chest, and the Kfm Crew, driven by Suzuki, Kfm 94.5 is proud to announce that the initiative raised an incredible total of R1.7 million in kind and monetary donations. This remarkable achievement will directly benefit schools such as John Ramsay High School in Bishop Lavis, Cavalleria Primary School in Scottsdene, and many others across the vibrant communities.

In a heartfelt message, Carl Wastie expressed, “Every pencil, book, sanitary pad and every pair of shoes donated carries the power to change a child’s life.

Together, we have shown that our community’s kindness knows no bounds, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together. This is proof that radio has the power to change the world and I thank every person and company for not staying stationary but giving stationery.”

The station extends its deepest gratitude to Ackermans for their generous contribution of school shoes and pens valued at nearly R1 million, as well as to Community Chest for their exceptional efforts in managing stock and distribution, alongside their generous donation of R97 000.

PMI launches new podcast series dedicated to the intersection of leadership, change management, and real-world impact

Project Management Institute (PMI) is proud to announce the launch of The Shift Code™ podcast, which explores the vital role of project success in facilitating organisational and digital transformation. Hosted by PMI President and CEO Pierre Le Manh, the first season features candid conversations with C-suite-level executives from aerospace, technology, agriculture, and other industries. Listeners will gain valuable insights into leadership lessons and how to achieve successful project outcomes consistently.

Unlocking Digital Influence in Automotive Marketing: Free Research Report Launch Webinar

The 2025 South African Automotive Marketing Report is set to redefine how marketers and business leaders navigate South Africa’s fast-evolving automotive industry, where digital influence is now a key driver of consumer decisions.

The inaugural report developed by Rogerwilco, Africa’s largest B Corp-certified marketing agency, in collaboration with Martech leader YOUKNOW, provides insights to help refine digital engagement strategies, align messaging with consumer expectations and strengthen brand positioning.

With 92% of car buyers researching online before stepping into a dealership, traditional marketing strategies are no longer enough. Social media sentiment, share of search, and online engagement are shaping consumer perceptions and, ultimately, driving vehicle sales.

Brand and marketing professionals are invited to join the free launch webinar on Wednesday, 12 March, at 10 AM, where leading industry experts will unpack the latest insights from the report:

Mongezi Mtati – Senior Brand Strategist, Rogerwilco

Shaun Pearson – Product Owner & Insights Analyst, YOUKNOW

Bobby Ramagwede – CEO, Automobile Association of SA

Backing entrepreneurs through the Buy Local Summit and Expo to boost SME growth

Standard Bank will be one of the sponsors of the 13th annual Buy Local Summit and Expo, hosted by Proudly South African, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on 17 and 18 March 2025. As one of the most significant platforms for championing locally manufactured goods, the event also serves as a crucial enabler for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), supporting their growth, market access, and long-term sustainability.

“As a trusted partner for growth to entrepreneurs as they start, manage and grow their operations, Standard Bank’s support of local businesses is essential for building a resilient and inclusive domestic economy. The Buy Local Summit and Expo provides a crucial opportunity for SMEs to demonstrate their capabilities and establish strategic partnerships. Prioritising local procurement not only strengthens supply chains but also stimulates economic activity, fosters innovation, and creates much-needed jobs. Furthermore, through a number of our Enterprise Supplier Development programmes, as a bank, we are creating engagement platforms with SMEs, where we provide insights, tools as well as networking opportunities that empower local businesses and foster sustainable growth,” says Naledzani Mosomane, Head of Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) at Business & Commercial Banking, Standard Bank South Africa.

Shea Karssing is back with another webinar!

Thursday 6 March 2025, 16h30 – 17h30 via Zoom

Upsell like hell: How to identify, add, and charge for additional valueThe best way to go from a one-off project to selling a monthly retainer or increasing an existing monthly retainer is to take the time to understand your client’s needs

so that you can uncover ways to provide ongoing benefits.

(Remember, it’s easier for them to use you than spend the time and effort sourcing someone else to do the job.)

In this Masterclass, Shea will take you through a step-by-step process to get more money from the clients who already know and trust you.

Shea Karssing is an award-winning freelance writer and author of Freelance Like a Boss, South Africa’s first guide to freelancing.

Shea specialises in writing SEO content for international brands and agencies. She is also passionate about helping fellow freelancers create successful, sustainable businesses. Her Work Less, Earn More course aims to help freelancers work (at least) 1 hour less per day while earning 10% more.